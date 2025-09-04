Javascript is not enabled.

Insider Secrets From a Top Perfumer

How to make your favorite fragrance last longer, why body sprays are making a comeback, and why dry-down time matters

As told to

Jill Schildhouse,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 05, 2025
An illustrated collage shows an older adult male holding a perfume bottle. Also in the collage are other perfume bottles, fragrant flowers, plants and fruits, a beaker, test tubes and a store clerk showing a perfume to a woman
Darryl Do, senior perfumer at Delbia Do Fragrances in New York City, shares his favorite fragrance tips.
Amber Day

If your favorite fragrance — perfume, eau de toilette, cologne, body spray — suddenly seems weaker, or if you find yourself reaching for stronger scents than you used to, you’re not imagining it. It’s common for adults over 50 to experience a gradual loss of smell, often due to age-related changes in the body, or other factors like allergies or sinus conditions.

To help decode the world of modern fragrance and how it interacts with our changing senses, we talked to Darryl Do, a second-generation perfumer and senior perfumer at Delbia Do Fragrances. He also serves as an editorial adviser for industry magazine Perfumer & Flavorist and is a board member of the American Society of Perfumers, a nonprofit that upholds the standards of professional perfumery. Here, in his own words, he shares his top tips on fragrance.

Three notes comprise a distinctive scent

Fragrances are formulated to have top, heart (or middle) and base notes, designated by how quickly they evaporate. The top note is the first thing you will smell — and that tends to be the more volatile (or quick to evaporate) ingredients. It’s why people will say, “Oh, it smells nice at first.” Top notes smell for about 10 to 15 minutes; heart notes for about two to three hours; and the base notes can last up to 24 hours.

But it’s not just about the notes

A nostalgic scent like Drakkar Noir, incredibly popular in the 1980s and ’90s, is a blend of ingredients that gives it its distinctive heavy scent. You can’t just point to one ingredient; it’s an accord, which is like a flavor package. Are you familiar with Old Bay seasoning? You can read the ingredients on the package, and you could just buy them individually and make it on your own. But what you don’t know is the concentration of each item, how much pepper or salt or paprika. That’s the secret formula.

Make sure you still like the scent hours later

When trying out a new fragrance, be sure to smell it on your skin after the dry-down period, when the ingredients blend and become more uniform. Just like a soup or sauce often is better the day after it was made.

Your lunch may affect how your fragrance smells

There are several factors that may affect the way a fragrance smells on different people’s skin, and diet is a big part of it. If, for example, you eat a lot of garlic and cumin, then that’s going to come out in your pores. If your base layer is potent herbs, and then you spray vanilla on top of it, it will impact the overall fragrance. But there’s no need to change your diet, as these factors help personalize the scent to you. You just have to enjoy the way the scent smells on you, not worry about why it smells a bit different on others.

Most Popular

Hygiene products may also affect fragrance

The creams, lotions and gels that people put on their skin — whether it’s a moisturizer, an SPF of some sort or the runoff from shampoo or body wash — have their own scent. So you may come out of the shower or the bathroom already having two or three different fragrances on you. If you don’t like how they’re mixing, go fragrance-free with certain products to see if that changes the final fragrance scent. 

Not every perfume or cologne is designed to last all day

Some brands want to formulate a fragrance that will last an entire day. But others don’t. They’d rather take something that is not hit-you-over-the-head strong, and maybe you’ll spray it in the morning, before you go to work, then reapply when you get out of work. Since you can’t tell by reading the label or by the name if a specific fragrance has more or less staying power, I’m a big fan of purchasing discovery kits or getting free samples to try it out ... before committing to a larger bottle. You can get about 15 sprays out of the testers, so you can try it over several days. 

﻿Heavier ingredients are best for longevity

When creating a scent meant to last hours, ﻿﻿perfumer﻿s will use ingredient﻿s like synthetic musk, or a woody note like cedarwood, sandalwood or patchouli. These are heavier oils and ingredients that are used in the creation of a fragrance to help it last longer.

