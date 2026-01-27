When Emma Heming Willis first noticed subtle changes in her husband, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, 70, she could not have imagined they were early signs of an often-misunderstood form of dementia. What began as small shifts in language and behavior gradually revealed itself as frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a diagnosis that would upend their family’s life and thrust Heming Willis, now 47, into an unanticipated role as caregiver.​

By choosing to share her family’s story, Heming Willis has helped bring unprecedented attention to FTD, a condition that often strikes earlier than Alzheimer’s and is marked by changes in speech, behavior or personality rather than early memory loss. Talk show host Wendy Williams, 61, has also further amplified public awareness after it was announced that she was diagnosed in 2023. ​

Members only

Through her book, The Unexpected Journey, Heming Willis has transformed private hardship into public education, telling AARP during her 2025 media tour that she hoped her book would serve as a map for people navigating their unexpected journey. “What I love about the book is that you can just open it up at any point, read a paragraph and take something away from it.”​

​Like most families, Chris and Debra Tann of Valdosta, Georgia, were not expecting to hear Chris’s diagnosis of FTD in 2019. Drawing on her training as a certified dementia educator, Debra, 66, pushed for further evaluation, ultimately securing specialized care for Chris, 70, at Vanderbilt University. There, Chris’s diagnosis was confirmed and he eventually decided to participate in a five-year study to observe his symptoms and physical and emotional changes. Debra also helped him connect with ﻿The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, where he currently serves on an advisory council﻿. He also participates in the Black Dementia Minds support group. ​

“The diagnosis was devastating, but it also gave us clarity. Suddenly, behaviors that felt confusing and painful made sense, and that understanding changed how we moved forward,” says Debra, author of The Race of Dementia. “Once we understood what we were dealing with, we stopped asking, ‘Why is this happening?’ and started asking, ‘How do we live well with this?’ ”​

The Tanns live in Georgia, where Debra works tirelessly to advocate for caregivers, debunk myths and erase stigma associated with dementia. Audra Melton

What makes frontotemporal dementia different

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is less widely recognized than Alzheimer’s disease, but it is often more disruptive for families because it strikes at the core of who a person is. The disease originates in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, areas that govern impulse control, social behavior, empathy, self-awareness and communication.​

When the frontal lobes are affected, people may exhibit poor judgment, personality changes, loss of inhibition and difficulty with planning and decision-making. Damage to the temporal lobes can impair language and emotional processing, leading to primary progressive aphasia, a form of FTD, and problems with understanding words, recognizing social cues and processing meaning.​

“Frontotemporal dementia typically presents as either progressive problems of language or abnormal behavior,” says Dr. S. Ahmad Sajjadi, chief of the memory disorders division, department of neurology at UCI Health in Irvine, California. “Since both presentations can also infrequently happen in the context of Alzheimer’s disease, there is a chance for misdiagnosis.”​

FTD is also notable for who it strikes. An estimated 50,000 to 60,000 Americans are living with the disease, which accounts for about 10 to 20 percent of all dementia cases. Although the age of onset ranges from 21 to 80, most FTD cases occur between the ages of 45 and 64. FTD has a substantially greater impact on work and finances than Alzheimer’s, often upending families in midlife when careers are still active, children may be at home and financial safety nets like Medicare are not yet available. ​

“Early symptoms are frequently subtle or mistaken for stress, depression, marital conflict or psychiatric illness,” says Susan Dickinson, CEO, ﻿ The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Dickinson adds that a once-reliable family member may begin making poor financial decisions, acting socially inappropriately or losing empathy, all without recognizing that anything is wrong. “This lack of insight, itself a hallmark of frontal-lobe damage, often delays diagnosis and can cause lasting damage to relationships before families understand what is happening.”​