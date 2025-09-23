Seeing Through the Fog: Understanding Macular Degeneration

In her early 40s, Jan* began noticing subtle but troubling vision changes. Driving at night felt risky, and road signs blurred into the dark. Like many people, she chalked it up to needing stronger eyeglasses. But under the care of her longtime eye doctor, she eventually learned the true cause: age-related macular degeneration, or AMD.

As Jan’s vision declined, once enjoyable activities like reading recipes and cooking favorite meals grew increasingly difficult. At their home in Cincinnati, her 82-year-old mom, Carolyn, reads recipes aloud, measures ingredients and keeps her daughter connected to the kitchen rituals she cherishes.

Three years ago, Jan, now 57, developed geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced form of dry AMD. She is legally blind in her left eye. Her doctor recommended a prescription eye injection given monthly to help slow progression of geographic atrophy in her right eye. Jan’s goal is to preserve her vision for as long as possible.

Still working as an administrative assistant, Jan relies on her mom not only to help her navigate daily life but also to keep her spirits up. “I call my mom ‘Eyes’ because she’s always there to help me see what I can’t, and to help me find the silver lining every day.”​

What is age-related macular degeneration?

For nearly 20 million Americans, AMD is more than a medical term; it’s a daily challenge that can affect independence, mobility and quality of life. AMD damages the macula, a small part of the retina located at the back of the eye. The macula is responsible for sharp, central vision, which we rely on for activities such as reading, recognizing faces, driving and even seeing fine details on a smartphone or tablet.

“Although significant advances have been made in treating AMD, it remains the leading cause of severe vision loss for adults over 50, affecting far more people than glaucoma,” says Dr. Jeffry Gerson, an optometrist in private practice in Olathe, Kansas.

There are two main types of AMD.​

Dry AMD: This is the most common form of AMD, affecting about 85 to 90 percent of people with the condition. It develops slowly and is marked by thinning of the macula and the buildup of yellowish fatty deposits. As these deposits grow in size and number, the risk of developing wet AMD increases. Symptoms can include blurry or distorted vision, trouble seeing in low lighting and difficulty seeing fine details up close or at a distance. However, many people with dry AMD notice few or no changes in their vision for years. GA is an advanced form of dry AMD in which patches of retinal cells die (atrophy), causing blind spots and gradual central vision loss. Unlike wet AMD, GA does not involve abnormal blood vessel growth but can still lead to significant vision impairment over time. It affects more than 1 million people in the U.S. ​​

Wet AMD: This less common but more severe form of AMD occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow under the delicate retinal tissue and leak fluid or blood, rapidly damaging the macula. About 10 to 15 percent of people with dry AMD convert to this form, which can quickly destroy the sharp central vision needed for activities like reading, driving and using a computer. Symptoms may include blurred or distorted vision, straight lines appearing wavy and dark spots in the center of vision, though some people notice no changes until significant vision loss has occurred. ​

Impact on daily life

​For people like Jan, the effects of GA extend far beyond blurred vision. Tasks that were once routine — managing medications, paying bills, watching TV — can become frustrating. Loss of independence around driving is a major factor for patients. Several years ago, Jan had to give up driving and now relies on her mom to drive her everywhere. Even hobbies such as gardening, watching movies or reading can feel inaccessible.