Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Take the memory test and earn double points thru 11/23/25

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Best Coats and Jackets for Women Over 50

Puffers, parkas, sherpas and shawl coats to usher in cooler temps in style

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
Updated November 20, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published October 18, 2024
/ Updated November 20, 2025
a collage with models wearing different styles of winter coats
(From left) Choose a coat that will keep you warm and provide body-flattering style, like the Gap Women’s Wool-Blend Wrap Coat in Toasted Almond Brown; J.Crew Women’s Signature Puffer Jacket With PrimaLoft in Vintage Red; L.L.Bean Women’s Baxter State Parka in Shore; or Quince Women Double-Faced Merino Wool Car Coat in Heather Gray.
AARP (Gap, J.Crew, L.L.Bean, Quince, Getty Images)

Winter coats are not as much fun to buy as shoes or makeup. In fact, shopping for a new one makes women say negative things like:

“I always feel fat in a puffer.”

“I love a wrap coat. My waist and muffin top don’t.”

“I lost 10 pounds, and that coat adds it all back!”

Well, just in time for the cold rush, the coat category has perked up. From practical puffers to tailored toppers and fluffy faux furs, new styles with body-flattering details are making shoppers who had no intention of buying a new coat this year take a second look.

Of course, women want warmth, weather protection and comfort, but the phrase I hear most now is “Is it worth it?” A coat is a big purchase. Whether you’re spending $100 or $399, no one wants regrets in January. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who helps them weather the rain, wind, snow and icy cold in style.

a collage with models wearing different styles of winter coats
(From left) L.L.Bean Women’s Baxter State Parka in Shore; Old Navy Women’s Oversized Lightweight Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket in Salt Marsh; Inspire Chic Women’s Long Casual Sleeveless Zippered Hooded Puffer Vest in Green; Gap Women’s Belted Long Puffer Coat in Terra Brown.
AARP (L.L.Bean, Old Navy, Target, Gap)

1. Choose a coat or jacket that makes you feel great.

Unlike bras, jeans, moisturizers and makeup, which are updated constantly, most women wear the same winter coat year after year until it falls apart. Then they buy a new one, and it’s often a duplicate of the former.

The winter coat is a wardrobe hero. It runs errands, walks the dog, goes to work, goes out to dinner, attends holiday parties, and babysits your leather boots, ballet flats, loafers and Uggs. What is the one element women often say is missing? Style. They dream of a coat that makes them feel movie-star glam, supermodel-trendy and as confident as an Arctic explorer. Depending on where you live, your life and the level of passion for fashion, that coat should really enhance your body, your looks (yes, even your face!), and whatever you wear beneath it or with it (including your boots and bags). Pick your outfits’ new best friend with these eight trending styles.

A shape-making puffer. The winter icon is more popular than ever, thanks to lightweight but super-warm quilting filled with down or synthetic insulation. This time around, try a style that suggests the body beneath the fluffy stuff. Packable, travel-worthy puffers feature narrow channels (the quilted rows) and are worn by anyone seeking a trimmer puffer. However, the real stars are belted coats, like the Gap Women’s Belted Long Puffer Coat in Terra Brown ($160, gap.com), that nip in at the waist to give curves a controlled, hourglass silhouette.

Wrap coats. Want a posh-looking cloth coat that accentuates your curves? Tailored coats that contour curves with a self-tie belt are another major trend. If you’ve ever worn and loved a wrap dress, try these coats, which share the same shape-making ability. If you have even a hint of an indent, say yes to styles like the Everlane Rewool Belted Blanket Coat in Deep Navy ($348, everlane.com).

Prettier parkas. These toughies of coat-land are designed for extreme weather. They’re still loaded with sensible extras, such as deep patch pockets, sealed seams, a two-way zipper (allowing you to sit comfortably), zippered security pockets and extended knit cuffs to ward off drafts. What’s new, however, are pared-down shapes that accentuate the waist, and lighter, fashion-forward colors. Look for one with a face-framing fur hood to really power up the benefits, like the L.L.Bean Women’s Baxter State Parka in Shore ($350, llbean.com).

