Best Sweaters, Vests and Sweater-Jackets for Women Over 50

Fall for the coziest styles, from chic cashmere to trendy-again cardigans

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Published October 02, 2025
a collage with various sweaters, cardigans, vests and pullovers
(From left) Sweaters are a new style essential. Look for updated versions like the J. Crew Women Ribbed Boatneck Sweater in Vintage Wool in Heather Grey; Loft Ribbed Pocket Sweater Vest in True Olive; Gap Women’s Merino Boyfriend Cardigan in Rose Pewter Pink; Gap Factory Women’s Relaxed Stripe Boatneck Sweater in Navy Stripe; J.Jill Layered V-Neck Pullover Sweater in Grape Jam Heather; and Sonoma Goods For Life Lightweight Cardigan in Laney Plum.
AARP (J. Crew, Loft, Gap, Gap Factory, J.Jill, Kohl’s)

Sweaters have gotten a makeover. What used to be a pretty basic and boring bunch of pullovers and cardigans has become this year’s “cool girl” of fashion. From vests to sweater-jackets, there are more styles than ever before. And the choices can be overwhelming. Women ask:

“Are cropped, sleeveless and fitted sweaters flattering on me or just trendy?”

“Which sweater necklines work best for my big bust?”

“How can I layer sweaters under jackets and coats without looking bulky?”

How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50. My job is to solve these dilemmas and more. Here are the best fall choices for all.

a collage with three different sweater jackets
(From left) L.L. Bean Women’s Wicked Soft Cotton/Cashmere Coatigan Sweater in Classic Navy; Croft & Barrow Women’s Swing Sweater Blazer in Camel; J.Jill Double-Knit Notched-Collar Sweater-Jacket in Black.
AARP (L.L. Bean, Kohl’s, J.Jill)

1. A sweater-blazer 

If there’s one must-buy sweater this season, this is it. A hybrid of knit and structure, sweater-jackets combine the polish of a tailored blazer with the comfy feel of a sweater while delivering body-firming benefits.

Styles vary. Some have a more defined shape, like the collarless, double-breasted I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Sweater Blazer in Warm Toffee or Deep Black ($53, macys.com); the notch-collared Chico’s Single-Breasted Sweater-Blazer in Smokey Taupe, Deep Chianti or Passport Blue ($120, chicos.com) and Croft & Barrow Women’s Swing Sweater Blazer in Medium Ink Heather, Camel or Seattle Navy ($32, kohls.com); and the shapely, princess-seamed J.Jill Double-Knit Notched-Collar Sweater-Jacket in Mocha Latte Heather or Black ($109, jjill.com).

Others lean toward a sweater-y look, like the elongated, button-free L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Soft Cotton/Cashmere Coatigan Sweater in Camel Brown Heather, Charcoal Heather or Classic Navy ($100, llbean.com). Yes, it says “coatigan,” but it’s a notch-collar blazer.

a collage with three different pullovers
(From left) Jess by Meiko Women’s Oversized Cable Knit Hooded Sweater in Red; Everlane Women The Full-Zip Sweater in Everyday Cotton in Dark Weathered Camel; Gap Women CashSoft Sweater Hoodie in Black.
AARP (Kohl’s, Everlane, Gap)

2. A sporty sweater

Joggers, leggings and sneakers are here to stay in the wardrobes of women over 50. Sweatshirts are another story. Women ask me, “What can I wear on top to make an athleisure outfit more chic?” Fleece sweatshirts still rate for workouts and sweaty activities, but an entire gym-like outfit day after day can lose its sizzle.

A new category of athletic-inspired sweaters elevates those items to “real clothes” level. Look for sweaters with zipper hardware front and center (full-zip, half- or quarter-zip … you choose), like Everlane Women The Full-Zip Sweater in Everyday Cotton in Dark Weathered Camel or Black ($138, everlane.com) and Uniqlo Women’s Souffle Yarn Full Zip Cardigan in 31 Beige or 69 Navy ($50, uniqlo.com/us). Full-zip styles are the most versatile since they can be worn open or closed.

