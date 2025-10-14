Javascript is not enabled.

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

Brushing Past Resistance: How Caregivers Can Help With Oral Health

Discover effective ways to support good dental hygiene for care recipients, even when they have lost interest because of age or chronic disease

By

Paul Wynn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 15, 2025
a series of images about dental care
Rose Wong

​Once meticulous about her personal hygiene, Julie Beaulieu’s mom is now missing several front teeth, and the ones that remain are worn to the gums, decayed and barely usable. Her mom, Irene, 79, who has Alzheimer’s disease and schizophrenia and lives in a nursing home, can no longer chew meat or harder vegetables and has begun to struggle with swallowing.

“As her mental health and cognition have worsened, she’s lost interest in bathing, changing clothes or caring for her teeth,” says Beaulieu, 55, who lives in Holyoke, Massachusetts. “The decline escalated sharply after Mom fractured her neck last summer and spent three and a half months in the hospital, where even the most basic dental care was barely happening.”

The last dentist who saw her mother, three years ago, determined that her teeth weren’t healthy enough to support bridges or implants, which require good bone structure and surgical compliance — almost impossible for someone with cognitive problems. “I’m realistic about the challenges, knowing from other caregivers in the AARP Facebook group about their loved ones not cooperating with dentists and often refusing to wear dentures that frequently get lost.”

For Kathy Landrigan, 69, dealing with oral health is one of many challenges she has faced as a caregiver. Her partner, George, 77, has been bedbound for four years following a severe fall that left him unable to walk. He has since developed cognitive decline alongside physical limitations. George fears dentists, has lingering memories of dental pain and often resists even gentle toothbrushing.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

Landrigan has turned to hospital-style oral sponges soaked in salt water or mouthwash — gentler than a toothbrush, though less effective. She also relies on mobile dentistry services that bring portable dental equipment into their Bayonne, New Jersey, home for cleanings and fluoride treatments.

“Flossing is unrealistic, and dentures were too painful; I just focus on what George can tolerate,” Landrigan says. “At this stage, I’ve learned that perfect is the enemy of good. Keeping him comfortable matters more than stressing him out with perfect dental care.”​ ​

When growing older means greater dental risk

​While rates of total tooth loss have declined over the past several decades, 17.3 percent of adults 65 and older still have no remaining teeth, according to the National Institutes of Health. There’s a critical gap in dental insurance coverage that leaves many older adults vulnerable to higher rates of oral health problems. An estimated 31 million adults 55 and older lack dental insurance, according to the National Association of Dental Plans Foundation.​

Most Popular

“Because of diminished sensation in the teeth and the difficulty some people have in expressing pain, dental problems can progress to very advanced stages before anyone realizes. There is a silent epidemic of oral disease among seniors,” says Lyubov Slashcheva, a specialty care dentist in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and president of the American Society for Geriatric Dentistry. “A lifetime of stability can change almost overnight when older Americans lose the ability to brush, develop dry mouth from medications or need help they aren’t getting.”

As we age, keeping teeth and gums healthy becomes increasingly challenging — and increasingly important. Tooth decay, gum disease and other oral health issues can develop more quickly, particularly for older adults managing chronic illnesses or cognitive decline.

“The condition of teeth and gums has a direct impact on overall health,” says Sandip Sachar, a New York City–based dentist who treats many older patients. “Neglected dental health can quickly escalate into pain, infections or even systemic medical complications — risks that are especially high for older adults and those living with chronic illnesses.”

These are some of the key oral health issues that older adults may face and that caregivers should be on the watch for, according to Sachar.​

  • Cavities (caries). Older adults are prone to cavities due to dry mouth, receding gums, challenges with daily oral care and a softer diet with increased refined carbohydrates.
  • Denture challenges. Some older adults may reject dentures. Gum and bone changes over time can cause loose dentures, ulceration or pain. Loose dentures should get refitted by a dentist to prevent sores and ulceration.
  • Dry mouth (xerostomia). This is common due to medications, reducing saliva’s natural immune defense and gum lubrication mechanisms. Dry mouth complicates denture use, increases the risk for cavities and can make gum irritation more likely.
  • Gum disease (periodontitis). Gums become thinner and more fragile, leading to recession and exposed roots. Chronic inflammation in the gums act like “open sores,” allowing bacteria into the bloodstream.
  • Oral cancer. Risk rises with age due to cumulative exposure to tobacco and alcohol, age-related immune decline and reduced access to regular dental care, making early detection especially important.​
  • Nutrition. Dental problems can make chewing difficult, leading many older adults to choose soft, low-nutrient foods. This often results in poor nutrition and greater frailty, while sugary, soft foods also raise the risk of tooth decay. Caregivers can help by offering easy-to-eat, nutrient-rich options like yogurt, cooked vegetables and smoothies.
  • Tooth sensation. Older adults lose tooth sensation to detect pain, temperature and pressure — signals that normally alert someone to cavities, gum disease and infections.​

How caregivers can handle difficult dental care situations

​Beaulieu was not new to the challenges of dental care with her mom; she also cared for her grandmother, who had vascular dementia and passed away in 2015 from cancer. That experience taught her hard lessons about dental care and the gaps in the system, especially in nursing home environments.

