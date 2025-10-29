The Best Bras for Women Over 50

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Looking to move up in your current job or change careers? Try a free online course to enhance your skills.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Best Bras for Women Over 50

How to find the right styles, size, cup and colors that flatter your figure

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
Updated October 30, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published August 22, 2024
/ Updated October 30, 2025
bras hanging from a clothesline
(From left) Discover bras that provide support and make every outfit look better, including: Le Mystere Second Skin Back-Smoother Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Black; Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra in Light Brown; and Body by Victoria Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra in Caramel.
AARP (Nordstrom, 2; Victoria Secret; Shutterstock)

“I’ve worn a 34C forever. How can I be a 32DD now?”

“Can I really wear a wire-free bra with a big bust?”

“What’s better, a front closure or back closure?”

“Are T-shirt bras the best solution for every day?”

​Bras are one of the mysteries of the universe. Women over 50  who have worn bras longer than anyone else on earth are never 100 percent sure they’re wearing the right one. They question whether the cup and band size are correct; if they should stick to an underwire or try wire-free; and even if a T-shirt bra will look too padded. And don’t get them started on the way their bras feel! How do I know? I’m a fashion editor with a side hustle as a personal shopper who specializes in women over 50.

Breasts do change shape and size with age, and your clothes only look as good as the bra beneath them. Here’s a guide to finding the bras that check all the boxes for support, comfort, fit and style.

a collage with three different bras
(From left) Natori Women’s Lush Front Close Contour Underwire Bra 728309 in Rose Beige/Warm White; Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra in Light Brown; Felina Utopia Front-Close Racerback T-Shirt Bra in Black.
AARP (Macy’s, Nordstrom, Target)

1. Decide if the bra you’re wearing really is the best.

Whether you’re shopping online or in a store, the choices can seem overwhelming. Take a closer look and you’ll find that bras have changed. In general, they’re lighter, more comfortable and have a do-more-with-less design that makes busty women happier. ﻿

You’ll notice a lot of wire-free bras, foam-lined cups and smooth, unlined bras for every size and shape. This is a big deal for women over 50 who often call their bras “stiff, bulky grandma bras” (no offense to grandmas; I’m one, too) and always say “I can’t wait to take this bra off!”  Here’s a list of the top 10 styles to get going.

T-shirt bras are the new everyone-needs-one basic. They’re lined with superlight foam for a smooth, naturally rounded look and no nipple show-through. They come in underwire styles, like Natori Cloud-Comfort Back Smoothing T-Shirt Bra 731338 in Lt. Mocha or Black ($69, macys.com), and wire-free styles, like Victoria’s Secret The T-Shirt Lightly Lined Wireless Bra in Black, Toffee, Macaron, Praline, Caramel, Mousse and Marzipan ($27, victoriassecret.com), and make wearing even the lightest tees, blouses, knits and sweaters a breeze.

Unlined bras have smooth, soft cups and an underwire for shaping and lift, but they are not padded, so the effect is a you-but-better natural look. Styles like the Cacque Intimates Smart Lift Unlined Full Coverage Bra in Deep Taupe, Black or Cafe Mocha ($32, lanebryant.com) have a silky feel and no seams, and feature wide straps for support.

Balconette bras have a contouring underwire and a lower cut at the top, which reveals more of the top of your breasts than full-coverage bras. The more horizontal neckline and widely spaced straps pair well with wide boatneck, square and scoop necklines. Styles like Cuup The Balconette Mesh Bra in Black, Taupe or Sand ($68, bloomingdales.com) give saggy breasts a slight upward push without being obvious.

Minimizer bras reduce the look of larger busts by combining compression and strategic structure to redistribute breast tissue. Most claim a 1-inch reduction in volume and bust projection. Try the Bali Passion for Comfort Full-Figure Minimizer Underwire Bra DF3385 in Soft Taupe, Black, Toffee or Bandshell ($38, kohls.com) under a form-fitting top and see for yourself.

Front-closure bras have a small bridge/clasp between the cups, which creates a lower neckline. There are no hooks and eyes at the back, so the rear view is smooth. They’re ideal for V necklines, button-front shirts and blouses unbuttoned to a neck-lengthening V. Try Felina Utopia Front-Close Racerback T-Shirt Bra in Black or Warm Neutral ($48, target.com), a full-coverage style with wide, soft straps.

Bralettes are sometimes called weekend bras. Stretchy and soft, with no wire, structure, clasps or hook-and-eye closures, they pull on to hug breasts like a sling. The best options for mature women feature wide straps, soft fabric that holds and controls sag, plus a wide under-bust band and removable cups, such as the Soma Enbliss Bralette in Warm Amber or Black ($52, soma.com).

