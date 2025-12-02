Javascript is not enabled.

The Best Ways to Stand Out at a Party

Beauty and style strategies to elevate your look, from eye-catching makeup to glowing outfits that make a statement

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 04, 2025
a collage with various clothing items shoes and cosmetics
(From left) Take center stage with standout clothing and products, including: Universal Thread Women’s Holiday Crewneck Pullover Sweater Cream Letters Spelling Joy; Rothy’s Women’s The Bow Point II in Cupid; Violette_Fr Plume Lip in En Feu; Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum with Vanilla & Lavender; J. Crew Factory Women Tartan Bow Crystal Statement Earrings in Red Black Multi; and I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sequin Straight Leg Pants in Deep Black.
AARP (Target; Rothy’s; Sephora, 2; J. Crew; Macy’s; Getty Images, 2)

Here’s the best thing about a party: You get to go outside your everyday look and do something different. It’s a chance to mix and match clothes in a new way,  glam up your makeup, reboot your inner and outer sparkle, and very possibly buy something new. How you look is as much a perk for you as it is for other guests, whether you’re part of the crowd or the host. Of course, it’s also a chance to mingle and reconnect, make an impression (or change one) and enjoy the festivities. Your personal “gift wrapping” is oftentimes what makes the difference between a so-so time and a fabulous one. Here are the best beauty and style ice-breaking strategies for all.

a collage with a sweater outfit, shoes, earrings and a necklace
(From left) Universal Thread Women’s Holiday Crewneck Pullover Sweater Cream Letters Spelling Joy; Rothy’s Women’s The Bow Point II in Cupid; J. Crew Factory Women Tartan Bow Crystal Statement Earrings in Red Black Multi; Madewell Womens Semiprecious U-Link Chain Charm Necklace in Antique Gold.
AARP (Target, Rothy’s, J. Crew, Madewell)

1. Wear a conversation starter.

Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, simply walking into a party and mingling gets things going. However, wearing something that invites attention can be a conversation starter. What always works? Anything out of the ordinary, from standout jewelry like the J.Crew Factory Women Tartan Bow Crystal Statement Earrings in Red Black Multi ($20, factory.jcrew.com) or the Madewell Womens Semiprecious U-Link Chain Charm Necklace in Antique Gold ($58, madewell.com), to embellished sweaters like the Universal Thread Women’s Holiday Crewneck Pullover Sweater Cream Letters Spelling Joy ($30, target.com) or the Loft Satin Bow Wide Sleeve Sweater in Whisper White ($24, anntaylor.com). Top off any outfit with flirty flats like Rothy’s Women’s The Bow Point II in Cupid ($100, rothys.com). One visible fashion spark provides an invitation to a “Love your…” compliment.

a collage with sparkly sequined pants and a skirt
(From left) Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt in Cinder Smoke; I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sequin Straight Leg Pants in Deep Black.
AARP (Old Navy; Macy’s, 2)

2. Get glowing with some sparkle.

Wearing something metallic or sequined that shines, shimmers or sparkles instantly elevates you to a starring role. And no, glamorous, reflective fabrics do not necessitate the addition of high heels and false lashes. In fact, the best party pieces are wearable styles transformed by texture.

The most contemporary way to wear them is to pair gleaming items with everyday basics in a casual yet dressy mix. You might wear a shimmery notch-collar knit jacket like Chico’s Metallic Rhinestone Sweater Blazer in English Cream ($108, chicos.com) over a tee and jeans; the fashionable Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt in Cinder Smoke ($18, oldnavy.gap.com) with a turtleneck and tall leather boots; or the elegant I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sequin Straight Leg Pants in Deep Black ($95, macys.com) with a plain black V-neck and ballet flats. You don’t need diamonds to shine.

Most Popular

a collage with four different styles of red tops
(From left) H&M Women Red Off-The-Shoulder Sweater in Bright Red; H&M Women V-Neck Blouse in Red; J. Crew Women Cable-Knit Wide V-Neck Sweater in Merino Wool in Cherry Red; J.Jill Detachable-Scarf Crew-Neck Sweater in Dark Red Pepper.
AARP (H&M, 2; J. Crew; J.Jill)

3. Let red do your PR.

Red reigns as the queen of head-turning, attention-grabbing colors. Whether you opt for blue-based cherry, a sultry ruby, bright scarlet or an orangey tomato hue, wearing red makes you stand out in a crowd. It’s the “She’s over there, in red” ID that makes introductions and connections easy.

Red tops are more practical than red dresses and make foolproof party pals for all the black pants in your closet. The options range from a sophisticated cool red blouse, like the Donna Karan New York Hammered Satin Top in Metropolitan Red ($99, nordstrom.com), worn untucked over wide-leg pants; the fire engine-feisty J.Crew Women Cable-Knit Wide V-Neck Sweater in Merino Wool in Cherry Red ($64, jcrew.com), to partner with ponte pull-ons; and the sizzling H&M Women Red Off-The-Shoulder Sweater in Bright Red ($22, hm.com/en_us) — which can actually be worn on or off the shoulders — to top black leather flares.

