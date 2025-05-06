Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Improve your driving confidence during Black History Month

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

OFF-PEAK TRAVEL

Budget-Friendly Locations

NEW TSA FEE

No Real ID? $45 Fee Starts Feb. 1

MEMBERS ONLY

LUXURY TRAVEL FOR LESS

How to Travel on a Retirement Budget

MEMBERS ONLY

PRESERVE TRIP MEMORIES

Ideas to Capture Vacation Moments

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Beauty & Style

Getting Winter White, Right!

Movies for Grownups

2026 Movie Preview

MEMBERS ONLY

MUSIC

Essential Songs for Gen Xers

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Pets

Great Ways to Bond With Your Dog

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

a hand is touching computer signals on a blue background

POSSIBILITIES OF AI

Weighing the Perils and Positives

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

SAFE AT HOME

Tips to Prevent Dangerous Falls

AGING IN PLACE

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

CAR BUYING

Beware of Subscription Fees

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Back 

Events

Close Menu

Back 

AARP Near You

Close Menu

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

10 Ways to Get the Right Highlights for Your Hair

Turn heads with a little contrast and shine

By

Lois Joy Johnson, 

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 10, 2022
Side by side images of Gina Gershon and Carla Bruni
Gina Gershon (left) and Carla Bruni
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

You know how sparkly earrings light up your face and attitude? Highlights perform the same magic trick for your hair. They brighten every shade from brown to blonde, blend in grays and turn a gray transition fuss-free. And best of all: Highlights make thin, fine, grownup hair look thicker and shining with health. But unfortunately, we often choose highlights that are wrong for our hair color, hair style or wallet — and that’s where things get tricky. Understanding what color “lights” to get and how many makes a difference to your looks and budget. I asked Matrix Brand Ambassador and star colorist George Papanikolas for tips and added my beauty-editor two cents, too. It’s time to get on a winning streak!

Jenna Elfman, Vanessa Williams and Naomi Watts each with hairstyles with highlights
(Left to right) Jenna Elfman, Vanessa Williams and Naomi Watts
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

1. Balance your expectations and budget

Highlights are amazing, but at a cost ranging from $80 to $300 for a full head they are one of the priciest salon hair services. Plus, add on a base color touch-up, trim, cut and blow-dry and your bill can blow your budget. One reason glittery strands have gotten more expensive is the salon trend for a customized look rather than a one-size-suits-all “frosting.” The cost also depends on whether you choose partial highlights, allover lights, a combo of highlights and lowlights, foils or balayage, plus, of course, the experience of your colorist and salon location. You can minimize the expense and maintenance three ways: choosing low-contrast highlights within two shades of your overall base color; opting for just a few highlights around the face; or asking for a balayage technique instead of foils (see tip number 2 for details). The higher the contrast and number of highlights, the more upkeep and expense.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Halle Berry and Helen Hunt showing highlights from bright to blended
(Left to right) Sarah Jessica Parker, Halle Berry and Helen Hunt
Walter McBride/FilmMagic; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

2. Decide on foils or balayage

Not every colorist or salon does both, so know the benefits of each. “Foil highlights give the colorist more control and color lift for a more intense highlighting effect, while balayage gives a softer, more natural summer-at-the-beach effect — and that’s more subtle and blended,” explains Papanikolas. Foils are more traditional and produce balanced symmetrical highlights uniformly from roots to ends. Selected strands are woven out, slathered in lightener and packed individually in foil to “bake.” Foils are a better option when taking dark hair more than three or four shades lighter or if you want a brighter look or high-contrast highlights. You’ll also get a more obvious regrowth line, so expect a touch-up every six to eight weeks for maintenance. In balayage, the highlights are painted by hand directly on the hair in varying widths with the color in a gradient ombré progression from dark to light. Thanks to the seamless grow-out, there’s no redo for three or four months. Balayage works best on tousled layers, lobs and shoulder-length or longer hair. Note that some salons and social media sites are pushing a combo called “foilayage,” with hand-painted highlights and wrapped in foil. My beauty-editor take? No need; do one or the other.

Christine Baranski, Dana Delany and Vivica A Fox with chunky and discreet highlights
(Left to right) Christine Baranski, Dana Delany and Vivica A. Fox
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; John Lamparski/Getty Images; Arnold Turner/Getty Images for A Manny Halley Production

3. Aim for a multitone effect

Many women dye their hair one color and never get highlights. Others get too many highlights, and their hair takes on a solid one-color hue. It can be a dramatic signature look if it works for you. However, you do get the illusion of fatter, fuller hair, movement and a more contemporary look with the addition of highlights or a combo of highlights and lowlights.  

“Highlights are when you add lighter strands to the hair; lowlights are when you add darker ones to restore depth and contrast; baby lights are very delicate highlights,” says Papanikolas. “I tend to go chunkier with lowlights, focusing them on the roots and mid shaft. You never want lowlights to go full length because that gives a dreaded Zebra-stripe effect. Thicker, chunkier highlights tend to look edgier and trendier; thinner ones more natural sophisticated.” And I’ll add: The tighter together the highlights, the less contrast and lighter your hair will look.

Shohreh Aghdashloo, Debbie Matenopoulos and Kate Walsh with varying highlights cool and warm
(Left to right) Shohreh Aghdashloo, Debbie Matenopoulos and Kate Walsh
Laurent Viteur/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

4. Be sure highlights flatter your hair and skin

Sometimes highlights can look kind of “off.” If this is the case you’re probably piling on more blush, bronzer or a brighter lipstick to compensate. Aside from all the hair benefits, your highlights should also add an extra glow for dull, ashy, sallow or sun-damaged complexion, brightening under-eye circles and softening the look of wrinkles. Sometimes your highlights and skin undertones are not in sync. “A very general rule is for warmer skin tones to opt for cooler highlights, cooler skin tones to go for warmer ones,” says Papanikolas. Cool highlights are in the silver, ash, sand, beige, champagne, mocha or toffee range, while warm lights are more golden caramel, amber, honey, butterscotch, strawberry, copper, russet or cinnamon. Always discuss with your colorist what shades of highlights will boost both your skin and hair.

