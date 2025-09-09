After George “Buddy” Scott suffered a stroke while vacationing in the Caribbean in December 2021, his ability to communicate has never been the same. At just 52, George, a former marathon runner and managing director in international investments, was suddenly struck by paralysis on his right side and severe aphasia, a language disorder that stole his ability to speak.

Since then, his wife Karen has become her husband’s caregiver and his partner in speech therapy, learning techniques from speech therapists, researching treatments and pushing for new ways to help her husband communicate better. From their home base in San Diego, where they moved from New Jersey to access advanced therapy, Karen has taken on the role of daily speech coach, advocate and motivator to help George find new words.​“ George has the vocabulary inside him; it’s just hard for the words to come out,” says Karen. “When he’s able to put together even a short sentence, it reminds us that his voice is still there, and that gives us hope and keeps us going.”​

What is speech therapy?

​A speech therapist, also known as a speech-language pathologist, is a specialist who helps people improve their ability to communicate and swallow. They work with individuals with speech, language, voice, cognitive-communication caused by several chronic conditions or brain injuries. Therapists also work with individuals who have swallowing issues, such as dysphagia, using various techniques, including modified diets, to strengthen swallowing muscles and adjust posture to make swallowing and eating safer. Speech therapists assess each person’s needs, create a personalized treatment plan and teach strategies and exercises to enhance communication and quality of life.​

“The goal of speech therapy is to help individuals improve their communication, thinking and swallowing skills so that they can participate more fully in daily life. It addresses challenges with speaking, understanding language, voice, fluency, cognitive-communication and feeding or swallowing,” says Monica Sampson, chief staff officer at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association in Rockville, Maryland.​

Your doctor may prescribe speech therapy for conditions such as:​

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease​

Aphasia​

Cognitive decline or dementia

Head and neck cancers​

Parkinson’s disease

Stroke recovery

Swallowing disorders (dysphagia)​

Traumatic brain injury​​

​Despite the medical necessity of speech therapy, commercial health insurance plans offer variable coverage, often with significant visit limits, prior authorization requirements and coverage exclusions. Plans usually group speech therapy with physical and occupational therapy that compete for the number of available visits, which may range between 20 to 30 annual sessions. Occasionally, plans will approve additional visits beyond their predetermined limit or exclusions. Medicare Part B covers evaluation and treatment to improve speech and language skills under the care of a Medicare-approved speech therapist. There are no caps on the number of visits as long as speech therapy is deemed medically necessary.

Dementia​

Speech therapy can be an important source of support for individuals living with dementia, helping them preserve their ability to communicate, stay socially engaged and manage daily tasks. As everyday interactions become more challenging for both the person and their caregivers, speech therapists offer strategies and tools to strengthen communication.​