Plunge bras are cut extra low for when you're wearing special deep necklines and unbuttoned-to-a-V shirts. Some are back-closure styles and others are front-closure designs, like SpanxSmooth Bra-llelujah! Adjustable Plunge Wireless Lift Bra in Toasted Oatmeal or Very Black ($68, nordstrom.com), which is very lightly padded for extra shaping and has adjustable straps.

Racerback bras have straps that form a T, V or X at the center of your back. This adds extra lift to the bust, takes pressure off the shoulders and makes wearing cutaway tanks and sleeveless dresses easy. Many, like the Natori Women’s Lush Front Close Contour Underwire Bra 728309 in Rose Beige/Warm White or Black ($74, macys.com), now have a front closure and thin, soft padding for shape.

Sports bras are designed to protect breast tissue from being bounced around during active movements. They come in different levels, so if you do sports — be it yoga, pickleball or walking — the idea is to choose one with the right degree of impact and intensity. ﻿

Many women with larger busts do opt for a higher-impact sports bra regardless of their activities. Try the Glamorise No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra in Light Brown, White, or Parfait Pink ($50, nordstrom.com) for extra details like cup separation, adjustable straps and back closure, or a front-closure style, like Tek Gear Women’s UltraStretch Medium Support Zip Front Sports Bra in Mini Latte, Mineral Black or Charcoal ($16, kohls.com), a bust-boosting shelf bra with removable pads and a simple put-on and take-off.

Strapless bras are designed to stay up and define your bust without the need for shoulder straps. Look for those with a contoured shape and cup separation, plus silicone strips along the inside of the band to prevent slippage. It’s a niche bra — you may not need one if you never wear strapless, off-the-shoulder or one-shoulder tops and dresses. But if you do, it’s a must! Most strapless bras, like the Wacoal Red Carpet Full Figure Underwire Strapless Bra 854119 in Sand, Black and Roebuck ($76, macys.com), come with convertible straps that allow you to change it to a halter, racerback or even a regular two-strap style as needed.

a collage with three different bras
(From left) Fantasie Rebecca Essentials Underwire Spacer Bra in Blush; Parfait Women’s Enora Minimizer Bra in Black; Bali Women’s Coolest Smoothing Underwire T-Shirt Bra DF4580 in Almond.
AARP (Nordstrom; Target; Macy’s, 2)

2. Choose a bra that compensates for breast changes.

Breast shape, size and even skin texture change with age. No surprise here, since women are always aware of their breasts’ response to weight gain or loss and bloat. Diminished estrogen levels, thinning skin and gravity add to the ongoing evolution. Your breasts may now be softer, rounder, more pillowy, shallow on top with all the fullness at the bottom, or downright saggy with nipples that point downward. The space between your breasts may have increased, or it may appear to be closer together. It’s all normal. So long as your breasts are healthy, that’s truly the most important thing, so get your mammogram on schedule.

The right bra can help restore a more shapely duo and make all your clothes fit better. Here are four common breast shape situations and solutions.

If your breasts are wide-set: They have a wide space between them and may even point outward rather than front and center (often called “east-west breasts” in bra land). Both situations make your bust and torso look wider. Look for front closure and plunge bras because these have a small center gore — the bridge between the cups — that brings your breasts closer together and directs the fullness to the center. A front-closure bra with angled cups, like the Soma Vanishing 360 Front-Close Bra in Warm Amber, Adobe Rose, Pale Sand or Black ($60, soma.com), or a plunge bra with a smaller bridge and back closure, like ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Uplift Plunge Bra in Taupe or Black ($74, thirdlove.com), will both nudge breast tissue inward without exaggerating cleavage crack.

If your breasts are close-set: They may be larger, fuller and sit snuggled together with little or no space between them. This can suggest a uni-boob or shelf look. Look for a bra that gives you separation with a defined center gore between the cups that’s elongated, like the Fantasie Rebecca Essentials Underwire Spacer Bra in Cafe Au Lait, Natural Beige, Black or Blush ($74, nordstrom.com); the Wacoal Basic Beauty Full-Figure Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Black or Sand ($68, bloomingdales.com); in almost an Eiffel Tower shape, or a triangular/trapezoid shape, like Bali Women’s Coolest Smoothing Underwire T-Shirt Bra DF4580 in Almond, Smoky Purple Mauve or Black ($25, macys.com) to clearly separate your breasts. Note that this midsection should lie flat between the breasts and not away from the body.