Quilted jackets and coats. Think of these as the baby sisters of puffers. Lightweight, with a stitched-down padded design, quilted coats bridge the fall/winter gap and the winter/spring one later on, but their real magic is for those who live in warmer climates. If that’s you, a coat like Old Navy Women’s Oversized Lightweight Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket in Salt Marsh or Black Jack ($25, oldnavy.gap.com) may be the only winter coat you need.

Faux furs. Created to resemble or replicate real fur, these coats and jackets offer an ethical alternative and a great addition to your winter wardrobe. They’re perfect for evenings out in a dressy outfit, as a festive boost for pants and sweaters, or anytime you crave a break from your practical topper. Look for sophisticated styles and neutral colors, such as the Madewell Women’s Faux-Fur Shawl-Collar Coat in Chocolate Brown ($248, madewell.com).

Faux suede/shearling/sherpa jackets. Warm and snuggly, these outgoing toppers fit right in with any casual wardrobe. Take a break from that edgy black leather moto jacket and soften up with a fresh, trending basic, like the Loft Faux Suede Sherpa Jacket in Brown/Ivory Multi ($108, loft.com).

High-necked, tailored coats. With classic notch-collar coats more popular than ever, two trendy neck-nuzzling versions are now available: a stand collar or funnel neck, and scarf coats with an attached scarf, like the Donna Karan New York Women’s Snap Button Scarf Coat in Gray, Tan or Camel ($280, macys.com). These are excellent choices for anyone who lives in V-necklines and wants an easy gap-filling solution that doesn’t involve adding a muffler.

Puffer vests. Puffer vests have become a popular alternative to indoor/outdoor winter coats. Worn over sweaters (they can handle anything from a light ribbed knit to the chunkiest and most oversized), vests add core warmth without sacrificing arm mobility. They’re ideal in any climate, and a must-have for chilly homes and workplaces that keep the thermostat turned down. Try a hip-length style, like Talbots Hooded Puffer Vest in Ivory ($159, talbots.com), or a longer version, like Inspire Chic Women’s Long Casual Sleeveless Zippered Hooded Puffer Vest in Khaki, Green or Khaki ($49, target.com), which provides rear and thigh coverage.

a collage with different styles of winter coats
(From left) Quince Featherless Quilted Long Puffer Jacket in Barolo Burgundy; J.Jill Faux-Suede & Sherpa Jacket in Warm Tan/ Dark Oatmeal; Gap Women’s Leopard Faux Fur Coat in Leopard Brown Print; J.Crew Women Long Barn Jacket in Brown Black Taupe.
AARP (Quince, J.Jill, Gap, J. Crew)

2. Know your best coat length.

Coat length matters, and it’s all about flattery, what you usually wear, how much time you spend outdoors and your winter weather situation. Take a long midi coat. It looks diva-worthy dramatic, but if your winter includes lots of trudging through puddles and slushy parking lots, it isn’t worth it! And while a waist-grazing jacket may seem cool, spend some time at an outdoor mall and it will turn your butt and thighs to ice (and won’t flatter them, either).

Tune out the retail coat language you read online and check the photos. Brands and content writers on sites often refer to hip- and thigh-length jackets as “coats,” and long coats as “jackets.” Balance is key when selecting a coat length, and that goes for your clothing and your body proportions as well. Here are the five lengths to consider in jackets and coats this year.

At the hip. This is the shortest winter jacket or coat women over 50 can realistically wear. Any shorter and you’ll be tugging at the hem with every move. Great for short car-to-door hops, evenings out when a long coat feels like overkill, or mild winter climes, they look best as faux fur jackets like the Gap Women’s Leopard Faux Fur Coat in Leopard Brown Print or Terra Brown ($160, gap.com), and boxy, structured jackets that stand away from the body, like the Everlane Women Rewool Short Peacoat in Heather Wheat, Deep Navy or Dark Chocolate ($209, everlane.com).

