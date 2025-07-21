Javascript is not enabled.

The Best Pants for Women Over 50 in 2024

Up your style game with cuts and fabrics that fit and flatter

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
AARP
Published August 28, 2024
Jennifer Aniston, Queen Latifah, Sharon Stone, Aviva Drescher and Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing outfits featuring various pants
(Left to right) Jennifer Aniston, Queen Latifah, Sharon Stone, Aviva Drescher and Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Photo by Gotham/GC Images; Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic; Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Sports for Peace; Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images; Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Getty Images)

Considering swapping summer’s breezy skirts and dresses for pants? If you’re still relying on the same old black dress pants, leggings and sweatpants, do your body (and wardrobe) a favor and update them now.

As a fashion editor, stylist and personal shopper who specializes in the over-50 demographic, I’ve dressed hundreds of women of every size and shape in pants for photo shoots and everyday life. Just as with jeans and bras, the phrase “Which style should I be wearing?” always comes up when we’re talking pants. Are you wondering if wide-leg pants will make you look wider too? Whether to stick with an ankle crop or go full length? Deciding between pull-ons or tailored fly-fronts and knits or woven fabrics? Get a leg up on style with these tips:

Liverpool Kelsey Wide Leg Knit Trousers in Biscuit Tan; Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan; Chico’s Juliette Ponte Button Detail Flare Pants in Black; Athleta Venice High Rise Jogger in Navy
(Left to right) Liverpool Kelsey Wide Leg Knit Trousers in Biscuit Tan; Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan; Chico’s Juliette Ponte Button Detail Flare Pants in Black; Athleta Venice High Rise Jogger in Navy
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Liverpool; Quince; Chico's; Athleta)

1. Know which pants do the most for you

One of the reasons so many grownup women love black leggings and wear them as pants is the easy holds-me-in fit. Stretchy and body-clinging, leggings require no decisions except about opacity and price. Real pants are trickier and require aligning your body proportions at the waist, belly, hips, thighs and derriere with those of the pants. Start by understanding which style is the most you. The right one will work with your shape and all your tops and feel good even if tailored. Not every woman can or should wear every pant look no matter how trendy. Here are nine pants to consider now and which styles do what:

If you buy one new pair, wide-leg pants are the most wearable trend. They come in flat-front pull-ons and pleated styles, widths from wide to very wide and lengths from ankle cropped to full length. The big attraction is the new roominess for thighs and calves that many women have been craving. Look for knits like the Liverpool Kelsey Wide Leg Knit Trousers in Black, Biscuit Tan, Cadet Blue ($109, nordstrom.com) and woven fabrics infused with spandex, elastane or Lycra that drape over curves.

Bootcut pants are fitted at the thigh and gradually flare from the knee down — just like bootcut jeans. The extra width at the hem seems subtle but can help to visually balance a top-heavy body or wider hips. Ponte knit versions like the Quince Ultra-Stretch Ponte Bootcut Pants in Roasted Pecan ($40, quince.com) look polished with turtlenecks and cozy sweaters and ankle boots or loafers.

Flares are exaggerated bootcut pants with a fashion-y look. The width of the flare varies. Some pants that are labeled “flares” are more of a small bootcut, and vice versa. Best in sleek knits like the Chico’s Juliette Ponte Button Detail Flare Pants in Black ($82, chicos.com), flares have the proportion-balancing talent of a bootcut on steroids and are a wide-pant option for those who don’t want to go all the way loose and full.

Straight pants fall in a sharp straight line with no flare and are the most classic choice. Some pants labeled “straight” are so narrow they verge on being “skinny” while some wider-cut straight-leg pants could be slotted in the “wide leg” category. Straights like the Ann Taylor The Mid Rise Sophia Straight Pant in Black ($109, anntaylor.com) have a classic, structured look and pair well with blouses, button-downs and blazers and tuck-in style sweaters.

