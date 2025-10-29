The Best Bras for Women Over 50

AARP Hearing Center
“I’ve worn a 34C forever. How can I be a 32DD now?”
“Can I really wear a wire-free bra with a big bust?”
“What’s better, a front closure or back closure?”
“Are T-shirt bras the best solution for every day?”
Bras are one of the mysteries of the universe. Women over 50 who have worn bras longer than anyone else on earth are never 100 percent sure they’re wearing the right one. They question whether the cup and band size are correct; if they should stick to an underwire or try wire-free; and even if a T-shirt bra will look too padded. And don’t get them started on the way their bras feel! How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper who specializes in women over 50.
Breasts do change shape and size with age, and your clothes only look as good as the bra beneath them. Here’s a guide to finding the bras that check all the boxes for support, comfort, fit and style.
1. Decide if the bra you’re wearing really is the best.
Whether you’re shopping online or in a store, the choices can seem overwhelming. Take a closer look and you’ll find that bras have changed. In general, they’re lighter, more comfortable and have a do-more-with-less design that makes busty women happier.
You’ll notice a lot of wire-free bras, foam-lined cups and smooth, unlined bras for every size and shape. This is a big deal for women over 50 who often call their bras “stiff, bulky grandma bras” (no offense to grandmas; I’m one, too) and always say “I can’t wait to take this bra off!” Here’s a list of the top 10 styles to get going.
T-shirt bras are the new everyone-needs-one basic. They’re lined with superlight foam for a smooth, naturally rounded look and no nipple show-through. They come in underwire styles, like Natori Cloud-Comfort Back Smoothing T-Shirt Bra 731338 in Lt. Mocha or Black ($69, macys.com), and wire-free styles, like Victoria’s Secret The T-Shirt Lightly Lined Wireless Bra in Black, Toffee, Macaron, Praline, Caramel, Mousse and Marzipan ($27, victoriassecret.com), and make wearing even the lightest tees, blouses, knits and sweaters a breeze.
Unlined bras have smooth, soft cups and an underwire for shaping and lift, but they are not padded, so the effect is a you-but-better natural look. Styles like the Cacque Intimates Smart Lift Unlined Full Coverage Bra in Deep Taupe, Black or Cafe Mocha ($32, lanebryant.com) have a silky feel and no seams, and feature wide straps for support.
Balconette bras have a contouring underwire and a lower cut at the top, which reveals more of the top of your breasts than full-coverage bras. The more horizontal neckline and widely spaced straps pair well with wide boatneck, square and scoop necklines. Styles like Cuup The Balconette Mesh Bra in Black, Taupe or Sand ($68, bloomingdales.com) give saggy breasts a slight upward push without being obvious.
Minimizer bras reduce the look of larger busts by combining compression and strategic structure to redistribute breast tissue. Most claim a 1-inch reduction in volume and bust projection. Try the Bali Passion for Comfort Full-Figure Minimizer Underwire Bra DF3385 in Soft Taupe, Black, Toffee or Bandshell ($38, kohls.com) under a form-fitting top and see for yourself.
Front-closure bras have a small bridge/clasp between the cups, which creates a lower neckline. There are no hooks and eyes at the back, so the rear view is smooth. They’re ideal for V necklines, button-front shirts and blouses unbuttoned to a neck-lengthening V. Try Felina Utopia Front-Close Racerback T-Shirt Bra in Black or Warm Neutral ($48, target.com), a full-coverage style with wide, soft straps.
Bralettes are sometimes called weekend bras. Stretchy and soft, with no wire, structure, clasps or hook-and-eye closures, they pull on to hug breasts like a sling. The best options for mature women feature wide straps, soft fabric that holds and controls sag, plus a wide under-bust band and removable cups, such as the Soma Enbliss Bralette in Warm Amber or Black ($52, soma.com).
Plunge bras are cut extra low for when you're wearing special deep necklines and unbuttoned-to-a-V shirts. Some are back-closure styles and others are front-closure designs, like SpanxSmooth Bra-llelujah! Adjustable Plunge Wireless Lift Bra in Toasted Oatmeal or Very Black ($68, nordstrom.com), which is very lightly padded for extra shaping and has adjustable straps.
Racerback bras have straps that form a T, V or X at the center of your back. This adds extra lift to the bust, takes pressure off the shoulders and makes wearing cutaway tanks and sleeveless dresses easy. Many, like the Natori Women’s Lush Front Close Contour Underwire Bra 728309 in Rose Beige/Warm White or Black ($74, macys.com), now have a front closure and thin, soft padding for shape.
