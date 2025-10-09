Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Medical Breakthroughs: Discover how the latest innovations are transforming health care for adults 50 and older

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Plus-Size Fashion Tips With a Body-Positive Attitude

Inclusive sizing offers even more options for curvy shapes﻿

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 10, 2025
a collage with plus size models wearing chic outfits
(From left) New chic styles give curvy women more fashion freedom, including looks like Style & Co Women’s Plus Size Envelope Neckline Tunic Sweater in Deep Cranberry; Lane Bryant Rib Faux-Wrap Midi Dress in Burnt Henna; and Levi’s Trendy Plus Size Classic Straight Leg Jeans in Soft Black.
AARP (Macy’s, 2; Lane Bryant)

Full-figured women, whether voluptuous with some extra pounds or just tall and bigger-boned, have always wanted trendy, fashionable clothing. Now, finally, they have it, and they’re feeling empowered.

a collage with photos of octavia spencer, meliss mccarthy queen latifah and natasha rothwell
(From left) Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Queen Latifah, Natasha Rothwell.
AARP (Getty Images, 4)

What’s behind the change? A combination of a more realistic attitude toward body image and the explosion of fashion that goes way beyond sizes 14 or 16. How do I know? I’m a beauty and style editor and personal shopper for women 50 who tell me all. Here’s how to dress for life on the curvy side:

a collage with plus size models wearing two different tops and a brown wrap skirt
(From left) Eloquii Wrap Front Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Chocolate Fondant; Lane Bryant Long Sleeve V-Neck Hacci Top in Spicy Orange; Chelsea & Theodore Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater in Black and White Stripe.
AARP (Eloquii, Lane Bryant, Kohl’s)

1. Give your body, psyche and wardrobe a daily boost.

Getting dressed should never be a drag, regardless of your size, shape or weight. And yet almost all women have “someday” clothes in the back of their closet. They’re the jeans, dresses, skirts or tops that don’t fit and haven’t for a year or more. Women explain by saying, “I’ll wear them when I lose the weight.”

Do your body a favor and donate everything. Add the boxy, baggy, shapeless clothes you’ve been counting on for camouflage to that “gotta go” pile, too. They covered your extra pounds and curves but thwarted any opportunity to display your personal style!

Instead, start fresh with the kinds of clothes you long to wear. Try the super chic Chico’s No-Iron Animal Print Tunic ($66, chicos.com); the on-trend Ashley Stewart Faux Suede Midi Skirt in Camel Taupe ($30, ashleystewart.com); a sassy leather skirt like the Eloquii Wrap Front Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Totally Black or Chocolate Fondant ($60, eloquii.com); or the flattering Lane Bryant Long Sleeve V-Neck Hacci Top in Spicy Orange, Gray, Camel Tan or Black ($50, lanebryant.com) or the Chelsea & Theodore Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater in Black and White Stripe ($38, kohls.com) for a this-minute refresh.

a collage with plus size models wearing jeans, trousers and a tunic style sweater
(From left) Croft & Barrow Women’s Plus-Size Button Shoulder Tunic in Seattle Navy; Madewell Women’s The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harvey Wash; Ava & Viv Women’s High-Rise Straight Leg Pull On Pants in Black.
AARP (Kohl’s, Madewell, Target)

2. Dress to elongate your shape.

Weight adds width at the bust, waist, hips, rear and thighs. For some, the gain is all over; for others, it settles waist up or just waist down. Here’s the kicker: Your height, leg and arm length don’t change, no matter how many pounds you gain or lose. That fact presents a stylish strategy for many women.

You can manipulate any outfit to appear longer and sleeker by “vertical dressing.” Yes, it’s an optical illusion, but it gives you a more pulled-together look. You can get it by dressing head to toe in one color, usually black. However, many plus-size women say, “I’m tired of wearing black!” I have two suggestions.

One is to make navy your go-to neutral instead of black. Kind to mature skin, navy pairs seamlessly with medium- to dark-wash denim to keep the monochromatic effect and that vertical silhouette going. You might pair Croft & Barrow Women’s Plus-Size  Button Shoulder Tunic in Seattle Navy ($25, kohls.com) with Madewell Women’s The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harvey Wash ($148, madewell.com), for example.

Most Popular

The other option is creating a tonal head-to-toe look by combining colors (even black!) with others of the same or nearly the same depth or intensity. Think: dark top with dark bottom; light top with light bottom. The key here is to avoid a sharp contrast — like a white top with black pants — so the vertical effect continues.

