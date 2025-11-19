Javascript is not enabled.

What’s Next? When a Nursing Home Evicts Your Loved One

Discover your legal rights to push back against unjust discharges to safeguard family members​

By

Paul Wynn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 19, 2025
a person sitting on a couch on a curb after being evicted from a home
Pete Ryan

​It’s one of the most devastating moments a caregiver can face: receiving an abrupt eviction notice that removes a loved one from a nursing home. The fear, panic and scramble to find a safe alternative can be overwhelming.

For Julie Lisiewski, a retired nurse, that moment was the culmination of a troubling pattern she had been fighting for years. Her mom, Anna, entered long-term care in 2011 after leg surgery and needed further rehabilitation, but what followed was a four-year ordeal marked by neglect, preventable medical crises and an eviction Lisiewski describes as illegal, unethical and abusive.

Soon after her mom moved into a nursing home in central Pennsylvania, Lisiewski, now 65, discovered the facility had been mismanaging a serious pressure ulcer on her mom’s foot, applying only moisturizer instead of providing wound care. A wound specialist later confirmed that the ulcer needed debridement and pressure relief ­­— a treatment that Lisiewski had to initiate herself. Concerned about the poor care and the long drive, she moved her mom to a closer facility the following year.

What began as a stable situation quickly unraveled. Over three years, Lisiewski’s mom, who had never been prone to infections, developed 23 urinary tract infections. A urologist finally told Lisiewski why: Staff members weren’t toileting or changing her mom often enough. Each time Lisiewski reported her mom’s confusion, lethargy or loss of appetite, the nursing home and its medical director brushed her off and got annoyed, and sometimes angry, with her constant questions.﻿

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

Over time, the lack of toileting and consistent care continued. Lisiewski felt her mom was being treated like a burden, not a patient. Eventually, the facility moved to evict her — an action Lisiewski believes was illegal, retaliatory and traumatic for her already confused mom. The facility did not provide a reason for eviction in the discharge letter, nor mentioned the appeals process. By the time Lisiewski tried to move her back to the original facility, no beds were available. Lisiewski eventually appealed and worked with the care team to keep her there until her mom’s death in 2015 from sepsis.

Lisiewski has channeled her frustrations from the experience into advocacy. She has reached out to local newsrooms, pressed Pennsylvania officials to allow cameras in nursing home rooms and contacted the governor and legislators.

“Without monitoring, transparency and stronger enforcement, systemic neglect will continue unchecked,” she says. “My mom’s eviction was not an isolated failure but part of a broader pattern that leaves families powerless and residents at risk of declining health.”​

Rising number of evictions

​Nursing home evictions — known as involuntary discharges — are now among the most common complaints reported to ombudsman programs. The number of complaints rose 8.6 percent from 2023 to 2024, increasing from 9,316 to 10,123 nationwide, according to the National Ombudsman Reporting System.

Across several states, evictions have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. In ﻿California, nursing home eviction notices rose from 195 in 202﻿2 to 273﻿ in 2024. In Michigan, there were 317 nursing home eviction cases in 2024, up from 143 in 2022.

What those figures don’t capture are the countless quiet discharges that happen every day. An example is when a resident’s Medicare-funded rehabilitation ends and a nursing home insists it’s “time to go home,” even though federal law offers broad protections against such forced removals, says Alison Hirschel, program director and managing attorney of the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative, which supports the legal needs of older adults and adults with disabilities.﻿ 

When a discharge notice is received, families need to act fast, says Kelly Bagby, AARP Foundation’s vice president of litigation.

“Long-term care ombudsman, who are available in every state, can guide families through the appeals process, helping spot illegal violations and connect them with resources or attorneys when needed,” she says. “AARP Foundation has litigated select eviction cases that violated state and federal laws, reinforcing the legal protections nursing facility residents have against evictions.﻿​"

Jason Sears of Monticello, Indiana, relied on the state’s ombudsman program when his friend from church, Edith “Edie” Webb, 75, received an illegal eviction notice from her nursing home. Friends since 2014, Sears stepped in as her power of attorney after she started struggling with bills, mental health challenges and being taken advantage of by her nephew, who stole her car and didn’t help her when she was hospitalized for suicidal thoughts. Despite having three children, Webb trusted Sears to safeguard her well-being.

“When Edie faced not one, but two eviction notices, the first one without any reason for discharge, I knew I couldn’t let her be tossed aside,” says Sears. “I appealed the evictions, with help from the ombudsman, got her approval for Medicaid services so we could move her to a facility where she is now safe, cared for and content.”

