Medicare Proposal Would Expand Physician Payment for Family Caregiver Training

AARP applauds the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for including several of our suggestions in its latest pay proposal for physicians. This includes an expansion of the types of family caregiver training for which health professionals may be paid, as well as allowing that training to take place via telehealth.



The changes ﻿appear in the proposed Medicare Physician Fee Schedule rule for the 2025 calendar year, which CMS unveiled last week. The proposal outlines how Medicare will reimburse physicians for services in the coming year.



Last year, AARP notched a big win with the 2024 fee schedule, which for the first time allowed doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, physical therapists and other health care providers to be paid solely for time spent training the family members who are caring for their patients. That's good news for family caregivers, since doctors are more likely to provide this training if they know they can be reimbursed for their time.

However, AARP has called on CMS to broaden the types of training for which medical professionals can be paid. The 2024 change applied only to health care providers training caregivers in how to help with activities of daily living, such as feeding, bathing and getting in and out of bed, as well as for behavior management/modification and some other daily activities.



Under the 2025 rule, physicians and others would be allowed to bill Medicare for time spent training caregivers to perform medical tasks, such as wound dressing changes or techniques to prevent bedsores or infections.



“Too many caregivers do not get the training they need when they voluntarily take on these tasks to help their loved ones," and the proposed expansion "could help change that," said Rhonda Richards, an AARP government affairs director.



The proposal would also make it easier for family caregivers to access training via telehealth, another change pushed for by AARP. Currently, Medicare reimburses only for in-person caregiver training.



Dental Care Coverage Expanded



AARP is also pleased that CMS is proposing Medicare coverage of dental care for people with end-stage kidney disease, who are at risk for debilitating health consequences from dental infections.

Medicare typically does not cover routine dental care, such as cleanings. However, AARP in 2023 successfully advocated for coverage of routine dental care in medically necessary situations, such as in preparation for an organ transplant or cancer treatment. The 2025 rule expands the list of conditions eligible for coverage.



AARP continues to urge the federal government to improve access to affordable dental care and make routine dental care coverage a standard Medicare benefit.



Medicare is accepting comments on the fee proposal through Sept. 9 and is expected to issue a final rule in November.