“As caregivers, we constantly face decisions about which medical issues to prioritize — and dental care is often not at the top of the list,” says Beaulieu. “At facilities where residents won’t cooperate with daily hygiene, nursing home staff move on to the next patient, leaving oral health to deteriorate. Neglect like this can have serious consequences, yet it happens far too frequently.”

Her grandmother started chewing her medications instead of swallowing them, a habit that damaged her teeth. Even a simple tooth extraction became an ordeal. Her grandmother wouldn’t keep her mouth closed or press down on the gauze long enough for the bleeding to stop. Twice that day, panicked by the bleeding, she called an ambulance.

Even when health challenges mount, and your loved one becomes less interested in brushing and rinsing, small steps can help provide some oral health protection. Caregivers should aim to make and keep dental appointments at least once a year and offer to drive their loved ones to the dentist. Encourage them to continue brushing their teeth twice a day and flossing regularly.

“Caregivers can get creative to make oral care easier and more effective, keeping teeth and gums healthy while respecting the person’s comfort and independence,” says Slashcheva, who recommends these helpful tips:​

  • Adaptive tools. Small-headed toothbrushes with modified handles, including toothbrushes for kids; electric versions are also a good option, with larger handles to grip. Even adding foam tape to a toothbrush’s handle can allow for better handling.
  • Denture care. Remove dentures daily to allow gums to rest and recover, reducing gum irritation and pressure sores. Clean dentures gently with a soft brush and mild soap cleaner, and avoid toothpaste, which can be abrasive.
  • Hydration. Encourage your loved one to drink 6 to 8 cups, or 1.5 to 2 liters, of water each day to support overall oral health and maintain saliva production, which can protect against bacteria and infection.
  • Managing dry mouth. While water can help hydrate gum tissues of a dry mouth, it can also remove the small amount of saliva that is being produced to lubricate and soothe oral tissues. Salivary substitutes come in the form of gel, spray or mouth rinse to help lower risk for oral disease.
  • Limiting sugar. Avoid sugary snacks and drinks that cause further cavities.​
  • Iodine swabs. Apply iodine using a cotton swab, such as those used to clean ears, once or twice a month as a safe, supplemental way to reduce harmful oral bacteria for those who have difficulty brushing.
  • Lozenges. Consider lozenges that contain xylitol, candy-like tablets or mints that have a natural sugar substitute. This will help reduce cavity-causing bacteria, particularly for those with dry mouth or difficulty brushing.​
  • Mobile dentistry. Comprehensive dental care can be delivered at home, including cleanings, fillings, extractions, X-rays and fluoride treatments, without the pain or stress of being transported. Mobile dentists are not available everywhere, but check local listings and ask for recommendations. To find a mobile dentist in your area, browse this site.
  • Silver diamine fluoride (SDF): This minimally invasive treatment hardens early-stage cavities without drilling or numbing, allowing decay to be stabilized quickly. It can be followed with a filling once hardened and helps manage multiple cavities efficiently, reducing stress and complexity for older patients. The staining caused by this product can be a downside, but sustained antimicrobial properties of SDF can also reduce gum inflammation.​
  • Specialized dentists: Choose a geriatric dentist with experience working with older adults who have cognitive or physical limitations. The dentist should be able to coach patients through behavioral challenges, adapt techniques for mobility or memory issues and provide ongoing guidance for things like denture use, oral hygiene and individualized care, ensuring both comfort and effective treatment. Find a clinician focused on geriatric and special care dentistry through the Branchly Network’s clinician-finder or contact the Special Care Dentistry Association for access to its nationwide membership of clinicians.
  • Time of day. Choose to perform oral hygiene activities during the time of day when the person is most cooperative. It doesn’t always have to be at the end of the day, but consider mid-morning or after lunch, when they are more engaged and alert. Getting effective oral hygiene at any time of day is better than not getting any oral care at all.​
Paul Wynn, a veteran health care writer, has spent over a decade immersed in the caregiving community, both as a family caregiver and as a journalist covering caregiving issues for national publications.

