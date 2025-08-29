I was honored to be asked to become AARP’s new CEO, and am excited to begin my tenure at this pivotal moment for both the association and the nation.

We enter a new year facing immense change and uncertainty. People are deeply concerned about their futures, and those of their children and grandchildren, as physical, mental and financial health prospects are worsening for many in our country.

We have a new administration and Congress in Washington, and new leadership in some state capitals across the country at a time when many people continue to struggle economically.

As more people become caregivers, they face the mounting emotional, physical and financial stress of caring for a family member or loved one. And as technology advances at an ever-increasing pace, people are searching to understand how it will affect their day-to-day lives.

Despite these challenges, I feel optimistic. Thanks to the leadership of my predecessor, Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP is better prepared than ever to lead during this time of uncertainty as a wise friend and fierce defender of the needs and interests of people 50-plus.

I am determined to meet this moment. In many ways, I feel like my life and career have prepared me for it. For as long as I can remember, my parents have instilled in me the importance of giving back through service to others, especially those less fortunate. That is what led me to become a physician and to leave academic clinical medicine at Johns Hopkins to lead the Dimock Center in Boston, which serves many of the city’s poorest and most vulnerable residents. During my time at Dimock and later at the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, I learned the incredible power of community engagement to transform health care.

It’s also what led me to pursue my MBA at Johns Hopkins. I loved helping my patients, and I realized I could have much broader impact by finding innovative ways to improve and transform health systems to deliver better care and reach more people, incorporating all aspects of physical and mental health.

AARP has a distinguished history of changing lives of individuals for the better and improving the programs that help them as they age, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. There is still more to do to build on that legacy.

As I lead AARP into this new year and beyond, I assure you that we will use the power of our collective voice and the strength of our numbers to provide you with valuable information and resources, advocate for your needs and interests, and drive market-changing products and services that empower you to live better as you age.

AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus wrote, “Whatever many may say about the future, it is ours, not only that it may happen to us, but it is in part made by us.” As we shape this future, we will strive to have a positive impact on people’s health, wealth and wellness as we make aging better for everyone.

I look forward to our journey together.