You might wear black pants like, the Ava & Viv Women’s High-Rise Straight Leg Pull On Pants in Black ($35, target.com), with a deep burgundy, deep olive or chocolate brown sweater, like Talbots Plus Size Turtleneck Sweater in Eggplant or Burnt Olive ($109, talbots.com). How to tell if it’s working? Squint at your outfit in a full-length mirror. If the colors seem to blur together without a big difference in color separation, it’s a success!

a collage with different types of underwear for plus size women
(From left) Cacique Intimates Comfort Bliss Lightly Lined No-Wire Bra in Deep Taupe; Jockey’s Women’s Skimmies 360 Tummy Smoothing Brief 3-Pack in Light/Ivory/Light; Glamorise Women’s Full Figure Plus Size Wonderwire Front Close Bra 1245 in Café.
AARP (Lane Bryant, Target, Macy’s)

3. Wear bras and underwear that help your clothes.

Many women with a body-positive attitude are thinking about tossing their shapewear and underwire bras. They say, “No more compression. No more big bras. I’m all about comfort now.” My take? Flattery still counts.

Save the soft bralettes and lacy bikini panties for home, and the industrial-strength shapewear for special events, but still choose everyday bras and underwear that improve the way your clothes look. The perfect duo: a bra that’s got enough oomph and lift, like the Glamorise Women’s Full Figure Plus Size Wonderwire Front Close Bra 1245 in Cafe ($62, macys.com), Cacique Intimates Comfort Bliss Lightly Lined No-Wire Bra in Botanical Gardens Border Tap Shoe (a dark floral) to Black, Deep Taupe and Cafe Mocha ($31, lanebryant.com) or the Soma Vanishing Back Full Coverage Bra in Clay Rose ($60, soma.com), which comes in band sizes 32 to 42, cups B to G, with smooth underwire cups and adjustable straps, with a pair of seamless high-waist panties with a little hold, like Jockey’s Women’s Skimmies 360 Tummy Smoothing Brief 3 Pack in Black or Light/Ivory/Light ($36, target.com). Whether you’re a size 14/16, 2X, 34C or 38G, a workout fan or not,  breast size and shape continue to change with age. Give your body all the love and attention it deserves.

a collage with plus size models wearing two different styles of sweaters
(From left) Style & Co Women’s Plus Size Envelope Neckline Tunic Sweater in Deep Cranberry; Agnes Orinda Plus Size Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan in Dark Green.
AARP (Macy’s, Target)

4. Make tunics, cardigans and knit jackets your backup team.

Even the most positive attitude wobbles now and then. That’s OK! But it’s important to have a plan for days when the scale reveals new pounds, you’re feeling bloated after a salt or cocktail binge, you’re fatigued or you feel flabby and want some camouflage.

A few stylish pieces that whoosh over the torso and belly and gently frame hips and thighs are your best friends. Count on long tunic shirts and sweaters like Style & Co Women’s Plus Size Envelope Neckline Tunic Sweater in Deep Cranberry or Ponderosa Pine ($60, macys.com) for coverage; tailored knit blazers like Nic + Zoe Plus Women’s Knit Blazer in Black Mix or Dark Indigo ($198, nordstrom.com) for gentle structure; or thigh-length cardigans like Agnes Orinda Plus Size Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan in Gray, Black or Dark Green ($48–$51, target.com) to save the day … or week. Pretend you never heard the words belt or tucked in. Many plus-size women decide they love this way of dressing so much that it becomes their all-the-time look for both casual and dressy attire.

a collage with plus size models wearing trousers a dress and semi fitted top
(From left) Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted Billie Wide-Leg Trouser in Navy Stripe; Eloquii Seam Detail Ponte Work Dress in Rich Navy; Simply Vera Vera Wang Plus Size Dolman Sleeve Snap Sweater in Midnight Army.
AARP (Old Navy, Eloquii, Kohl’s)

5. Treat your body to body-friendly clothes.

Here’s a mistake many plus-size women make. They fight their body’s tendency toward rounded curves with clothes that don’t go with the flow. Women with generously-shaped bodies can now find the fashion trends their slimmer-bodied peers wear, but should still stay selective. Choose pieces that embrace your shape and make it an asset.

