AARP Backs Bill to Ease Tax Burden on Volunteer Drivers

More than 6 million Americans 65 and older don’t drive, and many rely on volunteers to get to their doctor appointments or the grocery store.



AARP endorsed federal legislation this week that would help alleviate the financial impact on volunteer drivers working on behalf of nonprofits by increasing the amount they can deduct for mileage on their federal taxes.

The bipartisan Volunteer Driver Tax Appreciation Act of 2023, introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, would increase the charitable mileage reimbursement rate from 14 cents a mile to the current IRS business mileage rate of 67 cents a mile.

The bill “would encourage more volunteers, many older adults themselves, to give back by serving other community members without incurring unreasonable personal expenses,” wrote Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs, in letters to congressional lawmakers.

“Volunteer driver programs provide millions of rides each year, helping to fill the gaps in public transportation, particularly in rural and outer suburban areas,” he wrote. “These programs provide critical door-to-door and door-through-door assistance for older, more frail individuals and those with disabilities.”

AARP has long worked to improve transportation options to help older adults live independently and remain in their homes and communities as they age.

Read our letters to House and Senate lawmakers and learn more about AARP’s work to make communities more livable for older adults.