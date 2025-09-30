5 Things I Learned From Managing My Mother’s Money

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

5 Things I Learned From Managing My Mother’s Money

Author describes how to ease the frustrations of taking over a parent’s finances

By

 Beth Pinsker,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 02, 2025
two people standing on a calculator
Getty Images

As her mom’s financial caregiver and estate planner, Beth Pinsker flew about 20,000 miles (10 round trips from Brooklyn, New York, to Florida), spent hundreds of hours on the phone sorting out money issues and even more time filling out forms. Three years after she took on this challenge, and two years since her mom died, she still deals with unfinished paperwork. Pinsker wrote a book based on her experiences, with added research and conversations with experts, called My Mother’s Money. She shares her five biggest lessons:

It’s all about love.

Most of what you have to do as a financial caregiver is a huge slog. Why do it? Because of the people in our lives whom we love and who love us. Organizing and saving are about making life easier for everyone involved. So listen and help. My mom was particularly obsessed with her funeral arrangements because she didn’t want anyone to go through what she experienced when my father died: The cemetery dug his grave in the wrong spot, which we didn’t figure out until we walked up to the plot for his burial.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

Durable power of attorney is the most important document you need.

It’s also the hardest to use. A will is the cornerstone of estate planning, but I found it more important that my mom had a notarized durable power of attorney form during her final illness. When somebody is sick, there are deadlines, and there’s no time for months of court hearings﻿ —﻿ it’s better to have documents already in place that allow you to handle their affairs. Be forewarned that banks, in particular, make it difficult to use power of attorney because of potential fraud. I hit a hard “no” when I first took my mom’s power of attorney to her bank. One estate lawyer I interviewed for the book had to sue a bank to get them to accept her client’s designation. We both had to stand our ground to get what we needed.

Most Popular

Know your rights so you know when not to give in.

I also had battles with Medicare, Social Security and my mom’s long-term care insurance. What kept me going was thorough research of our rights. I fought the hardest when the rehab facility kept trying to discharge my mom, even though she had Medicare coverage left. It would have cost us $400 a day to pay for the facility ourselves. We won two appeals, and then I wrote the CEO a letter (the full version is in the book), and the orders to leave stopped.

The best decision isn’t always the rational one.

When somebody is sick, almost all the decisions you have to make feel bad. It’s also hard to spend somebody else’s money. My mother was frugal her whole life, but when I was in charge of her finances, I faced spending decisions that determined her immediate quality of life. Was it worth $700 for an upgraded mattress for the hospital bed? Yes.

Things won’t always go smoothly.

My breaking point was an outstanding home equity line of credit that held up the sale of my mom’s condo. There was no record of it in her files, and I had no idea where to start. I put my life on hold for two days to unravel the mystery, which I was able to do once I found a clue deep in her AOL mailbox. But I still got the big things right. I knew my mom’s wishes all along, and we knew that we loved each other. We had no family fights over inheritances because we talked about everything ahead of time. Communication equaled peace for us.

%{postComment}%

Beth Pinsker was formerly the deputy money editor at Reuters. She has also worked at Buy Side From WSJ, Fidelity and WalletPop.com.﻿

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All