Joggers are soft casual “athleisure” pants that feature an elastic waist and a knit cuff at the ankle. Designed in lightweight supple fabrics (some are sweat-wicking), joggers are an alternative to fleece-y sweatpants and are perfect for hanging out at home or running errands. Look for styles like the Athleta Venice High Rise Jogger in Navy ($98, athleta.gap.com) with a wide flat waistband for subtle confidence-boosting shaping.

Cargos are super-trendy utilitarian pants with a loose baggy look and oversized flap pockets at the thigh. The trick is to find a pair with a relaxed fit and a tapered leg like the Stylus Women’s Cuffed Cargo Pant in Mystic Purple or Black ($37, jcpenney.com) that’s more body-friendly and less bulky — which can look costume-y at 50.

Slim pants are cut narrow and skim the body. Though the fashion pendulum has swung to wider styles, slims are still an option for those who prefer a trim base for voluminous and long tops and layers. Look for a pair in a substantial stretch fabric with a “pant” look like the White House Black Market WHBM Elle Slim Ankle Comfort Stretch Pant in Officer Blue, Black or Biscotti ($99, whitehouseblackmarket.com) to elevate the style from leggings.

Leggings show off the shape of your lower body like tights do. They’re ideal for workouts, but look for styles with a handy cellphone pocket and pair them with a tee, hoodie and sneakers. For streetwear, switch to leggings in thicker knits (yes, ponte again) or faux leather like the Hue Faux Leather Leggings in Espresso ($54, nordstrom.com) to pair with oversized sweaters and layers. For flattery, keep tops long enough to cover your rear view outside the gym.

Palazzo pants are typically super wide — so generously wide that some styles like the Somer Pants for Women Flowy Dressy High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants in Flowy Black ($19, walmart.com) have a maxi skirt look. They’re best suited to evening and parties when you want drama and those who are tall enough to carry off the extreme volume. The term “palazzo” is sometimes used (incorrectly) to describe everyday wide-leg pants too.

Eloquii Chelsea Wide Leg Pant in Mocha Meringue; Everlane Dream Trouser in Navy; Nine West Women Pull-On Straight Ankle Pants in Practical Beige
(Left to right) Eloquii Chelsea Wide Leg Pant in Mocha Meringue; Everlane Dream Trouser in Navy; Nine West Women Pull-On Straight Ankle Pants in Practical Beige
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Eloquii; Everlane; Kohl's)

2. Solve the waist-to-crotch fit first

When it comes to pants, women 50 and older complain about belly bulges and muffin tops more than voluptuous thighs, hips, and rear end — body positivity has taken care of that. That’s why, when trying on new pants, start at the top from the waist to just below the crotch and derriere. This is where fit makes it or breaks it. Skip any pants that produce a front or rear wedgie or a saggy butt. Either the size or the style is wrong for you. Check the mirror view standing front, side and back and when seated. Insist on a smooth fit across the stomach — hip to hip — with no bunching or billow-y excess fabric. Say no to a bumpy fly and bulky pleats that don’t lie flat. (And yes, pleats are back again!) If you love the look, choose styles that control the volume like tailored wide-leg pants with stitched-down pleats like Eloquii’s Chelsea Wide Leg Pant in Mocha Meringue ($120, eloquii.com) that work best with tucked-in tops. You can also fake a pleated effect but keep a smooth fit across the tummy by choosing pants that feature a pin-tuck seam down the front like Everlane’s Dream Trouser in Black ($98, everlane.com) or a flat front with a crease down the leg like the Banana Republic Factory Hayden Wide-Leg Pant in Dark Charcoal Heather, Oyster Pearl or Preppy Navy ($﻿50, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com). Sometimes slant or on-seam pockets may gape and stay open instead of lying flat and this can exaggerate hip width. Have a tailor sew them closed and remove the inner bag of the pocket for a trimmer look. If weight fluctuations and belly bloat are a concern, stick to pull-on styles like the Nine West Women’s Pull-On Straight Ankle Pants in Practical Beige ($40, kohls.com) with a wide flat elastic band or no visible band to keep the fit bulge-free.