If your breasts are very large and full: They take up more torso space, which leaves very little room between your bust and waist. You want a bra that really lifts your breasts up and off your midriff to add inches of room. Choose a full-coverage underwire bra that totally encompasses the breast, whether it’s a minimizer, like the Parfait Women’s Enora Minimizer Bra in Black, Nude and Muted Clay ($50, target.com) in up to a K cup to reduce projection, or a breast-boosting racerback style, like the Paramour Women’s Utopia Front Close Racerback Bra in Warm Neutral, Bridal Rose or Black ($48, macys.com) in cup sizes up to H, and aim for the fullest part of the bust to sit at about mid-upper-arm level.

If your breasts are teardrop-shaped: They’re shallow on top but full at the bottom. Avoid a bra that’s full-coverage. You don’t want the cups gaping on top. Instead, choose a T-shirt bra with vertical or slightly angled lines, like Maidenform One Fab Fit Modern Demi T-Shirt Underwire Bra DM7543 in Paris Nude, Black or Sandshell ($38, kohls.com); a balconette, like Cacique Intimates Modern Luxe Lightly Lined Balconette Bra in Deep Taupe, Sand Dollar, Black or Chocolate Plum ($35, lanebryant.com); or a bra with a lower top-line, like Wacoal Women’s Shape Revelation Shallow Top Contour Bra 853387 in Black or Praline ($76, macys.com) to gently nudge breasts up for volume. You don’t want a push-up bra. Your upper breast is thinner and looser, not firm and puffy. That’s overdoing it.

a collage with two different bras
(From left) Cacique Intimates Smart Lift Unlined Full Coverage Bra in Cafe Mocha; Wacoal Inside Job Wireless Bra in Black.
AARP (Lane Bryant, Nordstrom)

3. Choose between an underwire and wireless bra.

Each has pros and cons. An underwire bra will always offer more oomph and structure, especially for large and/or saggy breasts. That underwire is designed to follow the natural curve of the breast and cup it to create a firmer, perkier, rounder shape, whether you’re viewed face-front or in profile. If you wear a lot of fitted tops, an underwire is your best bet. You can minimize the discomfort of underwire bras by making sure the size and fit are accurate for your bust, and that the wire is enclosed or padded.

A wireless bra (also called a wire-free or soft cup bra) still offers support but not as much sculpting power as an underwire bra. It emphasizes comfort and tends to feel lighter, though many feature built-in light foam cups for shaping. They’re different from the padded and firm molded bras of the past and do not add more volume to the breasts but do provide a flattering silhouette under form-fitting tees, knits, sweaters and blouses, with no nipple show-through. If you wear more relaxed tops and casual clothes, wire-free bras may be a good choice.

a collage with three different bras
(From left) Warners No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra in Mink; Le Mystere Second Skin Back-Smoother Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Black; Vanity Fair Full-Figure Beauty Back Smoother Wireless Bra 71380 in Damask Neutral.
AARP (Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Macy’s)

4. Put bras with back and side support on flab control.

For many women, it’s all about the front of the bra. However appealing its design, it may not prevent overflow under the arms and along the brow band at the back for women prone to “back fat” or “underarm flab.” Here’s where a specific bra designed to solve these problems helps — and eliminates the need for shapewear tanks and bodysuits to do the job.

Styles like Le Mystere Second Skin Back-Smoother Underwire T-Shirt Bra in Natural and Black ($68, nordstrom.com) and the Vanity Fair Full-Figure Beauty Back Smoother Wireless Bra 71380 in Walnut Damask Neutral, Midnight Black, Totally Tan or Cappuccino ($23, macys.com) have what is called a “built-up back,” which means the straps at the back are wider at their base to cover and smooth bulges.

To eliminate underarm spillage, look for a bra with enhanced side “wings,” like Warners No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra in Mink ( taupe), Toasted Almond, Black or Rose ($29, kohls.com). 

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP
a collage with three different bras
(From left) Spanx SpanxSmooth Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette in Naked 1.0/Naked 2.0; True & Co Body Lift V-Neck Bralette in Black; Cacique Intimates Seamless Crossover Lace-Trim Bralette in Mauve Shadows.
AARP (Spanx, Nordstrom, Lane Bryant)

 5. Wear bralettes that do more than comfort.

One newish bra women over 50 are intrigued by but reluctant to buy is a bralette. Swapping your usual bra for one of these soothers sounds great, but no one wants to look sloppy or saggy. This means being super selective, since the stretchy, comfy pull-on styles often have little support and create a uni-boob look.

