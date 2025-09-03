AARP Invests $3.8 Million to Improve Communities

A mobile medical equipment lending library in South Dakota. Murals along bike and walking trails in the mountains of North Carolina. Community storm shelters in Oklahoma.



These are a few of the hundreds of small improvements AARP supports across the country through our 2024 Community Challenge Grant program.



Members only

This year, AARP has awarded $3.8 million in grants for quick-action projects to make communities more livable, especially for those 50 and older. The grants aim to enhance public places, such as parks, gardens and libraries, as well as to bolster transportation, housing options and more.



AARP gave 343 grants this year in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Grants range from several hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the project.



Learn How AARP is Fighting for You AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

“Whether it’s helping people access high-speed internet or protecting public transit riders from rain and snow, small community projects can have a big impact on people of all ages,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP chief advocacy and engagement officer, said in announcing the 2024 grants. “AARP Community Challenge grantees make our commitment to creating better places to live a reality through quick, innovative solutions.”



Preparing for an aging population



AARP’s Community Challenge grants fund initiatives that address a wide range of issues: walkability, digital connections, disaster preparedness and recovery and disparities found in rural areas, among others.



For example, we stepped up our investment in pedestrian safety and projects to improve streets and sidewalks, with support from Toyota Motor North America.

Join Our Fight to Improve Communities Sign up to become an AARP activist on livable communities and other issues important to people 50 and older.

The rural town of Cole, Oklahoma, will use its grant to develop community storm shelters to keep residents safe during tornadoes and other extreme weather events.



In Memphis, Tennessee, student volunteers will lead digital skills courses for working older adults who want to advance their careers — classes that can help AARP’s efforts to bridge the digital divide.



The grants are intended for projects that are implemented swiftly. For this round, they must be completed by Dec. 15.



This year’s grants bring AARP’s total investment to $20 million since the program began in 2017. We’ve awarded more than 1,700 Community Challenge grants around the country.



The grants are part of AARP’s broader work to prepare communities for a population that’s quickly aging. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans will be 65 or older by 2030.



See a full list of 2024 AARP Community Challenge grantees, and learn more about AARP's work to create livable communities for people of all ages.

To stay informed about Community Challenge grant opportunities, subscribe to the AARP Livable Communities e-newsletter.