New Executive Order Takes Aim at Lowering Prescription Drug Costs

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order that aims to cut Americans’ prescription drug costs by bringing the price the U.S. pays for its medications in line with comparable developed nations.

The order directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to communicate most-favored-nation price targets to pharmaceutical companies in the next 30 days. If manufacturers do not make significant progress toward these targets, additional steps could be taken, though many questions remain on how the plan will work, specifically, and when Americans could expect to see any potential savings. The order also intends to ensure that other countries are not engaged in practices that help drive higher prescription drug prices in the U.S.

In his first term, Trump issued a similar order to bring the price of Medicare Part B drugs — medications typically administered in a doctor’s office or health care setting — in line with other countries. The order, however, faced legal challenges and never took effect.

Americans pay significantly higher prices for prescription drugs than people in other countries. An analysis from HHS and RAND Health Care found that in 2022, U.S. prices across all drugs (brands and generics) were nearly 2.78 times as high as prices in other countries included in the study. About 8 in 10 U.S. adults say the cost of prescription medication is unreasonable, a recent KFF poll found, and they see profits made by pharmaceutical companies as a key reason for soaring prices.

AARP supports efforts to lower the costs of prescription drugs

In response to the executive order, AARP issued a statement thanking the president for his focus on reining in prescription drug prices — an effort long championed by AARP. The statement also urges Congress to defend the current law that cuts prescription drug costs for millions of older Americans by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.