Look for more elevated styles that have broad straps, a wide V or scoop neckline and an ample band that extends onto the torso, like the SpanxSmooth Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette in Naked, Cafe Au Lait or Black ($48, spanx.com) and Cacique Intimates Seamless Crossover Lace-Trim Bralette in Black, Mauve Shadows or Purple Pennant ($21, lanebryant.com). Those with removable pads, like the True & Co Body Lift V-Neck Bralette in Mink, Desert, Black or Peony ($58, nordstrom.com), add shape and can help create a more balanced effect for those whose breasts need a boost or are slightly asymmetrical.

a collage with three different bras
(From left) Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra in Sienna; Body by Victoria Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra in Caramel; Playtex Full-Coverage Wireless T-Shirt Bra, Moisture-Wicking in Bronzed Chestnut.
AARP (Skims, Victoria Secret, Target)

6. Choose bra colors that boost your attitude.

Bra color matters, even if no one but you is looking. Let’s be realistic: Women over 50 still love nude and black bras. Black adds subtle sex appeal (even in practical styles) and works under black, bright colors and neutrals like gray and navy. Nude ones disappear under white and light-colored clothing for no-show confidence. Both match black and nude undies, making it easy to coordinate for a pulled-together effect.

However, more “fashion” colors, from retro white to pink, plum, gray, purple and navy, have joined the usual neutral lineup. My advice? Steer clear of white. It shows under white and pale tops and looks dingy quickly. Continue to treat your black and nude bras as the basics, and if you want to try color, do it as an occasional spark — like red shoes.

For the best results, keep the tone consistent. You might wear a light pink bra instead of nude, a rich plum bra instead of black. When it comes to nude bras, take advantage of expanded skin-tone shades from brands like Victoria’s Secret, Skims, Soma, ThirdLove, Playtex and Cacique Intimates at Lane Bryant to match your skin tone. Check out the Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra in Sienna or Cocoa ($54, skims.com); the Body by Victoria Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra in Caramel or Cloudy Gray ($33, victoriassecret.com); and the Playtex Full-Coverage Wireless T-Shirt Bra, Moisture-Wicking in Almond, Bronzed Chestnut or Dark Iced Brown ($25, target.com).

7. Know how to tell if your bra is doing its job … or not.

Sometimes women fall in love with the look of a bra or a bra brand and overlook everything else. It’s not unusual to order three bras online and stand in front of the mirror trying to figure out which is a keeper and which to return. Here’s how to tell if you’re wearing or buying the wrong bra:

The band is wrong if it feels too loose or too tight, or keeps riding up in the back. Always wear a new bra on the loosest hook (not the tightest) so you can adjust it over time as the band stretches from wear and laundering.

The cups are wrong if your breasts are spilling over the top of the bra for a double-boob effect. This means the cups are too small or are cut too low for the size of your breasts. Try going up a cup size, or choose a bra with full-coverage cups. If your bra cups are puckering or gaping at the top, your breasts are too shallow on top for the cups. If your breasts are bulging at the sides of the bra, try a bra with higher sides. If the underwire is sitting on the top of your breast tissue rather than beneath the breast, just say no and move on!

The band/cup fit is off if a bra band fits well but the cups don’t. If your band size increases, try going down a cup size, and vice versa. If you go down a band size, try going up a cup size. For example, if a 34C bra feels tight in the band but the cup size feels right, try a size 36B. In a 34C bra and a 36C bra, the volume of the cup size is often slightly different, though both are a C.

The straps are wrong if they slip off your shoulders, feel uncomfortable or need constant adjustment. Your bra should stay up and in place even if you slide the straps off your shoulders. The straps should be comfortably snug but not digging in. If they are, the band may be too big; try going down a band size.

The fit of the bra is wrong if the gore (the bridge between the two cups) is not lying flat between your breasts but is floating above your breastbone. For larger breasts, the higher the gore, the more support you’ll get. Front-closure and plunge bras always have lower, smaller gores.

My personal shopper super tip: To keep your bras in the best shape, never wear the same bra two days in a row, and keep at least three bras in rotation: the one you’ll wear next, the one you’re about to wash (you can get two wearings out of a bra, three max before washing) and a spare in the drawer. Hand-wash only in mild, sudsy water (I use bubble bath or shampoo). Let it soak for five minutes, rinse well (roll in a towel to remove excess moisture — no wringing or twisting), and lay flat on a clean towel to dry.

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

 

  

You Might Also Like

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All