My advice? Keep the upscale look going by sticking to simple styles in neutral colors. And choose a neckline that flatters your neck and bust. A basic crew, like Naadam Women’s The Original Cashmere Sweater in Oatmeal, Cement, Camel, Smoke or Black ($98, naadam.com), or a turtleneck, like Uniqlo Women’s Cashmere Sweater/Turtleneck in 09 Black, 69 Navy, 08 Dark Gray or 31 Beige ($100, uniqlo.com), will ward off the chill and fill the gap in jackets and coats with open necklines. Boatnecks like Quince Women’s Mongolian Cashmere Boatneck Sweater in Black, Heather Gray or True Navy ($80, quince.com) and V-necks like Jennie Liu Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere V-Neck Pullover in Gray, Black or Navy ($139, target.com) are top choices for elongating the neck and opening up the neckline area visually, which in turn flatters a larger bust or wide-set breasts. In black, a boatneck or V-neck is the best dressy evening top you can own for cold weather. The cost may still be a bit more than regular sweaters, but for $150 or less you’ll have a posh-looking topper that upgrades every bottom you own. Treat yourself.
(From left) Gap Women’s Merino Boyfriend Cardigan in Rose Pewter Pink; Sonoma Goods For Life Lightweight Cardigan in Laney Plum; Everlane Women The Boxy Cardigan in Everyday Cotton in Dark Green.
AARP (Gap, Kohl’s, Everlane)
6. A cardigan as a pullover
Cardigans rule right now, and while there are plenty of styles, from snug to loose, cropped to long, one trend stands out: the cardigan worn as a pullover. Very form-fitting cardigans are the extreme “fashionista” side of this current look. They’re worn solo, often with the bottom buttons undone for a hint of midriff.
This is where you need to get a little creative. Try the cardigan-as-pullover look with a slouchier V-neck, like the Gap Women’s Merino Boyfriend Cardigan in Rose Pewter Pink, Navy Blue Uniform, Black or Tuscan Red ($55, gap.com) or Sonoma Goods For Life Lightweight Cardigan in Laney Plum, Tan Heather or Pitch Black ($28, kohls.com), and add a tank top underneath for comfort and extra warmth. It’s the same look but has a way more flattering effect on a mature body. Choose low Vs that hit just above the cleavage for that neck-lengthening, chest-flattering benefit.
For an even warmer version, try a more substantial knit, like the chunky Everlane Women The Boxy Cardigan in Everyday Cotton in Dark Green or Dark Weathered Camel ($104, everlane.com).
(From left) Lands’ End Women’s Drifter Modern Cable V Neck Vest Sweater in Lush Burgundy; Loft Ribbed Pocket Sweater Vest in True Olive; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater Shell in Snow Day.
AARP (Lands’ End, Loft, Banana Republic Factory)
7. A sweater-vest
This is a style that’s everywhere now. It’s also the one grownup women are most reluctant to buy. I get it. At its trendiest, the sweater-vest feels silly. Women ask, “Why bare arms as the weather gets colder?” Or, “I’m paying for a vest at sweater prices?” But hear me out.
Though “fashion people” have no problem wearing a sweater-vest as a sleeveless sweater, their real value for us is as a layering piece. Worn over any long-sleeved tee, a vest boosts warmth at the torso but adds no bulk to sleeves. It’s an ideal extra for increasing warmth under any jacket or coat, especially lightweight barn, field, jean and utility jackets, raincoats, and trim, tailored coats. Cabled vests, like Lands’ End Women’s Drifter Modern Cable V Neck Vest Sweater in Fresh Ivory, Deep Sea Navy or Lush Burgundy ($48, landsend.com) or GibsonLook Cable Stitch Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater in Cream, Pink Smoke, Basil Green or Beet Red ($79, nordstrom.com), have a classic preppy vibe. Sporty versions, like Uniqlo Women’s Waffle Knit Hooded Vest in 32 Beige, 08 Dark Gray or 69 Navy ($40, uniqlo.com), look cool under leather jackets and last year’s shackets.
Dressier vests have extended shoulders, like Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater Shell in Drizzle Blue or Snow Day ($40, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com), or pockets for a lady jacket effect, like Loft Ribbed Pocket Sweater Vest in True Olive or Precious Sapphire ($27, loft.com), and both can slip over a flowy midi dress with style. Don’t even hesitate.
