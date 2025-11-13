Javascript is not enabled.

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

The Best Evening Wear for Women Over 50

Statement pieces that shimmer and shine for every occasion, from date-night dinners to elegant events

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
Updated November 13, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published November 22, 2024
/ Updated November 13, 2025
a collage with three models wearing chic evening wear looks
(From left) Find the perfect evening wear for any occasion, from super-dressy outfits to elegant tops or a touch of shimmer. Try pieces like the Xscape Women’s Plus-Size One Shoulder Sash Gown in Black; Karen Kane Long Sleeve Tie Front Top in Leopard; and Ann Taylor Sequin Column Midi Skirt in Gold Shine.
AARP (Macy’s; Bloomingdale’s; Ann Taylor; Getty Images, 2)

“So, what am I going to wear?”

This anxiety-prompting question never goes out of style. Whether you’re having drinks with friends at a trendy bar, going to a 50th birthday bash or attending a holiday party, the routine never varies. Despite body positivity, women still worry about extra weight (“OK, what will make me look slim?”), not having the right shoes (“Can I wear flats? I gave away all my heels!”) and looking appropriate (“Are sequins tacky or terrific?”).

How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who solves dilemmas like these all the time. The truth is, mature women really do dress mainly to please themselves, but they love a “Wow! You look amazing!” compliment. Here’s your after-dark cheat sheet to doing exactly that. 

a collage with three models wearing v neck tops
(From left) Chico’s Ella Embellished V-Neck Sweater in Black; Karen Kane Sequin V-Neck Sweater in Black; Style & Co Women’s Velvet Boat-Neck Top in Black.
AARP (Chico’s, Nordstrom, Macy’s)

1. Let black dressy tops transform black pants.

There’s no reason to go head-to-toe red-carpet for a neighborhood cocktail party, dinner at a local hot spot or hearing a tribute band. Mixing day and night pieces is the best strategy. My never-fail advice? Dress like a cupcake: cake on the bottom, icing on top. Monochromatic black makes the easiest formula. Start with your favorite black pants — any style works —from faux leather ankle crops to ponte pull-ons or black jeans — to provide that confident “cake” base. Then get frosting-festive from the waist up.

Choose decorative sweaters like Chico’s Ella Embellished V-Neck Sweater in Black ($69, chicos.com) or the sparkling Karen Kane Sequin V-Neck Sweater in Black ($148, nordstrom.com), or go for a minimalist, sophisticated velvet look with Style & Co Women’s Velvet Boat-Neck Top in Black ($60, macys.com).

a collage with three models wearing velvet clothing items
(From left) Quince Women Stretch Velvet Long Sleeve Shirt in Black; J.Crew Factory Velvet Pull-On Midi Skirt in Cubeb Berry; Commando Velvet Wide Leg Pants in Black.
AARP (Quince, J. Crew Factory, Nordstrom)

2. Keep your 9-to-5 style, but upgrade the fabric.

Getting glam doesn’t mean changing your style anymore. Skip the high heels and loads of makeup, and start by checking out your favorite daytime separates — the basic, feel-good tops, skirts and pants you live in. Then look for the same styles in after-5 fabrics such as satin, silk or velvet. It’s a risk-free way to add new evening pieces to an existing wardrobe.

Right now, lush, dense velvet (which never goes out of style) is trending and available everywhere. Depending on your style, choose from polished button-downs like Quince Women Stretch Velvet Long Sleeve Shirt in Black or Forest Green ($90, quince.com; size up for a relaxed look); pull-on midis like the J.Crew Factory Velvet Pull-On Midi Skirt in Cubeb Berry or Dark Forest ($65, factory.jcrew.com); and pull-on pants like Commando Velvet Wide Leg Pants in Black ($188, nordstrom.com). Unlike showier fabrics, velvet has day-to-night versatility, making even a splurge piece sensible.

Most Popular

a collage with four models wearing sparkly evening ensembles
(From left) Lane Bryant Pleated Metallic Knit Maxi Skirt in Metallic Brown; Chico’s Sequin Party Pencil Skirt in Champagne Fizz; Anna-Kaci Women’s Sequin Long Sleeve Evening Top in Black and Gold; Donna Karan New York Women’s Long Sleeve Metallic Rib Knit Top in Fawn Heather.
AARP (Lane Bryant, Chico’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s)

3. Add sequins or shimmer to get glowing.

Nothing beats the dramatic shine of sequins for lighting up the night and creating a swanky look. The only time sequins look tacky is in a color other than gold, silver or neutral. Their reflective power draws attention, so choose a shiny top or bottom to show off strategically.

