The Best Evening Wear for Women Over 50

“So, what am I going to wear?”
This anxiety-prompting question never goes out of style. Whether you’re having drinks with friends at a trendy bar, going to a 50th birthday bash or attending a holiday party, the routine never varies. Despite body positivity, women still worry about extra weight (“OK, what will make me look slim?”), not having the right shoes (“Can I wear flats? I gave away all my heels!”) and looking appropriate (“Are sequins tacky or terrific?”).
How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who solves dilemmas like these all the time. The truth is, mature women really do dress mainly to please themselves, but they love a “Wow! You look amazing!” compliment. Here’s your after-dark cheat sheet to doing exactly that.
1. Let black dressy tops transform black pants.
There’s no reason to go head-to-toe red-carpet for a neighborhood cocktail party, dinner at a local hot spot or hearing a tribute band. Mixing day and night pieces is the best strategy. My never-fail advice? Dress like a cupcake: cake on the bottom, icing on top. Monochromatic black makes the easiest formula. Start with your favorite black pants — any style works —from faux leather ankle crops to ponte pull-ons or black jeans — to provide that confident “cake” base. Then get frosting-festive from the waist up.
Choose decorative sweaters like Chico’s Ella Embellished V-Neck Sweater in Black ($69, chicos.com) or the sparkling Karen Kane Sequin V-Neck Sweater in Black ($148, nordstrom.com), or go for a minimalist, sophisticated velvet look with Style & Co Women’s Velvet Boat-Neck Top in Black ($60, macys.com).
2. Keep your 9-to-5 style, but upgrade the fabric.
Getting glam doesn’t mean changing your style anymore. Skip the high heels and loads of makeup, and start by checking out your favorite daytime separates — the basic, feel-good tops, skirts and pants you live in. Then look for the same styles in after-5 fabrics such as satin, silk or velvet. It’s a risk-free way to add new evening pieces to an existing wardrobe.
Right now, lush, dense velvet (which never goes out of style) is trending and available everywhere. Depending on your style, choose from polished button-downs like Quince Women Stretch Velvet Long Sleeve Shirt in Black or Forest Green ($90, quince.com; size up for a relaxed look); pull-on midis like the J.Crew Factory Velvet Pull-On Midi Skirt in Cubeb Berry or Dark Forest ($65, factory.jcrew.com); and pull-on pants like Commando Velvet Wide Leg Pants in Black ($188, nordstrom.com). Unlike showier fabrics, velvet has day-to-night versatility, making even a splurge piece sensible.