Or choose a hoodie style, like Jess by Meiko Women’s Oversized Cable Knit Hooded Sweater in  Cream, Red or Fossil Gray ($52, kohls.com) or Gap Women CashSoft Sweater Hoodie in Light Heather Gray or Black ($55, gap.com) for a fashionable twist. A sweater that behaves like a sweatshirt is better than a sweatshirt embellished to look like a sweater with ruffles and fancy sleeves.

a collage with three different oversized sweaters
(From left) J. Crew Women Ribbed Boatneck Sweater in Vintage Wool in Heather Grey; Old Navy Women’s SoSoft Crew-Neck Tunic Sweater in Driftwood Heather; Gap Factory Women’s Relaxed Stripe Boatneck Sweater in Navy Stripe.
AARP (J. Crew, Old Navy, Gap Factory)

3. The very cozy oversized sweater

This is the “everything” sweater you wear to run errands, meet a friend for coffee, work from home, go shopping or curl up for a Netflix binge. It’s bigger and roomier than your other sweaters — the better to slip over wide-leg pants and jeans, sweatpants or PJ bottoms, or whenever you want to hide a few extra pounds.

Opt for the classy J.Crew Women Ribbed Boatneck Sweater in Vintage Wool in Heather Gray or Black ($70, jcrew.com), which would pair well with leather pants or black jeans for a “I’m not dressing up” dinner out or party. Or go for more laid-back styles, like Old Navy Women’s SoSoft Crew-Neck Tunic Sweater in Driftwood Heather, Earthen or Chalk Heather ($26, oldnavy.gap.com), with dropped shoulders and a hi-lo hem, or H&M Women’s Loose-Fit Sweater in Light Beige or Gray ($40, hm.com/en_us), with raglan sleeves so toasty they’re practically duvet substitutes and a perfect match for pull-on pants, joggers, flare leggings and a pair of clogs or Uggs.

a collage with three different fitted sweaters
(From left) Gap Women’s Merino Crewneck Sweater in Tuscan Red; J.Jill Layered V-Neck Pullover Sweater in Grape Jam Heather; Old Navy Women’s SoSoft Lite Crew-Neck Sweater in Earthen.
AARP (Gap, J.Jill, Old Navy)

4. A lightweight semifitted sweater

Women have gotten used to stylish sweaters that provide coverage and camouflage via tunic, oversized, chunky, boxy or boyfriend styles. All are good, but a new crop of light, finely woven sweaters is trending. These fitted or semifitted sweaters are what I call “clingers” and are shown tucked in at the waistband or semi-tucked on youthful models. Skip ’em!

Instead, try sweaters with stretchy ribs that skim over curves, like the Old Navy Women’s SoSoft Lite Crew-Neck Sweater in Earthen, Black Jack or Plum Paradise ($24, oldnavy.gap.com) and Lands’ End Women’s Cotton Blend Marl Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater in Deep Sea Navy or Vintage Lime Green ($80, target.com); or that have a more relaxed fit, like the J.Crew Factory Women Merino Wool-Blend Sweater-Polo in Camel or Vintage Red ($49, factory.jcrew.com) and the J.Jill Layered V-Neck Pullover Sweater in Grape Jam Heather, Black or Amber Heather ($79, jjill.com).

These sweaters work for anyone who wants to balance roomy bottom pieces, like wide-leg pants or A-line midis, with a more streamlined top. They’re also an asset for anyone who prefers warmth without weight (hot-flash sufferers, I’m talking to you!) or wants to layer lighter sweaters under blazers and other jackets or coats without feeling too bulky.

a collage with two different cashmere sweaters
(From left) Quince Women’s Mongolian Cashmere Boatneck Sweater in Heather Grey; Jennie Liu Women’s 100 % Pure Cashmere V Neck Pullover in Navy.
AARP (Quince, Target)

5. A classy cashmere sweater in a neutral color

Cashmere has never been hotter! Aside from the fact that it feels incredibly soft against the skin (thanks to the fine hairs of cashmere goats), cashmere provides plenty of warmth, even in the most deceptively lightweight sweaters. The problem is, it can be expensive: Luxury-brand sweaters can cost $400 to a whopping $1,000. Fortunately, affordable brands offer impressive dupes at a much lower price.

