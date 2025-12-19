Javascript is not enabled.

Exclusive: Michael Bolton’s Daughters Share the Ups and Downs of Caring for Their Famous Father

After his glioblastoma diagnosis, the singer-songwriter’s family unites in support and care

By

Nancy Kerr,

 
AARP
Published December 19, 2025
generic-video-poster

Michael’s Health Update

“We’re proud and happy to update anyone who has been interested in following [our Dad’s] journey that he is in very good spirits and very good health,” shares Isa Bolton. “He has a lot of challenges, and we do have great days and some tough days, but in general, he’s very strong. His mobility and cognition have been terrific. So, we’re in a really good place right now."

Imagine learning your parent has glioblastoma — an aggressive form of brain cancer — and then feeling you can’t tell a soul due to privacy concerns. Now, imagine that your parent is Michael Bolton, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, known worldwide. “Most families — most people — would be able to rely on friends and family, to hold them and to hug them and to support them and care for them,” recalls Isa Bolton, the eldest of the “Soul Provider” singer’s three adult daughters with now ex-wife Maureen McGuire. “We became a very small island.”

​Michael’s glioblastoma diagnosis came in December 2023 after a troubling fall and other unusual symptoms led to emergency brain surgery. Following a second surgery, he underwent radiation and chemotherapy. The singer canceled touring and engagements to focus on healing.

The diagnosis felt “overwhelming” and “devastating,” acknowledges Isa, who, along with her siblings, became one of Michael’s primary caregivers. 

The family experienced firsthand what it is like to be one of the 63 million family caregivers in the U.S. Isa, Holly and Taryn felt immense gratitude for the privilege of having access to the finest cancer centers and doctors to help them navigate their father’s care, particularly as he faced mobility and short-term memory issues. 

“For families that are experiencing this type of diagnosis and who are challenged, which would be most families — I can’t imagine what that experience would be. That said, having a brain cancer diagnosis is a unique club that no one wants to join. It is terrifying.”

“The devotion Michael Bolton’s daughters have shown during his health journey is a powerful reminder of the essential care provided by more than 63 million family caregivers across the country, from every walk of life. They give so much of themselves each day, and policymakers must act to ensure they have the support they need,” said AARP CEO Myechia Minter-Jordan.

michael bolton and his family
Michael Bolton, pictured in 2024 with daughter Taryn, and several grandchildren, says, "This year, the holidays feel more soulful to me.”
Courtesy Isa Bolton

Family first

Michael’s youngest daughter, Taryn, 46, and her daughters live with him full-time in his home in Westport, Connecticut, while Isa, 50, spends three days a week there, often joined by her sons. Holly, 48, based in California, and a mother of one son, flies in to provide additional hands-on care for one week each month. It’s a team effort to handle everything from doctor appointments to treatments to medication management.

It hasn’t been easy for anyone, including Michael’s grandchildren, who range in age from 9 to 15 years old. After Michael, 72, experienced a “significant personality change” after his brain resection surgery — a frightening but common side effect — Isa recalls her youngest son admitting, “I’m kind of scared of G-Pa.” Thankfully, due to his healing regimen, including yoga and physical therapy, Michael’s ﻿“funny” personality has largely returned. “The boys are more comfortable, but I do think that some children can be alarmed and disconcerted by those changes and that needs to be recognized as well,” she notes.

michael bolton and his daughters
Taryn and Isa offer nonstop support to their father in his health journey. “We each help to honor him in various ways,” Isa says.
Michael Bolton/Stand Up for Cancer

Redefining the parent-child relationship

These changes can be just as tricky for adult children adjusting to a caregiving role.

“One of the interesting things about becoming an adult child caregiver to a parent is that the relationship dynamic does shift so profoundly,” Isa explains. “You have an opportunity to work through some things that were challenging and to recognize that you don’t have to be put into a position that maybe you had pigeonhole yourself into in the relationship. You can redefine the relationship in a new way.”

Taryn admits that caregiving fatigue is a real struggle. “At times, taking care of other people, you get burnt out, and you get lost, and you get sad, and you get lonely — all of these things,” she says.

“Checking out and giving yourself some time without caregiving is key,” Isa adds.

“Whether it’s therapy or time with friends, or time spent with your children…. For you to take care of yourself and to try to ‘fill up your cup,’ so to speak,” is essential.

A surprise silver lining for the daughters is witnessing their once workaholic dad — who, until 2023, spent nearly 80 percent of the year touring the world in concerts and appearing on TV and in movies — transitioning into a traditional grandfather.

“He’s been home for two years, recovering,” Isa says. “He’s with one of his children or multiple children and grandchildren for all of his meals. We probably had more meals with him in two years than we have had our entire [lives].”

The family now enjoys bonding over television shows, playing board games and quizzing each other on trivia. These quiet times mean everything to them.

“We don’t know how much time we’re ever going to have with anyone, and so I’ll ask my father random questions about things we’ve never discussed before, [which leads] into really interesting and profound conversations,” says Isa. The questions “give me a different and new nuanced understanding of my father as an adult man … and that’s a really beautiful thing.”

In His Words

The singer recently took the time to share some heartfelt reflections about his health, family and his amazing fans through email with AARP.

How are you feeling?

Michael Bolton: I’m feeling deeply grateful. This past year has tested me in ways I never imagined, but it’s also made me more aware of the moments that fill life with meaning: having meals with my family, hearing my grandkids laugh, stepping outside on a beautiful day and just taking it in.

What does it mean to have your daughters by your side during this time?

MB: It means more than I could ever put into words. My daughters have been constant in a way that grounds me. On the harder days, they help me stay centered; on the lighter ones, they bring out the laughter that makes everything feel possible again. They remind me of who I am and what’s worth fighting for.

Is there anything you’d like to share with your fans?

MB: Yes, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your messages, prayers, kindness … they’ve reached me in moments when I needed them most. It’s amazing how a few words from someone you’ve never met can lift your spirit and steady your steps. It reminds me that we’re all connected, and none of us walk through life’s challenges alone.

Nancy Kerr is a senior writer and editor of features content for AARP. Previously, she was the editor of special projects for USA Today; a senior editor for the USA Weekend magazine; an assistant managing editor of digital content at The Washington Post and the director of women’s programming at America Online.

