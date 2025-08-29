AARP Connects With Google to Protect Older Adults Online

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

AARP Connects With Google to Protect Older Adults Online

New Q&A covers consumer safety around tech and AI scams

By

Tracy Schorn,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 21, 2024
red and black spotlights on online scams
Paul Spella

When it comes to fighting online fraud, AARP is enlisting Google as an ally.

AARP’s director of fraud prevention programs Kathy Stokes sat down with Laurie Richardson, vice president for Trust & Safety at Google, to discuss how artificial intelligence has changed the online landscape and presents new challenges, especially when it comes to high-tech scams. In a Q&A published on Google's Public Policy page, the two cover the latest innovations to protect older adults from fraud and how to improve digital literacy.

Communication and collaboration between organizations like Google and AARP help raise awareness, educate consumers and defend against these kinds of cyber threats. In 2022, thanks to a tip from the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline, Google successfully prosecuted its first consumer protection lawsuit. The scammer in this case was misusing Gmail and Google Voice to target older adults during the pandemic.

This type of teamwork keeps everyone safer online. “AARP research shows that people who trust technology do embrace technology,” Stokes said.

A fraud revolution

AI has become a powerful weapon for criminals, Stokes said in the interview.

“The ability of AI to improve and scale scam tactics is the equivalent of the Industrial Revolution for fraud criminals,” Stokes said. She cites an example of the “grandparent scam” where an impersonated grandchild claims they are facing an emergency and are in desperate need of financial help. AI technology that can mimic voices now makes this tactic a lot more convincing.

Learn How AARP Is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country.​

But the same AI technology can also be deployed to fight back. Consumers want to see industry prioritize fraud detection with AI, Stokes said.

Google is building those new tools, Richardson noted. Gmail now blocks 99.9 percent of scams, she said, and “on Android devices we are using AI to automatically detect and flag scam calls.”

The challenge is to stay ahead of “every shift in technology” Richardson said. 

Most Popular

Stokes urged tech companies to do more for consumers by designing their platforms with built-in fraud fighting tools that could delete fake ads, malicious sites, and fraudulent social media accounts.

Tips for staying safe

Building awareness of scams is an important element in prevention. “The key is making sure older adults have the right information and tools they need to stay safe online,” Richardson said. She offered these strategies:

Slow it down: Scammers want to create a sense of urgency. Don’t give in to pressure.

Spot check: Do your research to double-check the details you are getting. Are there misspellings? Dubious addresses?

Stop! Don’t send: No reputable person or agency will ever demand payment or your personal information on the spot.

“If you didn’t initiate contact, be skeptical,” Richardson said. You can also report scams to the Federal Trade Commission.

Join Our Fight Against Fraud

Sign up to become a digital fraud fighter and help people 50 and older identify and avoid scams. ​

For more resources visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network, a free resource that provides up-to-date information so consumers can spot and avoid scams. People who have experienced scams can connect with our fraud helpline specialists who provide support and guidance on what to do next. Anyone can call the helpline at 877-908-3360.

AARP has long advocated for ways to protect older adults from scams and fraud. For example, AARP is backing bipartisan federal legislation that would deliver resources to state and local law enforcement to help authorities investigate financial crimes, including those targeting older adults. The AARP Fraud Watch Network helps older adults spot and avoid scams. Get information on how to avoid holiday scams this season and how to spot online shopping scams.

%{postComment}%

Tracy Schorn is the creator of the popular advice site ChumpLady.com and former state news editor at the AARP Bulletin.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All