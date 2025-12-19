“We’re proud and happy to update anyone who has been interested in following [our Dad’s] journey that he is in very good spirits and very good health,” shares Isa Bolton. “He has a lot of challenges, and we do have great days and some tough days, but in general, he’s very strong. His mobility and cognition have been terrific. So, we’re in a really good place right now."

Imagine learning your parent has glioblastoma — an aggressive form of brain cancer — and then feeling you can’t tell a soul due to privacy concerns. Now, imagine that your parent is Michael Bolton, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, known worldwide. “Most families — most people — would be able to rely on friends and family, to hold them and to hug them and to support them and care for them,” recalls Isa Bolton, the eldest of the “Soul Provider” singer’s three adult daughters with now ex-wife Maureen McGuire. “We became a very small island.”

​Michael’s glioblastoma diagnosis came in December 2023 after a troubling fall and other unusual symptoms led to emergency brain surgery. Following a second surgery, he underwent radiation and chemotherapy. The singer canceled touring and engagements to focus on healing.

The diagnosis felt “overwhelming” and “devastating,” acknowledges Isa, who, along with her siblings, became one of Michael’s primary caregivers.

The family experienced firsthand what it is like to be one of the 63 million family caregivers in the U.S. Isa, Holly and Taryn felt immense gratitude for the privilege of having access to the finest cancer centers and doctors to help them navigate their father’s care, particularly as he faced mobility and short-term memory issues.

“For families that are experiencing this type of diagnosis and who are challenged, which would be most families — I can’t imagine what that experience would be. That said, having a brain cancer diagnosis is a unique club that no one wants to join. It is terrifying.”

“The devotion Michael Bolton’s daughters have shown during his health journey is a powerful reminder of the essential care provided by more than 63 million family caregivers across the country, from every walk of life. They give so much of themselves each day, and policymakers must act to ensure they have the support they need,” said AARP CEO Myechia Minter-Jordan.

Michael Bolton, pictured in 2024 with daughter Taryn, and several grandchildren, says, "This year, the holidays feel more soulful to me.” Courtesy Isa Bolton

Family first

Michael’s youngest daughter, Taryn, 46, and her daughters live with him full-time in his home in Westport, Connecticut, while Isa, 50, spends three days a week there, often joined by her sons. Holly, 48, based in California, and a mother of one son, flies in to provide additional hands-on care for one week each month. It’s a team effort to handle everything from doctor appointments to treatments to medication management.