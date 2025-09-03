It was a heated and tumultuous year in American politics, but AARP ﻿r﻿e﻿m﻿a﻿i﻿n﻿e﻿d steadfast in our mission to empower you to choose how you live as you age. We’ve worked every day to discover your needs, defend your rights, and deliver valuable information. As we close out 2024, here are just a few of our accomplishments from this year that we hope make you proud to be part of the AARP family.﻿﻿

1. Changes to U.S. voting procedures were plentiful this presidential election year, due to a raft of new voting legislation, lawsuits and impacts from hurricanes. Our election guides for every U.S. state and territory kept you up to date on when and where to vote and helped older voters make sure their voices were heard.

2. AARP fought hard for the first minimum staffing levels for all U.S. nursing homes that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds. We helped fend off challenges to the new rules to ensure all nursing homes nationwide have enough staff to meet their residents’ needs.

3. Wish of a Lifetime from AARP helped nearly 300 older adults fulfill their long-deferred dreams.﻿ We reunited a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor with her sister, helped an 81-year-old conquer her scuba diving dream despite her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy, and brought a 72-year-old University of Colorado Buffs fan back to his favorite stadium after 20 years.

4. AARP successfully fought against a budget bill provision that would have established a “fast-track” commission to explore Social Security and Medicare cuts. Nancy LeaMond, our chief advocacy and engagement officer, demanded that Congress work to strengthen and protect these programs “in the full light of day, with public input.” LeaMond was just named a 2024 Top Lobbyist by The Hill newspaper. She has received this honor every year since 2011.﻿

5. AARP Rewards users have saved over $30 million this year alone — and all they had to do was ﻿play games, take quizzes and complete healthy fitness challenges. Program participants can earn points for these activities that they can use to reward themselves. Score.

6. We supported more than 500,000 family caregivers through the 211 Caregiver Outreach Program, a free and confidential service that helps people across the country find the local resources they need.

7. AARP state and local teams connected more than 1.3 million people to over 10,000 fun and informative live and online events.

﻿Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You​﻿ AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.​

8. Our Fraud Watch Network Helpline volunteers assisted an average of 500 people daily with scam-related issues.

9. A new Members Edition digital site with exclusive content launched July 1, with nearly 2 million visits from members in its first month. It’s become a daily source for candid takes on life, comprehensive guides to living well, tips for saving money, inspiring travel and more.

10. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, a program that provides free tax assistance, delivered $623 million in refunds and credits to people 50-plus with low incomes.

11. The award-winning publications AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin remain the two most-read periodicals in the U.S.

12. Older adults participated in Senior Planet’s classes and programs more than 600,000 times. Senior Planet is the flagship program of our nonprofit organization OATS, Older Adults Technology Services from AARP.