3. Aim for a multitone effect

Many women dye their hair one color and never get highlights. Others get too many highlights, and their hair takes on a solid one-color hue. It can be a dramatic signature look if it works for you. However, you do get the illusion of fatter, fuller hair, movement and a more contemporary look with the addition of highlights or a combo of highlights and lowlights.

“Highlights are when you add lighter strands to the hair; lowlights are when you add darker ones to restore depth and contrast; baby lights are very delicate highlights,” says Papanikolas. “I tend to go chunkier with lowlights, focusing them on the roots and mid shaft. You never want lowlights to go full length because that gives a dreaded Zebra-stripe effect. Thicker, chunkier highlights tend to look edgier and trendier; thinner ones more natural sophisticated.” And I’ll add: The tighter together the highlights, the less contrast and lighter your hair will look.

4. Be sure highlights flatter your hair and skin

Sometimes highlights can look kind of “off.” If this is the case you’re probably piling on more blush, bronzer or a brighter lipstick to compensate. Aside from all the hair benefits, your highlights should also add an extra glow for dull, ashy, sallow or sun-damaged complexion, brightening under-eye circles and softening the look of wrinkles. Sometimes your highlights and skin undertones are not in sync. “A very general rule is for warmer skin tones to opt for cooler highlights, cooler skin tones to go for warmer ones,” says Papanikolas. Cool highlights are in the silver, ash, sand, beige, champagne, mocha or toffee range, while warm lights are more golden caramel, amber, honey, butterscotch, strawberry, copper, russet or cinnamon. Always discuss with your colorist what shades of highlights will boost both your skin and hair.

5. Use highlights or lowlights while going gray

Whether you want to make incoming grays less noticeable or embrace them, go from processed color to being gray or simply be a better shade of gray, “lights" are your ally. They can enable you to stop and resist full-coverage color. “If you’re trying to transition out of doing regular gray touch-ups, try highlighting (often together with a softer base color) to ease the way to natural gray and soften the harsh grow-out until you’re ready to cut,” says Papanikolas. “Adding lowlights can give the hair more depth and have a gentle, flattering effect on facial lines and features, too.” Obviously, those with lighter blonde to light brown hair have the easiest time. The effect is a blonde-brown-gray mix known as bronde or a blonde-grey mix known as gronde. If you have darker hair, ask your colorist for a combo of lowlights and highlights. It’s a painless alternative to going cold turkey and toughing out the grow-in process.

6. Know when you’ve highlighted enough

Sometimes less is more. “The universal rule is to keep highlights within four shades of your base color — any more can look harsh,” says Papanikolas. “At the lightest end brunettes should opt for caramel, auburns for copper gold and blondes or grays can go to baby blonde. Just doing a few highlights around the face helps illuminate without a lot of upkeep.” You’re in control here. Highlights don’t have to be dramatic or allover to enhance your base color. Even the darkest brunettes can stay brunette and add subtle or statement sparks around the face to soften the dark frame. Those who want more of a statement look can dial up the brightness and contrast.

7. Highlight for your hairstyle and part

Though varying your part (from left to right or off-center, for example) can add lift at the crown or hairline, it also affects the placement and visibility of your highlights. So can wearing your hair pulled back or up instead of down, air-drying for waves and texture instead of blow-drying smooth, or a complete change of hairstyle — like going from long to a bob, a side-part lob to bangs or blunt cut to layers. You don’t want to pay for color and then have it cut off. Working on your actual haircut gives the colorist a better idea of where highlights should go. Most salons schedule color first on dry hair, and then cut on wet hair. While it speeds their day, it’s not in your highlights’ best interest if you’re making a style change. Speak up and do it your way.