Jessica Lange, Wendie Malick and Jodie Foster
(Left to right) Jessica Lange, Wendie Malick and Jodie Foster
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

5. Use highlights or lowlights while going gray

Whether you want to make incoming grays less noticeable or embrace them, go from processed color to being gray or simply be a better shade of gray, “lights" are your ally. They can enable you to stop and resist full-coverage color. “If you’re trying to transition out of doing regular gray touch-ups, try highlighting (often together with a softer base color) to ease the way to natural gray and soften the harsh grow-out until you’re ready to cut,” says Papanikolas. “Adding lowlights can give the hair more depth and have a gentle, flattering effect on facial lines and features, too.” Obviously, those with lighter blonde to light brown hair have the easiest time. The effect is a blonde-brown-gray mix known as bronde or a blonde-grey mix known as gronde. If you have darker hair, ask your colorist for a combo of lowlights and highlights. It’s a painless alternative to going cold turkey and toughing out the grow-in process.

Jaclyn Smith, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Ellen Pompeo with highlighted hair
(Left to right) Jaclyn Smith, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Ellen Pompeo
Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; Maury Phillips/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

6. Know when you’ve highlighted enough

Sometimes less is more. “The universal rule is to keep highlights within four shades of your base color — any more can look harsh,” says Papanikolas. “At the lightest end brunettes should opt for caramel, auburns for copper gold and blondes or grays can go to baby blonde. Just doing a few highlights around the face helps illuminate without a lot of upkeep.” You’re in control here. Highlights don’t have to be dramatic or allover to enhance your base color. Even the darkest brunettes can stay brunette and add subtle or statement sparks around the face to soften the dark frame. Those who want more of a statement look can dial up the brightness and contrast.

Gayle King, Michelle Pfeiffer and Janet McTeer
(Left to right) Gayle King, Michelle Pfeiffer and Janet McTeer
Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

7. Highlight for your hairstyle and part

Though varying your part (from left to right or off-center, for example) can add lift at the crown or hairline, it also affects the placement and visibility of your highlights. So can wearing your hair pulled back or up instead of down, air-drying for waves and texture instead of blow-drying smooth, or a complete change of hairstyle — like going from long to a bob, a side-part lob to bangs or blunt cut to layers. You don’t want to pay for color and then have it cut off. Working on your actual haircut gives the colorist a better idea of where highlights should go. Most salons schedule color first on dry hair, and then cut on wet hair. While it speeds their day, it’s not in your highlights’ best interest if you’re making a style change. Speak up and do it your way.

A hair dresser applying highlights to a customer sitting in a chair in front of a mirror
Goads Agency/E+/Getty Images

8. Go to the salon with “dirty” hair

Not kidding! Color holds better on second- or even third-day hair instead of clean; the natural oils provide a subtle protective layer to the chemicals being applied. But don’t go to the salon with obviously greasy, overly oily or sweaty hair, and avoid packing on the styling products on days you plan to get highlights. Colorists tell clients to wait 48 to 72 hours after getting color to give highlights time to set before washing their hair. Plan accordingly.

Christie Brinkley, Glenn Close and Kathy Ireland with various highlights
(Left to right) Christie Brinkley, Glenn Close and Kathy Ireland
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Michael Tran/Getty Images

9. Make a trip to a salon, if possible

The new online highlight kits have come a long way from the boxed drugstore versions with pull-through hooks and caps. But even updated and upgraded DIY streaks are not nearly as easy as at-home allover color ... even with videos, online chats and customer service that walk you through. Let’s be realistic. Highlights are bleach, and if you’re dealing with mature hair that’s already color-treated, graying, thinning, dry or damaged, things can get very dicey fast. Only trained, experienced salon colorists can truly assess your hair’s ability to safely take on color over color or get the application and placement of highlights right. I encourage you to at least have an in-person consultation with a salon colorist if you opt for a kit. For those brave souls willing to give kits a go, realize they’re most goof-proof on virgin hair or a light blonde base color.

John Frieda Blue Crush for Brunettes Blue Shampoo; Matrix Total Results So Silver Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair; L’Oréal EverPure Sulfate-Free Bond Strengthening Shampoo
(Left to right) John Frieda Blue Crush for Brunettes Blue Shampoo; Matrix Total Results So Silver Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair; L’Oréal EverPure Sulfate-Free Bond Strengthening Shampoo
Target; Ulta Beauty (2)

10. Be prepared to swap in extra-care products

Highlighted hair is fragile, porous and dry, and prone to breakage or frizz, so be sure to pamper it. Rotate between protein-boosting, moisturizing and color-depositing shampoos to strengthen, super hydrate and banish brassiness or fading “lights,” and then supplement regular conditioning with leave-ins or a weekly mask. Shampoo no more than two or three times a week and reduce heat styling by skipping flat or curling irons and applying a heat protectant prior to every blow-dry. When it comes to restoring highlights, use a blue-tinted shampoo like John Frieda Blue Crush for Brunettes Blue Shampoo ($10, target.com) to neutralize brassy orange tones on darker hair, a purple one like Matrix Total Results So Silver Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair ($20, ulta.com) to brighten fading lights on blonde or gray hair, or a protein enhancer like L’Oréal EverPure Sulfate-Free Bond Strengthening Shampoo ($8, ulta.com) for keeping damage at bay.

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More on entertainment

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All