Below the hips to the top of the thighs. This is a universally flattering “short” length. It has enough belly/hip coverage to avoid the dreaded “ride up” with every move you make. A straight, body-skimming style, like the J.Jill Faux-Suede & Sherpa Jacket in Warm Tan/Dark Oatmeal ($229, jjill.com), provides enough structure for a flattering fit, too.

Thigh-length. This long-enough length covers your rear but leaves your legs visible. Practical for driving and active days, it’s an in-between option that works best for sleek, sporty jackets like the Quince Featherless Quilted Long Puffer Jacket in Silken White or Barolo Burgundy ($100, quince.com).

Right above the knee or at the knee. This classic moderate-length style can be worn casually or dressily, but looks best paired with pants or jeans rather than long skirts and dresses. A versatile version is the Coldwater Creek WanderLite Go Anywhere Coat in Black Raspberry or Dune ($130, coldwatercreek.com).

Long, midi-length. Offering the most coverage and extra warmth, midi coats (which can range from below the knees to mid-calf) are great for clothes with volume and flow, such as wide-leg pants, midi skirts and dresses. A longer coat, like the J.Crew Women Long Barn Jacket in Brown Black Taupe, Houndstooth Wool Blend in Heather Taupe or Heather Gunmetal ($398, jcrew.com), can handle anything and everything.

a collage with different styles of long winter coats
(From left) J.Jill Notch-Collar Coat in Camel; Quince Women Responsible Down Long Puffer Jacket in Stone Taupe.
AARP (J.Jill; Quince, 2)

3. Solve the polished vs. casual dilemma.

Retailers have a more-the-merrier approach to coats. They create a menu of multiple and often confusing coat categories to lure you in and amplify sales. However, women over 50 know there are really only two options when buying a new coat: either a casual lifestyle coat or a more tailored, polished one. You might long for both, but here’s how to choose the one you want and need now.

The tailored coat. Fashion pros always suggest throwing a tailored coat over anything as the ultimate style move. That does work. However, is it for you? Yes, if you prefer classic clothes; live or work in an urban area; like the body-firming, pound-paring effect of structure and the polished look it creates (even over casual clothes); or you don’t require major storm insulation on a daily basis.

What styles to look for now: Notch-collar topcoats like the J.Jill Notch-Collar Coat in Camel ($249, jjill.com), either single- or double-breasted, trench coats, wrap coats, trending high-neck/scarf coats, crisp peacoats, straight toggle coats (also known as stadium coats) and prep-inspired barn coats.

The casual coat. Many women now have a relaxed, laid-back winter wardrobe and prefer coats and jackets with the same “I wear leggings and a hoodie every day” vibe. They feel best when spending winter comfy, cozy and bundled in bits and pieces. Say yes to a casual coat if you prefer soft, feel-good dressing, live in athleisure clothes, make comfort a major outfit requirement day and night, work from home or spend lots of time driving.

What styles to look for now: Quilted coats and jackets, puffer vests, duvet-like puffers, such as the Quince Women Responsible Down Long Puffer Jacket in Stone Taupe ($200, quince.com), and sherpa and faux shearling styles.

4. Choose a coat or jacket that’s warm enough.

You can’t predict the weather, no matter what the Farmers’ Almanac, TV meteorologists or your iPhone says. Whether you live in Minnesota, Maine or Miami, a coat that keeps you warm and your clothes dry is always a good idea. The degree of cozy protection you need and want will vary — and it’s not just about the weather!

Some women over 50 say “I’m always cold,” while others say “I can’t stand a coat that’s too heavy, even in a snowstorm in January.” Some prefer maximum weatherproofing with all the wind- and rain-resistant bells and whistles, while those who live in mild climates just want a chill-defying jacket to layer over their tees. The fabric of a coat makes a difference; here’s the inside story on some of the four most common ones you’ll see on tags now.

Polyester. Not kidding. Expect to see more of it on coat and jacket labels. Polyester is a synthetic that’s extremely warm, durable and water-resistant. It’s used on its own in quilted coats, faux furs, some parkas and puffers, and tailored coats.

Wool and wool blends. These are dense fabrics that are naturally water-resistant and retain body heat, making them ideal for tailored coats that feel deceptively lightweight. 