Not crazy about red? Try tops in makeup-hued runners-up like pink, rose or coral,  all cheeky makeup colors that project vibrant warmth and energy.

a collage with velvet trousers and a knit dress
(From left) Pure Jill Knit-Velvet Wide-Leg Pants in Black Ink; Lane Bryant Lurex Shimmer Rib Sweater Midi Dress in Black.
AARP (J.Jill, 2; Lane Bryant)

4. Boost party confidence with a body-friendly outfit.

You won’t stand out at a party if you’re feeling anxious about extra pounds. Wearing anything too sheer, short, bare, boxy, baggy, low-cut or snug will also crush your composure. That kind of negativity results in poor body language and stress that can smother the most joyful get-together. My advice? Wear the bright, sparkly, dazzling outfits you love, but give your shape and psyche a break with styles that skim curves without a struggle or the need for shapewear.

Look for shimmery sweaterdresses, like the Lane Bryant Lurex Shimmer Rib Sweater Midi Dress in Black ($55, lanebryant.com); elastic-waist skirts and pull-on pants, like the Banana Republic Women Stretch-Satin Maxi Skirt in Apertivo Red or Green Mangrove ($148, bananarepublic.gap.com); or the Pure Jill Knit-Velvet Wide-Leg Pants in Black Ink or Havana ($89, jjill.com); and a posh tailored blazer in boho velvet, like Chico’s Crushed Velvet Blazer in Night Bloom ($120, chicos.com), for stylish camouflage. 

a collage with various cosmetics
(From left) Violette_Fr Plume Lip in En Feu; Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 56 Rouge Charnel; Revlon ColorStay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide Eye Pencil With Blending Brush in 401 Checkmate; Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Dancer.
AARP (Sephora, Ulta, Target, CVS)

5. Elevate your makeup.

Parties are real-life FaceTime. You’ll be viewed up close and personal across a crowded room and in post-party photos and videos. Let makeup enhance your appearance, as your eyes and lips are your most effective communication tools and the features that convey your expression.

All you really need to amp up your usual makeup is an intensely pigmented eyeliner pencil in black or dark brown, and a red lipstick. The liner defines, enlarges, shapes and wakes up your eyes, while red lipstick brightens dull, dingy teeth and adds radiance to your smile. Choose formulas that will resist sweat, hello kisses, tears, food and drink. The ones you want are gentle, water-resistant eye pencils, like Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Water-Resistant Eyeliner in Jet Black or Dark Brown ($11, walgreens.com) or Revlon ColorStay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide Eye Pencil With Blending Brush in 401 Checkmate or 402 High Stakes ($6, target.com), that glide on, blend easily and stay put. (Add any black waterproof mascara for extra emphasis.) For some glam, try a vibrant moisturizing matte red lipstick, like Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Dancer ($13, cvs.com ), Violette_Fr Plume Lip in En Feu ($31, sephora.com) or Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 56 Rouge Charnel ($48, ulta.com).

Red lipstick not your style? Emphasize your eyes by trying a red lip balm or keeping your lips in the neutral range. Can’t stand eye makeup, or prefer glasses to liner? Let red lips go solo to give your face a quick, pulled-together polish.

a collage with various perfumes
(From left) Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum with Vanilla & Lavender; Guerlain Shalimar L’Essence Eau de Parfum Intense with Vanilla; YSL Libre Vanille Couture Limited Edition Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Orange Blossom; Philosophy Vanilla Hug Hair & Body Perfume Mist; Dossier Women’s Ambery Vanilla Perfume.
AARP (Sephora, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Ulta, Target)

6. Smell like vanilla and attract an adoring crowd.

Fragrance never fails to be an ally at a party. It enhances your own feel-good vibes, attracts people to you and makes you absolutely memorable. Your signature scent is fine, but vanilla-based scents are the ultimate people pleasers. Before you say “I don’t want to smell like cookies,” know that new (and trending) vanilla scents are sophisticated gourmand blends that include spicy, woodsy and floral notes.

Irresistible party choices include YSL Libre Vanille Couture Limited Edition Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Orange Blossom ($150, kohls.com); Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum With Vanilla & Lavender ($111 for 1 oz., sephora.com); or Dossier Women’s Ambery Vanilla Perfume ($22, target.com) with pear, orange blossom and patchouli. For the best and longest-lasting effect, mist your scent over moisturized skin for hold, applying it to your pulse points: behind your ears, at the nape of the neck and on your wrists. Spritz a little behind your knees, too.

Sensitive skin? Try a hair scent, like Philosophy Vanilla Hug Hair & Body Perfume Mist ($20, ulta.com), to eliminate irritation while still getting all the sniffable benefits.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

