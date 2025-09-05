Becoming a sibling caregiver can happen suddenly or gradually, often as parents involve siblings more in care and decision-making for adult siblings with disabilities or chronic conditions.

It happened overnight for Nora Handler and her older sister, Margaret Fox-Hawthorne. Their three unmarried adult brothers were living at home in northeast Illinois when their mother, Mary Lu, died suddenly from an aneurysm in 1998. The oldest brother, Marty, now 72, has autism, and after many years the two younger brothers, Michael and Patrick, were eventually diagnosed with FG syndrome type 1, a rare genetic disorder characterized by intellectual disability and poor muscle tone.

Members only

For six months, Handler, who was a stay-at-home mom to a teenage son at the time, and her sister, a schoolteacher, took turns living with their brothers at their mother’s house. Handler had to drive three and a half hours to her mom’s house, and Fox-Hawthorne lived 45 minutes away. After Marty lived with various family members, the sisters, with support from other family members, eventually found independent housing for him and a group home for the younger brothers, who died several years ago. ﻿​

​“We were brought up to believe that we would take care of our brothers. My mom never asked; she just expected it. There was no specific plan in place when she died,” says Handler, who is 69 and lives in Woodstock, Illinois. “I’ve never stopped being Marty’s sister, but at some point you realize you’ve become the parent too. And there’s no road map for that.”﻿​

​Following a major fall that led to a hip replacement in 2023, Marty was moved in and out of several facilities, some of which said he was a fall hazard and had to leave. He currently lives in an assisted living facility in Illinois that accepts Medicaid, close to both of his sisters and other family members.﻿​

Marty and Margaret find ways to have fun and stay connected. Tim Klein

​Who are sibling caregivers? ﻿

Sibling caregivers are a small but growing community, as adults with disabilities and chronic diseases are living longer because of improved care and treatment. According to “Caregiving in the US 2025,” a joint report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, caregiving for a sibling increases with age. Only 4 percent of caregivers ages 18 to 49 care for a sibling, but that figure rises to 11 percent by 65 and 13 percent by 75. ﻿

Join Our Fight for Caregivers Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers: Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

“The likelihood that someone is caring for a sibling increases as they age,” says Rita B. Choula, senior director of caregiving at the AARP Public Policy Institute.

“While many have been caring for a sibling throughout their lives, the later-in-life role, may increase due to parents aging with needs or passing away. This care can be met with challenges often faced by other caregivers, including navigating existing family dynamics.﻿”﻿

“Siblings are usually recognized as the next generation of caregivers in their families, with the oldest daughter most likely stepping into a caregiver role versus younger sisters or brothers,﻿” says Tamar Heller, a professor and director of the Institute on Disability and Human Development at the University of Illinois Chicago. “In smaller families, the lone sibling usually has very little choice but to take over caregiving responsibilities.”​ ​

Juggling several roles​

Sibling caregivers face many challenges and juggle several roles, says Emily Holl, 51, director of the Sibling Support Project. She is the primary caregiver to her brother, Peter Marino, 53, who lives with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition characterized by intellectual disability, learning and behavioral problems and sometimes seizures.

“The relationship siblings share growing [up] often changes when one sibling assumes the role of caregiver. Being responsible for your sibling’s housing, health care, legal and financial matters, potential employment and social activities can be overwhelming and shift the dynamic in ways that are challenging,” says Holl. She is coeditor of The Sibling Survival Guide: Indispensable Information for Brothers and Sisters of Adults With Disabilities.

Meghan Burke, a professor of special education at Vanderbilt University, describes a growing trend known as compound caregiving, a reality for many midlife siblings juggling multiple caregiving roles simultaneously.