​It’s one of the most devastating moments a caregiver can face: receiving an abrupt eviction notice that removes a loved one from a nursing home. The fear, panic and scramble to find a safe alternative can be overwhelming.

For Julie Lisiewski, a retired nurse, that moment was the culmination of a troubling pattern she had been fighting for years. Her mom, Anna, entered long-term care in 2011 after leg surgery and needed further rehabilitation, but what followed was a four-year ordeal marked by neglect, preventable medical crises and an eviction Lisiewski describes as illegal, unethical and abusive.

Soon after her mom moved into a nursing home in central Pennsylvania, Lisiewski, now 65, discovered the facility had been mismanaging a serious pressure ulcer on her mom’s foot, applying only moisturizer instead of providing wound care. A wound specialist later confirmed that the ulcer needed debridement and pressure relief ­­— a treatment that Lisiewski had to initiate herself. Concerned about the poor care and the long drive, she moved her mom to a closer facility the following year.

What began as a stable situation quickly unraveled. Over three years, Lisiewski’s mom, who had never been prone to infections, developed 23 urinary tract infections. A urologist finally told Lisiewski why: Staff members weren’t toileting or changing her mom often enough. Each time Lisiewski reported her mom’s confusion, lethargy or loss of appetite, the nursing home and its medical director brushed her off and got annoyed, and sometimes angry, with her constant questions.﻿

Over time, the lack of toileting and consistent care continued. Lisiewski felt her mom was being treated like a burden, not a patient. Eventually, the facility moved to evict her — an action Lisiewski believes was illegal, retaliatory and traumatic for her already confused mom. The facility did not provide a reason for eviction in the discharge letter, nor mentioned the appeals process. By the time Lisiewski tried to move her back to the original facility, no beds were available. Lisiewski eventually appealed and worked with the care team to keep her there until her mom’s death in 2015 from sepsis.

Lisiewski has channeled her frustrations from the experience into advocacy. She has reached out to local newsrooms, pressed Pennsylvania officials to allow cameras in nursing home rooms and contacted the governor and legislators.

“Without monitoring, transparency and stronger enforcement, systemic neglect will continue unchecked,” she says. “My mom’s eviction was not an isolated failure but part of a broader pattern that leaves families powerless and residents at risk of declining health.”​

Rising number of evictions

​Nursing home evictions — known as involuntary discharges — are now among the most common complaints reported to ombudsman programs. The number of complaints rose 8.6 percent from 2023 to 2024, increasing from 9,316 to 10,123 nationwide, according to the National Ombudsman Reporting System.

Across several states, evictions have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. In ﻿California, nursing home eviction notices rose from 195 in 202﻿2 to 273﻿ in 2024. In Michigan, there were 317 nursing home eviction cases in 2024, up from 143 in 2022.