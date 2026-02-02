Older residents of rural America face a distinct set of health care challenges that those in more urban areas may not.

They often lack access to doctors and mental health services, face long drives to hospitals and scramble to find a new health clinic when rural facilities shutter. Home health care aides who can help older adults age in place are in short supply, as are navigators who guide people toward services and telehealth options.

These problems are about to get worse, as changes to Medicaid included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are expected to place a greater financial strain on rural hospitals. Changes to Medicaid, like new work requirements rolling out in 2027 or sooner, will likely mean that some people will lose coverage and that hospitals and health facilities won’t be reimbursed for their care. Medicaid covers a larger share of people in rural areas than in urban areas, according to health policy research nonprofit KFF, and many rural hospitals are already on shaky financial ground. If they close or cut services, patients will have few other options.

To offset the impact, the Trump administration included a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to support rural health care and provide grants for initiatives in these areas.

Many AARP state offices worked closely with lawmakers as they applied for these funds through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to make sure the needs of older adults were met. All states have now received grant funding to address those health challenges. “It still won’t make up for the loss of funding rural hospitals and communities will see [from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act] but it’s important that those dollars will be there in some way to fill the void,” says Jordan Endicott, a government affairs director at AARP.