My advice? Keep the upscale look going by sticking to simple styles in neutral colors. And choose a neckline that flatters your neck and bust. A basic crew, like Naadam  Women’s The Original Cashmere Sweater in Oatmeal, Cement, Camel, Smoke or Black ($98, naadam.com), or a turtleneck, like Uniqlo Women’s Cashmere Sweater/Turtleneck in 09 Black, 69 Navy, 08 Dark Gray or 31 Beige ($100, uniqlo.com), will ward off the chill and fill the gap in jackets and coats with open necklines. Boatnecks like Quince Women’s Mongolian Cashmere Boatneck Sweater in Black, Heather Gray or True Navy ($80, quince.com) and V-necks like Jennie Liu Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere V-Neck Pullover in Gray, Black or Navy ($139, target.com) are top choices for elongating the neck and opening up the neckline area visually, which in turn flatters a larger bust or wide-set breasts. In black, a boatneck or V-neck is the best dressy evening top you can own for cold weather. The cost may still be a bit more than regular sweaters, but for $150 or less you’ll have a posh-looking topper that upgrades every bottom you own. Treat yourself.

a collage with three different cardigans
(From left) Gap Women’s Merino Boyfriend Cardigan in Rose Pewter Pink; Sonoma Goods For Life Lightweight Cardigan in Laney Plum; Everlane Women The Boxy Cardigan in Everyday Cotton in Dark Green.
AARP (Gap, Kohl’s, Everlane)

6. A cardigan as a pullover

Cardigans rule right now, and while there are plenty of styles, from snug to loose, cropped to long, one trend stands out: the cardigan worn as a pullover. Very form-fitting cardigans are the extreme “fashionista” side of this current look. They’re worn solo, often with the bottom buttons undone for a hint of midriff.

This is where you need to get a little creative. Try the cardigan-as-pullover look with a slouchier V-neck, like the Gap Women’s Merino Boyfriend Cardigan in Rose Pewter Pink, Navy Blue Uniform, Black or Tuscan Red ($55, gap.com) or Sonoma Goods For Life Lightweight Cardigan in Laney Plum, Tan Heather or Pitch Black ($28, kohls.com), and add a tank top underneath for comfort and extra warmth. It’s the same look but has a way more flattering effect on a mature body. Choose low Vs that hit just above the cleavage for that neck-lengthening, chest-flattering benefit.

For an even warmer version, try a more substantial knit, like the chunky Everlane Women The Boxy Cardigan in Everyday Cotton in Dark Green or Dark Weathered Camel ($104, everlane.com). 

a collage with three different sweater vests
(From left) Lands’ End Women’s Drifter Modern Cable V Neck Vest Sweater in Lush Burgundy; Loft Ribbed Pocket Sweater Vest in True Olive; Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater Shell in Snow Day.
AARP (Lands’ End, Loft, Banana Republic Factory)

7. A sweater-vest

This is a style that’s everywhere now. It’s also the one grownup women are most reluctant to buy. I get it. At its trendiest, the sweater-vest feels silly. Women ask, “Why bare arms as the weather gets colder?” Or, “I’m paying for a vest at sweater prices?” But hear me out.

Though “fashion people” have no problem wearing a sweater-vest as a sleeveless sweater, their real value for us is as a layering piece. Worn over any long-sleeved tee, a vest boosts warmth at the torso but adds no bulk to sleeves. It’s an ideal extra for increasing warmth under any jacket or coat, especially lightweight barn, field, jean and utility jackets, raincoats, and trim, tailored coats. Cabled vests, like Lands’ End Women’s Drifter Modern Cable V Neck Vest Sweater in Fresh Ivory, Deep Sea Navy or Lush Burgundy ($48, landsend.com) or GibsonLook Cable Stitch Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater in Cream, Pink Smoke, Basil Green or Beet Red ($79, nordstrom.com), have a classic preppy vibe. Sporty versions, like Uniqlo Women’s Waffle Knit Hooded Vest in 32 Beige, 08 Dark Gray or 69 Navy ($40, uniqlo.com), look cool under leather jackets and last year’s shackets.

Dressier vests have extended shoulders, like Banana Republic Factory Women’s Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater Shell in Drizzle Blue or Snow Day ($40, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com), or pockets for a lady jacket effect, like Loft Ribbed Pocket Sweater Vest in True Olive or Precious Sapphire ($27, loft.com), and both can slip over a flowy midi dress with style. Don’t even hesitate.

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