Why nursing homes may evict a resident

​Nursing homes cannot remove residents arbitrarily. Federal law allows discharge or eviction only under six specific conditions, and facilities must provide proof. The six situations are:​​

  1. The resident’s medical needs cannot be met by the nursing home
  2. ​The resident’s health improves, and they no longer require long-term care​
  3. The resident’s presence or behavior endangers the safety of other residents​
  4. The resident’s presence or behavior endangers the health of other residents
  5. ​The resident fails to pay for care, although nursing homes must allow up to 15 days before eviction​
  6. The facility closes permanently​

After more than two decades on the front lines of long-term care advocacy, senior staff attorney Tony Chicotel of California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform has learned one thing above all: Nursing home evictions are common — and usually done illegally.

Chicotel has taken tens of thousands of calls from residents and caregivers panicked by sudden eviction orders. The patterns he’s observed are unmistakable. The vast majority of eviction attempts, he says, stem from a nursing home’s business model: rapid turnover of highly reimbursed Medicare residents and a quiet push to offload those whose stay will soon be paid for by lower Medicaid rates.

“Everyone in the field knows it’s illegal to discriminate based on payer source,” he says. “But it remains the number one complaint we see, by far.”

Facilities often pressure families to leave within days — or even hours. However, federal law requires nursing homes to provide residents with 30 days’ written notice before an eviction, along with a safe and appropriate plan for where the resident will receive care next. But numerous exceptions weaken the rule, and many facilities either give no explanation in the notice or provide it at the last minute.

Advocates stress that even when a full 30 days isn’t possible, the law still requires notice “as soon as practicable,” which should mean several days to allow families to plan. Instead, families often feel pressured to move a loved one before they’re ready.

Legally, families can push back: If proper notice wasn’t given, residents generally have the right to remain in the facility until the required notice period is honored. Instead, Chicotel says, “facilities give them 24 or 48 hours, which is nowhere near enough notice and almost always unlawful.”​

Getting ahead of evictions

​Gerontologist and clinical psychologist P.K. Beville has spent her career teaching about compassionate dementia care, but nothing prepared her for nearly losing her own father’s housing.

After a careful search, Beville found a facility for her father, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia. After he spent eight months in assisted living, her father’s well-intended behaviors, such as pushing other residents’ wheelchairs, setting up early for church and thanking staff in the kitchen, were frustrating an overstretched staff. Although no formal eviction notice was issued, administrators made it clear that he was becoming “a problem,” and Beville could sense that an eviction was looming.

When the administrator, whom Beville had known professionally for years, called to complain again about his interruptions and liability risks, Beville understood the coded message. Rather than wait for a 30-day discharge letter — or force the staff to move toward a formal eviction — she stepped in. After a frank conversation with her father, he asked whether he could come live with her and her husband. Within weeks, they converted their basement into a private suite. He lived with them for the remainder of his life, until 2021.

Looking back, Beville believes that her insider knowledge allowed her to see what most families miss until it’s too late: the early signs that a facility is preparing to push someone out. She also knew that her father’s charm and independence would not be viewed as assets in a system designed around liability avoidance and institutional order.

“I did the right thing early,” she says, “but they never offered to negotiate, never tried to help him stay. Once a resident is seen as inconvenient, there’s no going back.”​

Know your rights and how to advocate

​As nursing home evictions climb, knowing the rules and residents’ rights has become essential for families trying to protect loved ones. Families should remember that residents are entitled to certain key rights. Chicotel and Hirschel highlight those protections:

  • Right to written notice. Facilities must provide a formal written notice, usually 30 days in advance, stating the reason for discharge, the planned discharge location and the resident’s appeal rights.​
  • Right to a safe and appropriate discharge plan. A resident cannot be forced out until the facility identifies a safe, appropriate destination and ensures that required services are in place. Sending a resident to a homeless shelter or an ill-prepared family home is not lawful. Families can dispute unsafe or incomplete plans in writing.​
  • Right to appeal the eviction. Residents can appeal any proposed discharge, triggering a hearing before a state hearing officer. Many appeals succeed because facilities frequently violate procedural rules and don’t disclose one of the six federally allowed reasons for an eviction.
  • Right for protection from last-minute evictions. “24-hour notices” are almost always unlawful. Shortened notice periods are rare and must meet strict federal exceptions.​
  • Right to dispute improper notices. Families can challenge defective or misleading notices. For example, when facilities confuse Medicare coverage termination with an actual eviction notice.​
  • Right to return after hospitalization. If a nursing home refuses to readmit a resident after a hospital stay, families can request a state hearing to order the facility to take the resident back. Facilities cannot refuse readmission solely because the resident is considered “difficult” or because of an unpaid bill.​
  • Right to advocacy support. Long-term care ombudsmen and legal aid organizations can help residents file appeals, document unsafe discharge plans and navigate state-specific procedures. Nursing homes should provide contact information for local ombudsman programs. To find your state legal aid organization for elder justice, contact the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.
%{postComment}%

Paul Wynn, a veteran health care writer, has spent over a decade immersed in the caregiving community, both as a family caregiver and as a journalist covering caregiving issues for national publications.

