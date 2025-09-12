What if America’s 63 million caregivers had access to extended family leave to take care of loved ones, more respite care to give them a break and financial flexibility that could ease the burden of paying for supplies and care?

With AARP’s support, a wave of state-level policy changes to backstop caregivers has been making those resources a reality, as lawmakers acknowledge the strain on those caring for loved ones.

This year, several states, including Vermont and Tennessee, expanded their job-leave programs to ensure caregivers don’t need to sacrifice income to take time for a loved one. Other states, like South Carolina, Ohio and Iowa, have given nursing home residents more financial flexibility to help pay for everyday needs.

And lawmakers in Maine and Wisconsin broadened eligibility for respite care programs this year, making it easier for families to afford part-time assistance and other services that support home-based care.

“Momentum at the state level, I think, speaks to where the country is at broadly, even as partisanship at the federal level really makes progress difficult on a lot of those [initiatives],” says Jaimie Worker, senior director of policy and research at Caring Across Generations.

It’s not a moment too soon: Demands on caregivers have grown dramatically in recent years. The number of adults who provide ongoing care to adults or children with a medical condition or disability increased 45 percent over the past decade, according to the "2025 ﻿Caregiving in the U.S." report.

Caregivers are doing more than ever: They provide more complex care for longer periods of time with limited outside help. Nearly 70 percent of working-age caregivers have a job at the same time.

“It’s physically taxing, it’s emotionally taxing and, of course, socially taxing. It’s financially taxing,” says Mary Beth Malamatos, a caregiver for her 88-year-old mother in Florida. “There are stressors from all directions, and there’s no easy answer.”

Modernizing caregiving leave

In an effort to expand access to caregiving leave, several states have modernized their laws to make them more inclusive of nontraditional relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

This spring, Vermont expanded its benefit of 12 weeks of job-protected leave to include domestic and civil partners, grandparents and grandchildren and similar parent-child relationships.

“A lot of times, we have bills on the books that just aren’t equitable for today’s world, and so it excludes a lot of people,” says Vermont State Rep. Emilie Krasnow, the bill’s sponsor. “Our current unpaid family leave policies left people out that were in nontraditional family structures.”