A three-panel illustration shows perfume applied to wrists, inside the elbow and neck
To make your fragrance last longer, spray it on your wrists, the inside of your elbows and on your neck.
Amber Day

Get more bang for your buck

If you feel that your fragrance is evaporating or becoming too weak, there are steps you can take beyond simply spraying twice the amount. First, spray it on your pulse points (wrists, neck, behind the ears, inside of elbows), but also feel free to apply to any exposed skin to make the biggest impact possible. Spray it into your fragrance-free lotion, because fragrance tends to stick to moisturizing elements and slow down evaporation. Alternatively, you can mix it into Vaseline, which will prolong its lifespan since it prevents evaporation. I’m a firm believer of spraying [fragrance] on your clothes and/or your hair, too (try spraying it into your hairbrush).

Allergic to a perfume?

If you’re testing perfume or cologne and suddenly start feeling itchy or getting a sudden rash after application, find some soap and water. This is the best thing because it will solubilize the oil and rinse it off. You may have to do this two or three times. If you aren’t able to access soap and water right away, try applying an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to dilute any remaining oil.

An illustration shows various perfume bottles featuring shiny bling
Extra bling on a fancy bottle can catch your eye — but it can also cost a lot more.
Amber Day

Fancy packaging can increase the cost

I’ve seen gold-plated caps on top of perfumes, like Bond No. 9 — and sometimes that’s real gold. Or the brand uses Swarovski crystals. It looks pretty, it’s shiny and it catches your eye. However, it could cost up to $30 more for just that fancy cap, depending on the material it’s made from. Don’t be enamored by expensive packaging; make sure you really love the fragrance, too. And if you love the fragrance but can’t afford the fancy bottle, look for samples. 

Shop based on smell, and don’t commit too quickly

Do a blind smell test and don’t even look at the packaging, so this way you’re not influenced by a brand name and/or some fancy bottle. Smell it and see if you really like it, and live with it for ... one or two days during the week and one or two days on the weekend, because people’s lifestyles may vary. Again, samples or very small bottles are the best way to introduce yourself to a fragrance before spending too much money. It’s just like wine: You either like it or you don’t.

Beware of discount stores

Certain department store chains like Lord ﻿& Taylor have closed, and somebody’s buying their inventory and reselling it. The perfumes that are sold at those discount stores could be 10 years old, and an unopened bottle of fragrance only lasts about three to five years, generally﻿.

An illustration shows a bottle of perfume inside a refrigerator with various food items, including brown eggs and lemons
Light and temperature affect the shelf life of colonges and perfumes. To make them last longer, consider storing them in the fridge.
Amber Day

Store your fragrances correctly for longevity

Because perfumes often come in fancy bottles and attractive caps, we like to display them. But if you display them in the bedroom, in sunlight or near lights, or in your bathroom, which tends to get hot or cold depending on the season, that’s bad. Fragrances do not like extreme temperatures. And keep them out of direct sunlight, because that will only degrade them faster. The best place to store fragrance is in a cool, dry location, such as a shelf in a closet. Real fanatics will put their bottles in a refrigerator to make them last longer.

What to consider when picking a scent for the day

​The scent should be appropriate for the venue. Your fragrance wardrobe should match your fashion attire. Office, church or grocery shopping should be a light scent. Date night or a party is perfect for cracking open your latest scent purchase.

Body sprays are making a comeback

Body sprays, splashes and mists that were most popular during the 1990s and early 2000s are milder and have the lowest concentration of fragrance oils, so you can apply them to much larger areas of your body than perfume. The lower dosage of concentrated ingredients gives an overall generally pleasant smell — the “just got out of the shower” smell that’s not too strong. And we’re seeing a trend of them coming back for those who don’t want to wear too much fragrance in the gym, places of worship or on airplanes and other places where it’s frowned upon. Start with a couple of sprays — not 10.

Jill Schildhouse is a Phoenix-based freelance writer whose work has been published in AAA, U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, Outside, Travel + Leisure, Southern Living and other publications. She has visited 50-plus countries.