Fleece and sherpa. Fleece, or pile, as it’s also known, is a soft, breathable synthetic fabric made from polyester that’s warmer than you think. Sherpa is simply a trendier A-list type of fleece that’s made from a blend of synthetics. Faux shearling has a suede-like exterior and a furry interior, but it is a type of fleece typically made from recycled plastic. All have a fluffy and lightweight “teddy bear” texture that traps air and feels delish.

Down and alternative synthetic filler. This is used to line the inside of puffers and parkas for extra warmth without adding weight. They usually have a tightly woven outer shell of tough nylon or polyester. While down is warmest and now responsibly sourced from ducks or geese, synthetic filler is hypoallergenic and actually more water-resistant than down, which can start to feel waterlogged and heavy in rainy climates.

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP
a collage with different styles of puffer coats
(From left) Donna Karan New York Women’s Belted Asymmetric Puffer Coat in Antique Gold; A New Day Women’s Duvet Puffer Jacket in Dark Gray; L.L.Bean Women’s Ultralight 850 Down Coat, Long in Mariner Blue; Lands’ End Women’s Wanderweight Packable Down Coat in Rich Ginger Brown.
AARP (Macy’s, Target, L.L.Bean, Lands’ End)

5. Solve the ‘puffers-look-fat’ problem once and for all.

For decades, women have given puffers and parkas rave reviews for their warmth and weatherproofing. In private, they complain about how unflattering they are and ask, “Which ‘big’ coat will make me look slimmer, cuter, less like the Michelin Man?” Others are even more blunt and say, “I love my puffer, but it makes me feel fat.” 

Typically, women choose the fallback plan — a black puffer — figuring it erases bulges and pounds. To eliminate the bulk of a puffer, you have three choices. Look for styles with a belt, like A New Day Women’s Duvet Puffer Jacket in Dark Gray ($65, target.com) or Donna Karan New York Women’s Belted Asymmetric Puffer Coat in Antique Gold ($181, macys.com). You can also pivot to light “travel” puffers with slim, mini-quilted channels, like Lands’ End Women’s Wanderweight Packable Down Coat in Rich Ginger Brown or Champagne Shine ($168, landsend.com), or with slim, angled quilting, like the L.L.Bean Women’s Ultralight 850 Down Coat, Long in Mariner Blue ($320, llbean.com), for subtle body shaping instead of one with wide horizontal bands.

a collage with different styles of winter coats
(From left) Loft Shawl Collar Belted Coat in Heather Silver Lake Gray; London Fog Plus Size Women’s Quilted Jacket in Olive; Gap Women’s Wool-Blend Wrap Coat in Burgundy Bordeaux; Old Navy Women’s Water-Resistant Quilted Long Puffer Jacket in Salt Marsh.
AARP (Loft, Kohl’s, Gap, Old Navy)

 6. Solve your fit problems before they start.

You know how tough it is to find a great swimsuit or a pair of perfect-fitting jeans? Just because you wear a coat over your clothes doesn’t mean your body concerns are over. The same coat size, length and design may appeal to women of very diverse proportions.

Say you have a big bust and your best friend has a meno-potbelly bulge, but you’re both a size large. Will the same coat work for both of you? Here are the five trickiest body proportion problems, and their solutions. If you have:

A large bust. Your new cold-weather friends are coats with a structured but relaxed fit, a notch-collar V neckline, like Sanctuary Women’s Live-In Faux Fur Coat ($189, nordstrom.com), and puffers with all-over diamond quilting, like the London Fog Plus Size Women’s Quilted Jacket in Truffle or Olive ($109, kohls.com). Skip puffers with wide horizontal quilting and short coats. Longer, mid-thigh to midi lengths can help balance body proportions and prevent a top-heavy look.

Full arms, broad shoulders. A wide upper body, with or without a large bust, benefits from a stylishly roomy A-line coat with spacious sleeves and dropped shoulders, like the Quince Women’s Double-Faced Merino Wool Car Coat in Caramel, Cocoa Melange, Oat or Heather Gray ($200, quince.com). Avoid narrow set-in sleeves, and opt for wide raglan or dropped-shoulder styles that extend the sleeve from the neck without a break.

