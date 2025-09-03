Airline Fined $50 Million for Disability Rights Breaches; AARP Backs Improvements

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Americans who use wheelchairs travel by air. Too often, airlines lose or damage the wheelchairs, or the people who use them are injured while being helped on or off a plane.



The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is taking a multi-pronged approach to tackle this long-standing problem, proposing new regulations that establish greater protections for customers with disabilities while also investigating and penalizing bad behavior.

Members only

In its latest move, DOT announced Oct. 23 a $50 million fine against American Airlines for repeated violations of laws designed to protect airline passengers in wheelchairs. DOT’s investigation uncovered cases of unsafe physical assistance that resulted in injuries to customers, mishandling and damage of wheelchairs, and failure to provide prompt assistance between 2019 and 2023.

“With this penalty, we are setting a new standard of accountability for airlines that violate the civil rights of passengers with disabilities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press statement. “By setting penalties at levels beyond a mere cost of doing business for airlines, we’re aiming to change how the industry behaves and prevent these kinds of abuses from happening in the first place.”

Learn How AARP is Fighting for You AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

This landmark fine follows DOT’s efforts earlier this year to protect customers who use wheelchairs as they travel. In February, federal transportation officials proposed a new rule, backed by AARP, that seeks to improve the flying experience for travelers. Under this plan, airlines that damage or delay the return of a wheelchair would be in violation of the Air Carrier Access Act and subject to a fine. It also requires enhanced training for airline employees who handle wheelchairs or assist in the transfer of passengers from a wheelchair to an airplane seat.

More than 11,000 wheelchairs and scooters were mishandled by air carriers in 2023, according to DOT.

“Air travelers with disabilities deserve to fly without fear of injury to themselves or damage to their wheelchairs,” David Certner, AARP legislative counsel and legislative policy director, wrote to Secretary Buttigieg in June. “To achieve that goal, there must be accountability when those standards are not met.”