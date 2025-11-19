AARP Hearing Center
Winter coats are not as much fun to buy as shoes or makeup. In fact, shopping for a new one makes women say negative things like:
“I always feel fat in a puffer.”
“I love a wrap coat. My waist and muffin top don’t.”
“I lost 10 pounds, and that coat adds it all back!”
Well, just in time for the cold rush, the coat category has perked up. From practical puffers to tailored toppers and fluffy faux furs, new styles with body-flattering details are making shoppers who had no intention of buying a new coat this year take a second look.
Of course, women want warmth, weather protection and comfort, but the phrase I hear most now is “Is it worth it?” A coat is a big purchase. Whether you’re spending $100 or $399, no one wants regrets in January. How do I know? I’m a fashion editor and personal shopper for women over 50 who helps them weather the rain, wind, snow and icy cold in style.
1. Choose a coat or jacket that makes you feel great.
Unlike bras, jeans, moisturizers and makeup, which are updated constantly, most women wear the same winter coat year after year until it falls apart. Then they buy a new one, and it’s often a duplicate of the former.
The winter coat is a wardrobe hero. It runs errands, walks the dog, goes to work, goes out to dinner, attends holiday parties, and babysits your leather boots, ballet flats, loafers and Uggs. What is the one element women often say is missing? Style. They dream of a coat that makes them feel movie-star glam, supermodel-trendy and as confident as an Arctic explorer. Depending on where you live, your life and the level of passion for fashion, that coat should really enhance your body, your looks (yes, even your face!), and whatever you wear beneath it or with it (including your boots and bags). Pick your outfits’ new best friend with these eight trending styles.
A shape-making puffer. The winter icon is more popular than ever, thanks to lightweight but super-warm quilting filled with down or synthetic insulation. This time around, try a style that suggests the body beneath the fluffy stuff. Packable, travel-worthy puffers feature narrow channels (the quilted rows) and are worn by anyone seeking a trimmer puffer. However, the real stars are belted coats, like the Gap Women’s Belted Long Puffer Coat in Terra Brown ($160, gap.com), that nip in at the waist to give curves a controlled, hourglass silhouette.
Wrap coats. Want a posh-looking cloth coat that accentuates your curves? Tailored coats that contour curves with a self-tie belt are another major trend. If you’ve ever worn and loved a wrap dress, try these coats, which share the same shape-making ability. If you have even a hint of an indent, say yes to styles like the Everlane Rewool Belted Blanket Coat in Deep Navy ($348, everlane.com).
Prettier parkas. These toughies of coat-land are designed for extreme weather. They’re still loaded with sensible extras, such as deep patch pockets, sealed seams, a two-way zipper (allowing you to sit comfortably), zippered security pockets and extended knit cuffs to ward off drafts. What’s new, however, are pared-down shapes that accentuate the waist, and lighter, fashion-forward colors. Look for one with a face-framing fur hood to really power up the benefits, like the L.L.Bean Women’s Baxter State Parka in Shore ($350, llbean.com).
Quilted jackets and coats. Think of these as the baby sisters of puffers. Lightweight, with a stitched-down padded design, quilted coats bridge the fall/winter gap and the winter/spring one later on, but their real magic is for those who live in warmer climates. If that’s you, a coat like Old Navy Women’s Oversized Lightweight Water-Resistant Quilted Jacket in Salt Marsh or Black Jack ($25, oldnavy.gap.com) may be the only winter coat you need.
Faux furs. Created to resemble or replicate real fur, these coats and jackets offer an ethical alternative and a great addition to your winter wardrobe. They’re perfect for evenings out in a dressy outfit, as a festive boost for pants and sweaters, or anytime you crave a break from your practical topper. Look for sophisticated styles and neutral colors, such as the Madewell Women’s Faux-Fur Shawl-Collar Coat in Chocolate Brown ($248, madewell.com).
Faux suede/shearling/sherpa jackets. Warm and snuggly, these outgoing toppers fit right in with any casual wardrobe. Take a break from that edgy black leather moto jacket and soften up with a fresh, trending basic, like the Loft Faux Suede Sherpa Jacket in Brown/Ivory Multi ($108, loft.com).
High-necked, tailored coats. With classic notch-collar coats more popular than ever, two trendy neck-nuzzling versions are now available: a stand collar or funnel neck, and scarf coats with an attached scarf, like the Donna Karan New York Women’s Snap Button Scarf Coat in Gray, Tan or Camel ($280, macys.com). These are excellent choices for anyone who lives in V-necklines and wants an easy gap-filling solution that doesn’t involve adding a muffler.
Puffer vests. Puffer vests have become a popular alternative to indoor/outdoor winter coats. Worn over sweaters (they can handle anything from a light ribbed knit to the chunkiest and most oversized), vests add core warmth without sacrificing arm mobility. They’re ideal in any climate, and a must-have for chilly homes and workplaces that keep the thermostat turned down. Try a hip-length style, like Talbots Hooded Puffer Vest in Ivory ($159, talbots.com), or a longer version, like Inspire Chic Women’s Long Casual Sleeveless Zippered Hooded Puffer Vest in Khaki, Green or Khaki ($49, target.com), which provides rear and thigh coverage.
2. Know your best coat length.
Coat length matters, and it’s all about flattery, what you usually wear, how much time you spend outdoors and your winter weather situation. Take a long midi coat. It looks diva-worthy dramatic, but if your winter includes lots of trudging through puddles and slushy parking lots, it isn’t worth it! And while a waist-grazing jacket may seem cool, spend some time at an outdoor mall and it will turn your butt and thighs to ice (and won’t flatter them, either).
