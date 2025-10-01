Sweaters have gotten a makeover. What used to be a pretty basic and boring bunch of pullovers and cardigans has become this year’s “cool girl” of fashion. From vests to sweater-jackets, there are more styles than ever before. And the choices can be overwhelming. Women ask:

“Are cropped, sleeveless and fitted sweaters flattering on me or just trendy?”

“Which sweater necklines work best for my big bust?”

“How can I layer sweaters under jackets and coats without looking bulky?”

How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50. My job is to solve these dilemmas and more. Here are the best fall choices for all.

Members only (From left) L.L. Bean Women’s Wicked Soft Cotton/Cashmere Coatigan Sweater in Classic Navy; Croft & Barrow Women’s Swing Sweater Blazer in Camel; J.Jill Double-Knit Notched-Collar Sweater-Jacket in Black. AARP (L.L. Bean, Kohl’s, J.Jill)

1. A sweater-blazer

If there’s one must-buy sweater this season, this is it. A hybrid of knit and structure, sweater-jackets combine the polish of a tailored blazer with the comfy feel of a sweater while delivering body-firming benefits.

Styles vary. Some have a more defined shape, like the collarless, double-breasted I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sweater Blazer in Warm Toffee or Deep Black ($53, macys.com); the notch-collared Chico’s Single-Breasted Sweater-Blazer in Smokey Taupe, Deep Chianti or Passport Blue ($120, chicos.com) and Croft & Barrow Women’s Swing Sweater Blazer in Medium Ink Heather, Camel or Seattle Navy ($32, kohls.com); and the shapely, princess-seamed J.Jill Double-Knit Notched-Collar Sweater-Jacket in Mocha Latte Heather or Black ($109, jjill.com).

Others lean toward a sweater-y look, like the elongated, button-free L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Soft Cotton/Cashmere Coatigan Sweater in Camel Brown Heather, Charcoal Heather or Classic Navy ($100, llbean.com). Yes, it says “coatigan,” but it’s a notch-collar blazer.

(From left) Jess by Meiko Women’s Oversized Cable Knit Hooded Sweater in Red; Everlane Women The Full-Zip Sweater in Everyday Cotton in Dark Weathered Camel; Gap Women CashSoft Sweater Hoodie in Black. AARP (Kohl’s, Everlane, Gap)

2. A sporty sweater

Joggers, leggings and sneakers are here to stay in the wardrobes of women over 50. Sweatshirts are another story. Women ask me, “What can I wear on top to make an athleisure outfit more chic?” Fleece sweatshirts still rate for workouts and sweaty activities, but an entire gym-like outfit day after day can lose its sizzle.