Look for tops and sweaters with dropped shoulders, wide, dolman or raglan sleeves, peplums or lengthening necklines like Vs and boatnecks — all are in sync with full upper bodies. The strategically roomy Simply Vera Vera Wang Plus Size Dolman Sleeve Snap Sweater in Dark Gray Fox Heather, Midnight Army or Port Royale ($30, kohls.com) suits a full bust and wide upper arms. Fit-and-flare-style dresses like the Eloquii Seam Detail Ponte Work Dress in Cabernet, Rich Navy or Gray Heather ($66, eloquii.com) follow the lines of generous curves, and tailored wide-leg pull-on pants like Old Navy Women’s High-Waisted Billie Wide-Leg Trouser in Navy Stripe, Black Jack, Original Gray or Tan ($36, oldnavy.gap.com) offer a glam look that won’t pinch at the waist but rather ease over your seat, thighs and legs with a hint of stretch.

a collage with plus size models wearing three different styles of jeans
(From left) Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Recover High Rise Straight Leg Blue Jeans in Indigo Tide Blue; Levi’s Trendy Plus Size Classic Straight Leg Jeans in Soft Black; Croft & Barrow Women’s Plus Size Classic Pull-On Jeans in Dark Wash.
AARP (Lands’ End, Macy’s, Kohl’s)

6. Wear plus where you need it.

My clients ask, “Do I need a plus size?”

Sizing depends on your personal proportions and where your extra weight has settled. Every generously-shaped body is different. Is your weight primarily in your bust and/or waist and belly area? Or is it below the waist in your hips, thighs and derriere?

You may feel better in a plus-size top that’s designed for extra room at the bosom, but wear a regular size 14 on the bottom (or vice versa). Plus-size brands and retailers use a variety of numbering systems, which can be confusing. You might be a 16 or a 16W in numerical sizes (the “W” is for “Woman” and indicates a curvier size 16) or a 1X size, which starts at 0 or 1X and can go to 4X or more.

The difference between a regular size 16 and a plus-size 16W is that the latter is cut to accommodate volume, curves and shape at key fit points like shoulders, bust, waist and hips. Use a tape measure to get your current bust, waist and hip dimensions in inches before shopping online. Just about every shopping website has a size measurement chart that can simplify any size dilemmas.

One of the most difficult fits for plus-size women is in jeans. Improved classic straight-leg designs, such as Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Recover High Rise Straight Leg Blue Jeans in Indigo Tide Blue ($49, landsend.com; available in sizes 16W28 to 26W32); Levi’s Trendy Plus Size Classic Straight Leg Jeans in Soft Black ($42, macys.com; sizes 16W to 26W); and Croft & Barrow Women’s Plus Size Classic Pull-On Jeans in Medium Wash or Dark Wash ($26, kohls.com; sizes 0X to 5X) offer contoured waistbands, stretch and versatility for pairing with any top, sweater or jacket, day or night.

a collage with plus size models wearing a fitted top a dress a trench coat and a pencil skirt
(From left) Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Drapey Rib Fitted Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt in Rich Ginger Brown; Lane Bryant Rib Faux-Wrap Midi Dress in Burnt Henna; A New Day Women’s Relaxed Trench Coat in Tan; Nine West Women’s Plus Size Ponte Pencil Skirt in Mineral Black.
AARP (Lands’ End, Lane Bryant, Target, Kohl’s)

7. Try formfitting clothes for a body-positive statement.

This one’s for the gutsy women among us who are ready for a fashion challenge. After years of hiding their shape, more plus-size women are proudly displaying their curves. The easiest way to get started is to let opposites attract. Try a fitted top, like the Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Drapey Rib Fitted Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt in Ivory/Black Stripe or Rich Ginger Brown ($33, landsend.com), with a fuller-cut bottom piece, like wide-leg pants or an A-line skirt. Or pair a slim knit pull-on skirt such as Nine West Women’s Plus Size Ponte Pencil Skirt in Mineral Black or Maddie Plum ($26, kohls.com) with relaxed, chunky or wide sweaters. Midi dresses with a wrap silhouette, like the Lane Bryant Rib Faux-Wrap Midi Dress in Burnt Henna ($51, lanebryant.com), are another option. They provide instant waist definition to balance a shape that’s voluptuous on top and bottom. Finally, add a curve-conscious trench coat like A New Day Women’s Relaxed Trench Coat in Tan ($50, target.com) to your list. Slip it over every outfit, knot the belt to emphasize your shape, and feel supermodel chic … at every size.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

    

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All