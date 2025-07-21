The Best Pants for Women Over 50 in 2024

3. Choose a pant length that’s realistic

You’ve probably noticed the trend for longer trousers that nearly cover the shoe. Did you also notice that most of the photos feature tall, long-legged models and/or heels or platform shoes? Yes, fashion photographers and stylists use every trick in the book to make pants look appealing. You can forget high heels, all your pants should be able to work with any of your flats, loafers and sneakers. For a neat, modern look on slim to straight pants choose a length that stops just above the anklebone (also known as cropped or “ankle” pants) like the A New Day Women’s High-Rise Straight Ankle Chino Pants in Tan or Navy ($28, target.com). For a “longer” length aim for a hem that grazes the top of the foot or the shoe (known as the vamp) in front and the top to middle of the heel in back like the Scoop Women’s Ultimate Crepe Wide Leg Trousers in Amphora or Black Soot ($28, walmart.com) and the Liz Claiborne Tailored Classic Fit Wide Leg Trouser in Navy Stripe or Charcoal Heather ($54, jcpenney.com). The trick is to balance extra leg volume with enough length without going too long. A word of caution: Avoid overdoing the puddling at the ankles. Yes, it’s how many pants look now online, but a slouchy buildup of excess fabric looks cool at 25, sloppy at 50. If you insist on the look, aim for a modified puddle that breaks on top of the shoe and consider a little elevation to avoid frayed, muddy or torn hems and tripping over your own pants! For extra-long wide styles, try a shoe with a low (2-inch or less) kitten or block heel or a sneaker with a platform sole. Pants straight out of the shopping bag are always too long and benefit from a tailor tweak of the hem. Even half an inch can make all the difference between fashionable and flop.

(Left to right) Old Navy High-Waisted Pull-On Pixie Wide-Leg Pants in Petite in Reishi; Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Stretch Knit Wide Leg Pant in Cognac Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Old Navy; Jessica London)

4. Wear the right wide-leg pants the right way

Many women are intrigued by wide-leg styles, but I’m hearing concerns from short women (under 5-foot-3) about looking “boxy” and worries from curvy types with full hips and thighs about looking “bigger.” So, here’s the truth: Wide-leg pants can be super-flattering regardless of your height, size and shape if you choose the right style. Shorter women benefit from a wide pant that’s smooth and fitted on top for a sense of body definition and a not-too-long length that exposes trim ankles and shoes like the Old Navy High-Waisted Pull-On Pixie Wide-Leg Pants in Petite in Reishi ($﻿40, oldnavy.gap.com) or the Spanx The Perfect Pull-On Crop Wide Leg Ponte Pants in Classic Black ($148, spanx.com). Wearing wide-leg pants monochromatically with a toned-to-match top also adds an elongating effect — for everyone regardless of height. Those with curvy lower bodies do well with wider-cut pants in a stretch fabric that drapes comfortably from the widest part of the thigh without clinging. Styles that fall straight and loose hip to hem or flare in a subtle A-shape like the Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Stretch Knit Wide Leg Pant in Chocolate, Black or Cognac ($29, target.com) are ideal. You should be able to pinch about an inch of loose fabric here. Be wary of wide “barrel” pants that curve outwards at the outer body — just like a barrel or parentheses. They are trendy but are not going to flatter most adult women who worry about expanding volume at the outer silhouette of hips and thighs (and recall the phrase “saddlebags” from our pre-enlightened days).

(Left to right) Bold Elements Women’s Flare Pull-On Pants in Black; Talbots Passport Ponte Pintuck Wide Leg Pants in Black; Madewell Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Black Rinse Wash; Loft Ponte Wide Leg Pants in Black Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: JCPenney; Talbots; Madewell; Loft)

5. Upgrade and update your basic black pants

No matter what’s fashionable, every woman will continue to want one or more pairs of black pants. That’s because they always work no matter the situation. You can slip them on with a fancy blouse or leather jacket; wear them to work with a blazer or crisp white shirt; pair them with a black turtleneck or V-neck for a longer, slimmer look when the scale rebels. For many women, black ponte are now the ultimate black pant. Ponte is a thick, opaque, stretchy but sturdy knit that has enough “hold” to smooth over jiggles and bulges, and it’s resistant to creasing and keeps a consistent shape even after sitting all day. It’s the reason ponte and other stretch knits are giving pants in woven fabrics so much competition now. You can find ponte in every pant style from flares like the Bold Elements Women’s Flare Pull-On Pants in Black ($3﻿7, jcpenney.com) to straight legs like the Talbots Passport Ponte Pintuck Wide Leg Pants in Black ($109, talbots.com) and wide legs like the Loft Ponte Wide Leg Pants in Black ($56, loft.com). If you haven’t tried them yet, this is the moment. They’re excellent for work and travel too, or anytime you want to appear fresh and polished. That said, true jeans lovers can swap inky even-wash black jeans like Madewell’s Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Black Rinse Wash ($138, madewell.com) for black pants and feel perfectly well-dressed too.

(Left to right) Talbots AirKnit Stretch Joggers in Coffee Bean; A New Day Women’s Relaxed Fit Super Soft Cargo Joggers in Brown; Gap Factory Mid Rise Easy Cargo Pants in Olive Night; Lands’ End Women’s Starfish High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Charcoal Heather Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Talbots; Target; The Gap; Lands' End)

6. Find a legging alternative

Ready for some tough talk? Women have followed the “black leggings make me look slimmer and feel cooler” mantra since the early 2000s. For some, the second-skin look and compression is an everyday pant alternative. Time to move on. Like wire-free support bras and bralettes, a whole new category of “comfy pants” are nudging leggings and heavy fleece-y sweatpants aside. The big trend is for sporty joggers and utilitarian cargos. Here’s the truth: Pull-on joggers that feature knit ankle bands and have a tapered fit are the most flattering ones to wear and are available in sophisticated styles like the Talbots AirKnit Stretch Joggers in Coffee Bean or Indigo Blue ($100, talbots.com) and sportier jogger/cargo hybrids like the A New Day Women’s Relaxed Fit Super Soft Cargo Joggers in Gray, Brown or Black ($22, target.com). They are perfect for casual lifestyles and work-from-home (everyone sees you waist-up on Zoom and Teams anyway!). When it comes to cargos, avoid the loose, baggy styles with oversize pockets and multiple pockets — especially in stiff fabrics and low-slung rises. Instead opt for sleeker styles like the Gap Factory Mid Rise Easy Cargo Pants in Olive Night ($24, gapfactory.com) with a tapered fit and a minimalist look. You can also take a different approach and opt for laid-back stretchy pull-on pants (I think of these as next-level leggings) like the Lands’ End Women’s Starfish High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Charcoal Heather ($65, landsend.com) that feel cozy and “dressed” and have a more streamlined look.