For example, a sequined top like the Anna-Kaci Women’s Sequin Long Sleeve Evening Top in Gold, Black and Silver, Black and Gold ($50, kohls.com) will not only add radiance to your face but also keep the spotlight waist-up, while a sequined skirt like the Ann Taylor Sequin Column Midi Skirt in Gold Shine ($189, anntaylor.com) or Chico’s Sequin Party Pencil Skirt in Champagne Fizz ($150, chicos.com) — that one’s a pull-on — highlights curves from the waist down.

For the most flattering look, pair a sequined top with a matte, solid-colored bottom, and vice versa. Not the showgirl type? Try shimmery knits like Lane Bryant Pleated Metallic Knit Maxi Skirt in Metallic Brown ($48, lanebryant.com) or Donna Karan New York Women’s Long Sleeve Metallic Rib Knit Top in Fawn Heather ($119, macys.com) for a low-watt glow.

a collage with two models wearing leopart print blouses and a red sweater
(From left) Ann Taylor Animal Print Satin Button Down Shirt in Pale Sandalwood; Karen Kane Long Sleeve Tie Front Top in Leopard; Gap Factory Women Relaxed Boatneck Sweater in Modern Red.
AARP (Ann Taylor, Bloomingdale’s, Gap Factory)

4. Wear leopard or red … and a red lipstick.

˝Not a fan of sequins? Not crazy about velvet, either? Think glitzy “evening-only” pieces are a waste of money? Here’s an easy after-dark solution that doesn’t involve gold, silver or sparkle: Just wear a top in red or leopard. While neither one shouts “party,” vibrant red never fails to turn heads, and leopard has enough edge to play chameleon with any black pants or blue jeans.

Try a simple button-down, like the Ann Taylor Animal Print Satin Button Down Shirt in Pale Sandalwood ($90, anntaylor.com) tucked, semi-tucked or untucked; a waist-whittling pullover with a tie front, such as the Karen Kane Long Sleeve Tie Front Top in Leopard ($119, bloomingdales.com); or the Anne Klein Women’s Animal Print Wrap Top in Deep Mahogany Multi ($62, macys.com), a crossover wrap.

Want to look more casual for an evening out? Wear a lipstick-red sweater with an elegant boat or V neckline, like the Gap Factory Women Relaxed Boatneck Sweater in Modern Red ($27, gapfactory.com) or the Loft V-Neck Relaxed Everyday Sweater in Tango Red ($36, loft.com), then add a real red lipstick, like Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Red Label ($8, walgreens.com), to power up the effect. It’s an affordable and very effective solution after sundown.

a collage with models wearing sweater dresses
(From left) Quince Women’s Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Long Sleeve Crew Midi Dress in Mocha Heather; Banana Republic Factory Wrap Knee Length Sweater Dress in Bright Wine; Gap Factory Women CashSoft Ribbed Mockneck Midi Dress in New Cashmere; Caslon Women Sequin Long Sleeve Sweater Dress in Black.
AARP (Quince, Banana Republic Factory, Gap Factory, Nordstrom)

5. Look for sweaterdresses to add star quality.

Evening is not all about razzle-dazzle. Cozy sweaterdresses are one of the biggest cold-weather evening trends showing up at restaurants, reunions and cocktail parties. Their appeal is due to a mix of shapely confidence, the sensual feel of knits, and the desire to stay warm and comfy.

Don’t let the body-skimming silhouette of these knits scare you away. Newer styles enhance curves and are easier to wear, especially in longer, chill-chasing midi lengths that drape and flow. Some dresses, like the Caslon Women Sequin Long Sleeve Sweater Dress in Black or Beige Oatmeal Light Heather ($80, nordstrom.com), have a relaxed straight fit that’s easy to wear even without shapewear, while others, like the Banana Republic Factory Wrap Knee Length Sweater Dress in Bright Wine or Black ($65, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) and Quince Women’s Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Long Sleeve Crew Midi Dress in Mocha Heather Olive, Heather Charcoal or Black ($70, quince.com), emphasize hourglasses curves in a very flattering way. (Many women find that a light shaper short beneath provides a confidence boost of some extra hold.)

