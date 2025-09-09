Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Let’s Talk Speech Therapy: What Caregivers Need to Know

Caregivers are key partners in supporting speech therapy, reinforcing activities that help their loved ones develop stronger speech and language skills

By

Paul Wynn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 10, 2025
two people sitting at a desk working on speech therapy
Liam Eisenberg

After George “Buddy” Scott suffered a stroke while vacationing in the Caribbean in December 2021, his ability to communicate has never been the same. At just 52, George, a former marathon runner and managing director in international investments, was suddenly struck by paralysis on his right side and severe aphasia, a language disorder that stole his ability to speak.

Since then, his wife Karen has become her husband’s caregiver and his partner in speech therapy, learning techniques from speech therapists, researching treatments and pushing for new ways to help her husband communicate better. From their home base in San Diego, where they moved from New Jersey to access advanced therapy, Karen has taken on the role of daily speech coach, advocate and motivator to help George find new words.​“ George has the vocabulary inside him; it’s just hard for the words to come out,” says Karen. “When he’s able to put together even a short sentence, it reminds us that his voice is still there, and that gives us hope and keeps us going.”​

What is speech therapy?

​A speech therapist, also known as a speech-language pathologist, is a specialist who helps people improve their ability to communicate and swallow. They work with individuals with speech, language, voice, cognitive-communication caused by several chronic conditions or brain injuries. Therapists also work with individuals who have swallowing issues, such as dysphagia, using various techniques, including modified diets, to strengthen swallowing muscles and adjust posture to make swallowing and eating safer. Speech therapists assess each person’s needs, create a personalized treatment plan and teach strategies and exercises to enhance communication and quality of life.​

“The goal of speech therapy is to help individuals improve their communication, thinking and swallowing skills so that they can participate more fully in daily life. It addresses challenges with speaking, understanding language, voice, fluency, cognitive-communication and feeding or swallowing,” says Monica Sampson, chief staff officer at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association in Rockville, Maryland.​

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

Your doctor may prescribe speech therapy for conditions such as:​

​Despite the medical necessity of speech therapy, commercial health insurance plans offer variable coverage, often with significant visit limits, prior authorization requirements and coverage exclusions. Plans usually group speech therapy with physical and occupational therapy that compete for the number of available visits, which may range between 20 to 30 annual sessions. Occasionally, plans will approve additional visits beyond their predetermined limit or exclusions. Medicare Part B covers evaluation and treatment to improve speech and language skills under the care of a Medicare-approved speech therapist. There are no caps on the number of visits as long as speech therapy is deemed medically necessary.

Dementia

Speech therapy can be an important source of support for individuals living with dementia, helping them preserve their ability to communicate, stay socially engaged and manage daily tasks. As everyday interactions become more challenging for both the person and their caregivers, speech therapists offer strategies and tools to strengthen communication.​

Most Popular

“Especially in the early stages of dementia, we help the person communicate, like using synonyms if they can’t find a word or deciding whether they want others to fill in words for them,” says Becky Khayum, president of Memory and Aphasia Care, a rehabilitation company in Aurora, Illinois. “This ‘supported conversation’ helps care partners understand how much assistance is needed, and as the condition progresses, the care partner gradually provides more support to help them get their message across.”​

Parkinson’s disease

Speech and communication are often affected by Parkinson’s disease because the muscles used for talking and controlling the voice become weaker or less coordinated. People may speak more softly, mumble or slur words. They might also have slower speech, pauses or difficulty starting words, making it harder for others to understand them.​

Therapists focus on strengthening the muscles used for speech, improving voice volume and clarity and addressing issues like slurred speech or monotone voice. They also teach strategies to slow down speech, improve breathing for talking and use alternative communication tools if needed. “Speech therapy can help with swallowing difficulties, which are common in Parkinson’s, making eating safer and more comfortable,” says Khayum.​

Caregiver’s role in speech therapy

​Caregivers support loved ones by reinforcing the strategies and exercises recommended by speech therapists. By providing consistent support and guidance, they can make therapy more effective and help patients get the most out of their sessions.​

Karen became an active partner in George’s speech therapy, working side by side with therapists to extend his progress beyond formal sessions. Early on, she realized that therapy twice a week would not be enough, so she sought out private programs, research studies and digital tools to keep his rehabilitation moving forward. Speech therapists introduced her to apps like Tactus, which provides structured speech exercises to practice at home, and Speechify, which converts written text into spoken words, highlighting each word as it is read aloud.

​“Speech recovery doesn’t happen in therapy sessions alone. Every day I work with George, whether it’s practicing words, using apps or just reinforcing what he’s learned to make lasting gains,” says Karen.​

Stuart Hopper works closely with speech therapists to support his husband, Carlos Contreras, who is living with Huntington’s disease. Contreras faces significant speech challenges, including difficulty finding words, forming coherent sentences and controlling the muscles needed for clear articulation.​

Over the six years since his diagnosis, speech therapists have introduced specialized tools, including the EMST75 device to strengthen throat muscles and the Lingraphica tablet that helps people with communication challenges express themselves through touch-based icons, text and voice tools. “These speech therapy tools have helped Carlos articulate words more clearly and allowed us to stay better connected,” says Hopper.​ ​

Practical ways to reinforce speech and language

​Caregivers are key partners, working closely with speech therapists to help patients get the most from therapy. “A vital first step is educating themselves, learning about the specific communication disorder, understanding therapy goals, and becoming comfortable with strategies like gesture cues, visual supports, and pacing techniques,” says Sampson.​

Here are several practical tips that Sampson recommends to reinforce speech therapy at home.​​

  • Practice a little every day. Short, regular sessions are more effective than long, exhausting ones.
  • Use pictures and cards. Reinforce the photos, notes, or communication boards used by the therapist to support word-finding.​
  • Rehearse everyday situations. Practice common phrases they want to use, like ordering from a menu, calling a friend or talking with neighbors.​
  • Give gentle hints. Offer clues or gestures to help them find the right word, but let them try first before you speak up.​
  • Celebrate wins. Praise small successes to boost motivation and build confidence.​
  • Repeat words clearly. Speak words or sentences slowly and clearly so they can hear and imitate what you’re saying.​
  • Keep track. Record in a notebook or through an app what’s getting easier or harder for your loved one and share those observations with the speech therapist.​​

Speech therapy going high-tech

​Technology is transforming speech therapy, making treatment more effective, convenient and engaging. Artificial intelligence (AI), modern apps and programs let patients practice speech and language skills at home through interactive, fun exercises. Some tools even provide instant feedback on pronunciation, helping patients make faster progress toward clear communication.​​

Voice amplification devices can help patients better communicate with their family members. Some individuals with conditions like Parkinson’s disease demonstrate decreased volume in their voice and may also have reduced precision in their articulation, making it very difficult for others to hear them. “Voice amplification devices are small, portable amplifiers equipped with personal microphones that enhance the audibility of speech, particularly in noisy environments,” says speech therapist Adria Thompson, founder of Be Light Care in Richmond, Kentucky.​​

AI is rapidly expanding options for patients. Modern augmentative and alternative communication, known as AAC, tools can help individuals preserve or recreate their own voice, complete with natural intonation and inflection, which is especially valuable for patients with degenerative conditions. “Patients with degenerative conditions can record prompts to bank their voices, or families can upload existing videos and audio,” says Thompson. “This is incredibly important for a person’s identity and for ensuring that their communication still feels like them.”​

%{postComment}%

Paul Wynn, a veteran health care writer, has spent over a decade immersed in the caregiving community, both as a family caregiver and as a journalist covering caregiving issues for national publications.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All