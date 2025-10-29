The Best Bras for Women Over 50

Sports bras are designed to protect breast tissue from being bounced around during active movements. They come in different levels, so if you do sports — be it yoga, pickleball or walking — the idea is to choose one with the right degree of impact and intensity. ﻿

Many women with larger busts do opt for a higher-impact sports bra regardless of their activities. Try the Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra in Light Brown, White, or Parfait Pink ($50, nordstrom.com) for extra details like cup separation, adjustable straps and back closure, or a front-closure style, like Tek Gear Women’s UltraStretch Medium Support Zip Front Sports Bra in Mini Latte, Mineral Black or Charcoal ($16, kohls.com), a bust-boosting shelf bra with removable pads and a simple put-on and take-off.

Strapless bras are designed to stay up and define your bust without the need for shoulder straps. Look for those with a contoured shape and cup separation, plus silicone strips along the inside of the band to prevent slippage. It’s a niche bra — you may not need one if you never wear strapless, off-the-shoulder or one-shoulder tops and dresses. But if you do, it’s a must! Most strapless bras, like the Wacoal Red Carpet Full Figure Underwire Strapless Bra 854119 in Sand, Black and Roebuck ($76, macys.com), come with convertible straps that allow you to change it to a halter, racerback or even a regular two-strap style as needed.

(From left) Fantasie Rebecca Essentials Underwire Spacer Bra in Blush; Parfait Women’s Enora Minimizer Bra in Black; Bali Women’s Coolest Smoothing Underwire T-Shirt Bra DF4580 in Almond. AARP (Nordstrom; Target; Macy’s, 2)

2. Choose a bra that compensates for breast changes.

Breast shape, size and even skin texture change with age. No surprise here, since women are always aware of their breasts’ response to weight gain or loss and bloat. Diminished estrogen levels, thinning skin and gravity add to the ongoing evolution. Your breasts may now be softer, rounder, more pillowy, shallow on top with all the fullness at the bottom, or downright saggy with nipples that point downward. The space between your breasts may have increased, or it may appear to be closer together. It’s all normal. So long as your breasts are healthy, that’s truly the most important thing, so get your mammogram on schedule.

The right bra can help restore a more shapely duo and make all your clothes fit better. Here are four common breast shape situations and solutions.

If your breasts are wide-set: They have a wide space between them and may even point outward rather than front and center (often called “east-west breasts” in bra land). Both situations make your bust and torso look wider. Look for front closure and plunge bras because these have a small center gore — the bridge between the cups — that brings your breasts closer together and directs the fullness to the center. A front-closure bra with angled cups, like the Soma Vanishing 360 Front-Close Bra in Warm Amber, Adobe Rose, Pale Sand or Black ($60, soma.com), or a plunge bra with a smaller bridge and back closure, like ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra in Taupe or Black ($74, thirdlove.com), will both nudge breast tissue inward without exaggerating cleavage crack.

If your breasts are close-set: They may be larger, fuller and sit snuggled together with little or no space between them. This can suggest a uni-boob or shelf look. Look for a bra that gives you separation with a defined center gore between the cups that’s elongated, like the Fantasie Rebecca Essentials Underwire Spacer Bra in Cafe Au Lait, Natural Beige, Black or Blush ($74, nordstrom.com); the Wacoal Basic Beauty Full-Figure Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Black or Sand ($68, bloomingdales.com); in almost an Eiffel Tower shape, or a triangular/trapezoid shape, like Bali Women’s Coolest Smoothing Underwire T-Shirt Bra DF4580 in Almond, Smoky Purple Mauve or Black ($25, macys.com) to clearly separate your breasts. Note that this midsection should lie flat between the breasts and not away from the body.

If your breasts are very large and full: They take up more torso space, which leaves very little room between your bust and waist. You want a bra that really lifts your breasts up and off your midriff to add inches of room. Choose a full-coverage underwire bra that totally encompasses the breast, whether it’s a minimizer, like the Parfait Women’s Enora Minimizer Bra in Black, Nude and Muted Clay ($50, target.com) in up to a K cup to reduce projection, or a breast-boosting racerback style, like the Paramour Women’s Utopia Front Close Racerback Bra in Warm Neutral, Bridal Rose or Black ($48, macys.com) in cup sizes up to H, and aim for the fullest part of the bust to sit at about mid-upper-arm level.

If your breasts are teardrop-shaped: They’re shallow on top but full at the bottom. Avoid a bra that’s full-coverage. You don’t want the cups gaping on top. Instead, choose a T-shirt bra with vertical or slightly angled lines, like Maidenform One Fab Fit Modern Demi T-Shirt Underwire Bra DM7543 in Paris Nude, Black or Sandshell ($38, kohls.com); a balconette, like Cacique Intimates Modern Luxe Lightly Lined Balconette Bra in Deep Taupe, Sand Dollar, Black or Chocolate Plum ($35, lanebryant.com); or a bra with a lower top-line, like Wacoal Women’s Shape Revelation Shallow Top Contour Bra 853387 in Black or Praline ($76, macys.com) to gently nudge breasts up for volume. You don’t want a push-up bra. Your upper breast is thinner and looser, not firm and puffy. That’s overdoing it.

(From left) Cacique Intimates Smart Lift Unlined Full Coverage Bra in Cafe Mocha; Wacoal Inside Job Wireless Bra in Black. AARP (Lane Bryant, Nordstrom)

3. Choose between an underwire and wireless bra.

Each has pros and cons. An underwire bra will always offer more oomph and structure, especially for large and/or saggy breasts. That underwire is designed to follow the natural curve of the breast and cup it to create a firmer, perkier, rounder shape, whether you’re viewed face-front or in profile. If you wear a lot of fitted tops, an underwire is your best bet. You can minimize the discomfort of underwire bras by making sure the size and fit are accurate for your bust, and that the wire is enclosed or padded.

A wireless bra (also called a wire-free or soft cup bra) still offers support but not as much sculpting power as an underwire bra. It emphasizes comfort and tends to feel lighter, though many feature built-in light foam cups for shaping. They’re different from the padded and firm molded bras of the past and do not add more volume to the breasts but do provide a flattering silhouette under form-fitting tees, knits, sweaters and blouses, with no nipple show-through. If you wear more relaxed tops and casual clothes, wire-free bras may be a good choice.

(From left) Warners No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra in Mink; Le Mystere Second Skin Back-Smoother Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Black; Vanity Fair Full-Figure Beauty Back Smoother Wireless Bra 71380 in Damask Neutral. AARP (Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Macy’s)

4. Put bras with back and side support on flab control.

For many women, it’s all about the front of the bra. However appealing its design, it may not prevent overflow under the arms and along the brow band at the back for women prone to “back fat” or “underarm flab.” Here’s where a specific bra designed to solve these problems helps — and eliminates the need for shapewear tanks and bodysuits to do the job.

Styles like Le Mystere Second Skin Back-Smoother Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Natural and Black ($68, nordstrom.com) and the Vanity Fair Full-Figure Beauty Back Smoother Wireless Bra 71380 in Walnut Damask Neutral, Midnight Black, Totally Tan or Cappuccino ($23, macys.com) have what is called a “built-up back,” which means the straps at the back are wider at their base to cover and smooth bulges.

To eliminate underarm spillage, look for a bra with enhanced side “wings,” like Warners No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra in Mink ( taupe), Toasted Almond, Black or Rose ($29, kohls.com).