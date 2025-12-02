The Best Ways to Stand Out at a Party

Here’s the best thing about a party: You get to go outside your everyday look and do something different. It’s a chance to mix and match clothes in a new way, glam up your makeup, reboot your inner and outer sparkle, and very possibly buy something new. How you look is as much a perk for you as it is for other guests, whether you’re part of the crowd or the host. Of course, it’s also a chance to mingle and reconnect, make an impression (or change one) and enjoy the festivities. Your personal “gift wrapping” is oftentimes what makes the difference between a so-so time and a fabulous one. Here are the best beauty and style ice-breaking strategies for all.

Members only (From left) Universal Thread Women’s Holiday Crewneck Pullover Sweater Cream Letters Spelling Joy; Rothy’s Women’s The Bow Point II in Cupid; J. Crew Factory Women Tartan Bow Crystal Statement Earrings in Red Black Multi; Madewell Womens Semiprecious U-Link Chain Charm Necklace in Antique Gold. AARP (Target, Rothy’s, J. Crew, Madewell)

1. Wear a conversation starter.

Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, simply walking into a party and mingling gets things going. However, wearing something that invites attention can be a conversation starter. What always works? Anything out of the ordinary, from standout jewelry like the J.Crew Factory Women Tartan Bow Crystal Statement Earrings in Red Black Multi ($20, factory.jcrew.com) or the Madewell Womens Semiprecious U-Link Chain Charm Necklace in Antique Gold ($58, madewell.com), to embellished sweaters like the Universal Thread Women’s Holiday Crewneck Pullover Sweater Cream Letters Spelling Joy ($30, target.com) or the Loft Satin Bow Wide Sleeve Sweater in Whisper White ($24, anntaylor.com). Top off any outfit with flirty flats like Rothy’s Women’s The Bow Point II in Cupid ($100, rothys.com). One visible fashion spark provides an invitation to a “Love your…” compliment.

(From left) Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt in Cinder Smoke; I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sequin Straight Leg Pants in Deep Black. AARP (Old Navy; Macy’s, 2)

2. Get glowing with some sparkle.

Wearing something metallic or sequined that shines, shimmers or sparkles instantly elevates you to a starring role. And no, glamorous, reflective fabrics do not necessitate the addition of high heels and false lashes. In fact, the best party pieces are wearable styles transformed by texture.

The most contemporary way to wear them is to pair gleaming items with everyday basics in a casual yet dressy mix. You might wear a shimmery notch-collar knit jacket like Chico’s Metallic Rhinestone Sweater Blazer in English Cream ($108, chicos.com) over a tee and jeans; the fashionable Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt in Cinder Smoke ($18, oldnavy.gap.com) with a turtleneck and tall leather boots; or the elegant I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sequin Straight Leg Pants in Deep Black ($95, macys.com) with a plain black V-neck and ballet flats. You don’t need diamonds to shine.