Sweaterdresses look great with tights and flats or low heels, and they are perfect with sleek knee-high boots … even at night. It’s the mix of soft and tough that makes it pure fashion.

a collage with four models wearing chic black evening ensembles
(From left) Xscape Women’s Plus-Size One Shoulder Sash Gown in Black; Loft Velvet Wrap Jumpsuit in Black; Donna Karan Women’s Faux Wrap Dress in Black; Chico’s V-Neck Velour Midi Dress in Black.
AARP (Macy’s, Loft, Bloomingdale’s, Chico’s)

6. Be well-dressed in a black V-neck dress or jumpsuit.

You really can’t ignore the superpower effect of wearing black and a V-neckline at night. It’s a drop-dead evening look that never fails. Although separates are the new normal for many evenings, many women over 50 prefer having one versatile dress on hand for weddings and other special occasions. This is where black dresses and their pant counterpart, jumpsuits, come in. Chic, slimming and classy, they require no “what goes with what” fuss other than a little radiance-boosting makeup. That V-neckline is essential, too. It’s got what I call tabletop appeal. A V elongates the neck and torso, shapes the bust and emphasizes the waist-up part of your look. That’s the part people see most, whether you’re seated, mingling over cocktails or dancing your heart out.

There are numerous long-sleeved options with a modern aesthetic. The only tough part is deciding between a dress and a jumpsuit. Buy one of each. You’ll find all the essential elements in a velvet jumpsuit, like the Loft Velvet Wrap Jumpsuit in Black ($65, loft.com), and dresses like Chico’s V-Neck Velour Midi Dress in Black ($150, chicos.com) and Donna Karan Women’s Faux Wrap Dress in Black ($169, bloomingdales.com). 

For those who want to camouflage sun-damaged cleavage and don’t mind going sleeveless, try one-shoulder styles, like the Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit in Black ($248, nordstrom.com) or the Xscape Women’s Plus-Size One Shoulder Sash Gown in Black ($188, macys.com). The asymmetrical neckline emphasizes beautiful shoulders, and we all have those! You’ll wear it on repeat and get compliments every time.

a collage with sparkly shoes and accessories
(From left) J.Crew Factory Women Velvet Tassel Low-Heeled Loafers in Academic Green; Jewel Badgley Mischka Teegan Half d’Orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump in Blacksatin; Naturalizer Carla-Sparkle Ballet Flats in Black Satin/Stones; Sugarfix by BaubleBar Sparkling Starfall Earrings in Gold; Deepa Gurnani Odeya Crystal Drop Earrings in Silver.
AARP (J. Crew Factory; Nordstrom, 2; Macy’s; Target)

7. Select shoes and earrings that amp it up.

Sometimes all you really need is a statement earring and fancy footwear to transform everyday clothes to evening. Both solve the “Is this dressy enough?” problem when a p.m. look you thought would work feels blah. Those who gave up heels for good may welcome the rhinestone-studded Naturalizer Carla-Sparkle Ballet Flats in Black Satin/Stones ($148, macys.com) and Old Navy Women Bow Slingback Flats in Black Jack ($35, oldnavy.gap.com), or a posh-looking loafer, like the J.Crew Factory Women Velvet Tassel Low-Heeled Loafers in Academic Green or Black ($80, factory.jcrew.com), and never regret donating their pumps to Goodwill. 

Want a little more lift? Try a black kitten heel with a cushioned footbed, like Journee Collection Women’s Medium and Wide Width Orana Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps in Black ($55, target.com) with an elegant bow, or Jewel Badgley Mischka Teegan Half d’Orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump in Blacksatin ($119, nordstrom.com), covered in black rhinestones. They’re all you need for a leggier effect, even in gowns. (FYI, women say these pointed-toe shoes are not too pointy, therefore comfortable.)

And last but never least, slip on oversized dangle earrings, like Loft Metallic Chandelier Earrings in Silvertone ($22, loft.com); Sugarfix by BaubleBar Sparkling Starfall Earrings in Gold ($15, target.com); or Deepa Gurnani Odeya Crystal Drop Earrings in Silver ($98, nordstrom.com). They’ll add radiance to your look if you’re fatigued or feel washed-out, and they compensate for evening hair bloopers. Just pull or smooth your hair back or tuck it behind your ears and go. Magical!

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

