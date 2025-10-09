Full-figured women, whether voluptuous with some extra pounds or just tall and bigger-boned, have always wanted trendy, fashionable clothing. Now, finally, they have it, and they’re feeling empowered.

(From left) Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Queen Latifah, Natasha Rothwell. AARP (Getty Images, 4)

What’s behind the change? A combination of a more realistic attitude toward body image and the explosion of fashion that goes way beyond sizes 14 or 16. How do I know? I’m a beauty and style editor and personal shopper for women 50 who tell me all. Here’s how to dress for life on the curvy side:

Members only (From left) Eloquii Wrap Front Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Chocolate Fondant; Lane Bryant Long Sleeve V-Neck Hacci Top in Spicy Orange; Chelsea & Theodore Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater in Black and White Stripe. AARP (Eloquii, Lane Bryant, Kohl’s)

1. Give your body, psyche and wardrobe a daily boost.

Getting dressed should never be a drag, regardless of your size, shape or weight. And yet almost all women have “someday” clothes in the back of their closet. They’re the jeans, dresses, skirts or tops that don’t fit and haven’t for a year or more. Women explain by saying, “I’ll wear them when I lose the weight.”

Do your body a favor and donate everything. Add the boxy, baggy, shapeless clothes you’ve been counting on for camouflage to that “gotta go” pile, too. They covered your extra pounds and curves but thwarted any opportunity to display your personal style!

Instead, start fresh with the kinds of clothes you long to wear. Try the super chic Chico’s No-Iron Animal Print Tunic ($66, chicos.com); the on-trend Ashley Stewart Faux Suede Midi Skirt in Camel Taupe ($30, ashleystewart.com); a sassy leather skirt like the Eloquii Wrap Front Faux Leather Midi Skirt in Totally Black or Chocolate Fondant ($60, eloquii.com); or the flattering Lane Bryant Long Sleeve V-Neck Hacci Top in Spicy Orange, Gray, Camel Tan or Black ($50, lanebryant.com) or the Chelsea & Theodore Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater in Black and White Stripe ($38, kohls.com) for a this-minute refresh.

(From left) Croft & Barrow Women’s Plus-Size Button Shoulder Tunic in Seattle Navy; Madewell Women’s The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harvey Wash; Ava & Viv Women’s High-Rise Straight Leg Pull On Pants in Black. AARP (Kohl’s, Madewell, Target)

2. Dress to elongate your shape.

Weight adds width at the bust, waist, hips, rear and thighs. For some, the gain is all over; for others, it settles waist up or just waist down. Here’s the kicker: Your height, leg and arm length don’t change, no matter how many pounds you gain or lose. That fact presents a stylish strategy for many women.

You can manipulate any outfit to appear longer and sleeker by “vertical dressing.” Yes, it’s an optical illusion, but it gives you a more pulled-together look. You can get it by dressing head to toe in one color, usually black. However, many plus-size women say, “I’m tired of wearing black!” I have two suggestions.

One is to make navy your go-to neutral instead of black. Kind to mature skin, navy pairs seamlessly with medium- to dark-wash denim to keep the monochromatic effect and that vertical silhouette going. You might pair Croft & Barrow Women’s Plus-Size Button Shoulder Tunic in Seattle Navy ($25, kohls.com) with Madewell Women’s The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Harvey Wash ($148, madewell.com), for example.