You have a very curvy shape. Do you have a full bust, wide hips and generous thighs? Be a show-off and look for a coat that hugs the waist with a tie belt or a drawstring, like Old Navy Women’s Water-Resistant Quilted Long Puffer Jacket in Salt Marsh ($60, oldnavy.gap.com) or Gap Women’s Wool-Blend Wrap Coat in Toasted Almond Brown, Burgundy Bordeaux or True Black ($198, gap.com). Avoid any coat that’s boxy, bulky or loose.

A belly bulge. It’s hard to ignore the front-and-center part of a coat, but there are many solutions. Draw attention away from your middle by choosing sleek, fuss-free, minimalist styles with straight up-and-down lines, like the J.Crew Women Toscana Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend in Natural, Wool Heather Acorn or Crimson Rouge ($209, jcrew.com) or Columbia Women’s Suttle Mountain Faux Fur Long Insulated Jacket in Dark Stone, New City Gray, Tobacco or New Stone Green ($161, kohls.com). Avoid belted styles!

Narrow on top, wider on bottom. This used to be called a “pear shape” before we embraced body positivity, but the difference in proportions is actually one of the easiest in coat shopping. Any coat that has top-loaded details — a hood, a notched-collar V, a statement shawl or a stand collar — will balance things out. Try the Loft Shawl Collar Belted Coat in Desert Camel Heather or Heather Silver Lake Gray ($132, loft.com) or Donna Karan New York Women’s Stand-Collar Single Breasted Coat in Camel ($244, macys.com). Keep the “party” on top!

 7. Know how to make sure a coat fits and flatters.

It’s easy to get carried away by success once you find a coat that includes all the style essentials within your price range. However, you’re not done yet. That coat has a few final tests. Try every coat you consider over a blazer, your biggest, thickest sweater, your longest midi and maxi skirt or dress, and your widest pants (though not all at once!). You should not look “stuffed”! Say no to any coat that pulls across the bust, belly, hips to rear; feels too tight when you cross or raise your arms (try hugging yourself); or causes buttons to pull or pockets and vents to gape. Can you sit in it? Can you cross your legs? Check if your daily bag works with your coat. Shoulder bags should not slip off or make the coat’s shoulders sag; crossbody bags should lie comfortably with no added bulges. If you wear a crossbody bag, a belted coat is not a good choice. The coat of your dreams, the one you’re buying now, should tick all the right boxes. 

a collage with in winter coats in red and white
(From left) J.Crew Women’s Signature Puffer Jacket With PrimaLoft in Vintage Red; L.L.Bean Women’s Popham Puffer Coat in Shore.
AARP (J. Crew; L.L. Bean, 2)

8. Think of coat color as makeup.

There’s nothing wrong with a black winter coat. It hides stains (no worries if you spill cocoa or get caught in the rain), visually deletes extra pounds, works over any outfit you come up with, day or night, and has a chic, edgy look.

That said, a black coat can be draining to mature skin in the cold, harsh light of winter, when faces look a little more ashy, ruddy, sallow or fatigued. A frame of black can exaggerate lines, wrinkles, pigmentation issues and under-eye circles, too. And while a coat can have lots of interesting detailing, it all disappears if you buy it in black.

Do yourself a favor and try rich, dark navy, chocolate brown, olive or charcoal as alternatives to black. You’ll get all the benefits, more visibility of coat details and a softer effect on your complexion. Or try a coat in beige, light ivory, cream or snow white, like the L.L.Bean Women’s Popham Puffer Coat in Shore ($270, llbean.com) or the Uniqlo Women Ultra Warm Down Long Coat in 32 Beige or 01 Off White ($230, uniqlo.com). These colors work like highlighters or filters to bounce light off your face, adding radiance and softening the above skin concerns.

A third solution is to opt for a zesty red-lipstick shade, like the J.Crew Women’s Signature Puffer Jacket With PrimaLoft in Vintage Red ($198, jcrew.com), to energize and brighten your look.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

   

You Might Also Like

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All