Liz Claiborne Tailored Classic Fit Wide Leg Trouser in Navy Stripe; A New Day Women’s High-Rise Straight Ankle Chino Pants in Tan
(Left to right) Liz Claiborne Tailored Classic Fit Wide Leg Trouser in Navy Stripe; A New Day Women’s High-Rise Straight Ankle Chino Pants in Tan
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Target; JCPenney)

3. Choose a pant length that’s realistic

You’ve probably noticed the trend for longer trousers that nearly cover the shoe. Did you also notice that most of the photos feature tall, long-legged models and/or heels or platform shoes? Yes, fashion photographers and stylists use every trick in the book to make pants look appealing. You can forget high heels, all your pants should be able to work with any of your flats, loafers and sneakers. For a neat, modern look on slim to straight pants choose a length that stops just above the anklebone (also known as cropped or “ankle” pants) like the A New Day Women’s High-Rise Straight Ankle Chino Pants in Tan or Navy ($28, target.com). For a “longer” length aim for a hem that grazes the top of the foot or the shoe (known as the vamp) in front and the top to middle of the heel in back like the Scoop Women’s Ultimate Crepe Wide Leg Trousers in Amphora or Black Soot ($28, walmart.com) and the Liz Claiborne Tailored Classic Fit Wide Leg Trouser in Navy Stripe or Charcoal Heather ($54, jcpenney.com). The trick is to balance extra leg volume with enough length without going too long. A word of caution: Avoid overdoing the puddling at the ankles. Yes, it’s how many pants look now online, but a slouchy buildup of excess fabric looks cool at 25, sloppy at 50. If you insist on the look, aim for a modified puddle that breaks on top of the shoe and consider a little elevation to avoid frayed, muddy or torn hems and tripping over your own pants! For extra-long wide styles, try a shoe with a low (2-inch or less) kitten or block heel or a sneaker with a platform sole. Pants straight out of the shopping bag are always too long and benefit from a tailor tweak of the hem. Even half an inch can make all the difference between fashionable and flop.

Old Navy High-Waisted Pull-On Pixie Wide-Leg Pants in Petite in Reishi; Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Stretch Knit Wide Leg Pant in Cognac
(Left to right) Old Navy High-Waisted Pull-On Pixie Wide-Leg Pants in Petite in Reishi; Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Stretch Knit Wide Leg Pant in Cognac
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Old Navy; Jessica London)

4. Wear the right wide-leg pants the right way

Many women are intrigued by wide-leg styles, but I’m hearing concerns from short women (under 5-foot-3) about looking “boxy” and worries from curvy types with full hips and thighs about looking “bigger.” So, here’s the truth: Wide-leg pants can be super-flattering regardless of your height, size and shape if you choose the right style. Shorter women benefit from a wide pant that’s smooth and fitted on top for a sense of body definition and a not-too-long length that exposes trim ankles and shoes like the Old Navy High-Waisted Pull-On Pixie Wide-Leg Pants in Petite in Reishi ($﻿40, oldnavy.gap.com) or the Spanx The Perfect Pull-On Crop Wide Leg Ponte Pants in Classic Black ($148, spanx.com). Wearing wide-leg pants monochromatically with a toned-to-match top also adds an elongating effect — for everyone regardless of height. Those with curvy lower bodies do well with wider-cut pants in a stretch fabric that drapes comfortably from the widest part of the thigh without clinging. Styles that fall straight and loose hip to hem or flare in a subtle A-shape like the Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Stretch Knit Wide Leg Pant in Chocolate, Black or Cognac ($29, target.com) are ideal. You should be able to pinch about an inch of loose fabric here. Be wary of wide “barrel” pants that curve outwards at the outer body — just like a barrel or parentheses. They are trendy but are not going to flatter most adult women who worry about expanding volume at the outer silhouette of hips and thighs (and recall the phrase “saddlebags” from our pre-enlightened days).

