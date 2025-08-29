AARP Awards Grants to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

A dozen hospitals and organizations across the country will get a financial boost to help them launch programs to strengthen and diversify the nursing workforce and address issues that are driving many to leave the profession.



The 2024 Health Equity and Nursing Innovations Fund Awards, with financial support from AARP and others, provide nearly $275,000 in grants for projects that “offer innovative solutions that create systemic change” in nine states and Washington, D.C.

This year’s grants are especially focused on nurse recruitment and retention strategies that alleviate stress and promote healthier work environments.

“Nurses are leaving the profession at alarming, unsustainable rates,” said Susan C. Reinhard, chief strategist emeritus for the Center to Champion Nursing in America. “The number of stressors on nurses keeps multiplying, and many of them have to do with the workplace itself.”

The grants are administered by the AARP Center for Health Equity through Nursing and funded by AARP, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and the Future of Nursing: Campaign for Action, an initiative of AARP, AARP Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The winning projects hail from California, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Washington state. They include:

• A Stress First Aid program to boost nurse resilience and retention in New Jersey

• A Nurse Manager Academy in Ohio to improve workplace mental health challenges, provide leadership effectiveness training and more

• A program to promote safe driving for night shift nurses in Texas

• A rural nurse leadership training program in Washington state

• A program to promote collaboration and meaningful recognition of nurses in Washington, D.C.

• Simulation training to address violence in the health care setting in North Carolina

AARP has a long history of working to strengthen nursing. This year, we teamed with The DAISY Foundation to encourage public gratitude for nurses.

Read more about this year’s Health Equity and Nursing Innovations Fund Awards and see the full list of 2024 winners.