Bold Elements Women’s Flare Pull-On Pants in Black; Talbots Passport Ponte Pintuck Wide Leg Pants in Black; Madewell Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Black Rinse Wash; Loft Ponte Wide Leg Pants in Black
(Left to right) Bold Elements Women’s Flare Pull-On Pants in Black; Talbots Passport Ponte Pintuck Wide Leg Pants in Black; Madewell Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Black Rinse Wash; Loft Ponte Wide Leg Pants in Black
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: JCPenney; Talbots; Madewell; Loft)

5. Upgrade and update your basic black pants

No matter what’s fashionable, every woman will continue to want one or more pairs of black pants. That’s because they always work no matter the situation. You can slip them on with a fancy blouse or leather jacket; wear them to work with a blazer or crisp white shirt; pair them with a black turtleneck or V-neck for a longer, slimmer look when the scale rebels. For many women, black ponte are now the ultimate black pant. Ponte is a thick, opaque, stretchy but sturdy knit that has  enough “hold” to smooth over jiggles and bulges, and it’s resistant to creasing and keeps a consistent shape even after sitting all day. It’s the reason ponte and other stretch knits are giving pants in woven fabrics so much competition now. You can find ponte in every pant style from flares like the Bold Elements Women’s Flare Pull-On Pants in Black ($3﻿7, jcpenney.com) to straight legs like the Talbots Passport Ponte Pintuck Wide Leg Pants in Black ($109, talbots.com) and wide legs like the Loft Ponte Wide Leg Pants in Black ($56, loft.com). If you haven’t tried them yet, this is the moment. They’re excellent for work and travel too, or anytime you want to appear fresh and polished. That said, true jeans lovers can swap inky even-wash black jeans like Madewell’s Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Black Rinse Wash ($138, madewell.com) for black pants and feel perfectly well-dressed too.

Talbots AirKnit Stretch Joggers in Coffee Bean; A New Day Women’s Relaxed Fit Super Soft Cargo Joggers in Brown; Gap Factory Mid Rise Easy Cargo Pants in Olive Night; Lands’ End Women’s Starfish High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Charcoal Heather
(Left to right) Talbots AirKnit Stretch Joggers in Coffee Bean; A New Day Women’s Relaxed Fit Super Soft Cargo Joggers in Brown; Gap Factory Mid Rise Easy Cargo Pants in Olive Night; Lands’ End Women’s Starfish High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Charcoal Heather
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Talbots; Target; The Gap; Lands' End)

6. Find a legging alternative

Ready for some tough talk? Women have followed the “black leggings make me look slimmer and feel cooler” mantra since the early 2000s. For some, the second-skin look and compression is an everyday pant alternative. Time to move on. Like wire-free support bras and bralettes, a whole new category of “comfy pants” are nudging leggings and heavy fleece-y sweatpants aside. The big trend is for sporty joggers and utilitarian cargos. Here’s the truth: Pull-on joggers that feature knit ankle bands and have a tapered fit are the most flattering ones to wear and are available in sophisticated styles like the Talbots AirKnit Stretch Joggers in Coffee Bean or Indigo Blue ($100, talbots.com) and sportier jogger/cargo hybrids like the A New Day Women’s Relaxed Fit Super Soft Cargo Joggers in Gray, Brown or Black ($22, target.com). They are perfect for casual lifestyles and work-from-home (everyone sees you waist-up on Zoom and Teams anyway!). When it comes to cargos, avoid the loose, baggy styles with oversize pockets and multiple pockets — especially in stiff fabrics and low-slung rises. Instead opt for sleeker styles like the Gap Factory Mid Rise Easy Cargo Pants in Olive Night ($24, gapfactory.com) with a tapered fit and a minimalist look. You can also take a different approach and opt for laid-back stretchy pull-on pants (I think of these as next-level leggings) like the Lands’ End Women’s Starfish High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Charcoal Heather ($65, landsend.com) that feel cozy and “dressed” and have a more streamlined look.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

