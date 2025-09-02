AARP Backs Legislation to Help Local Police Fight Elder Fraud

AARP Hearing Center
Criminals are defrauding older Americans at skyrocketing rates, thanks to advancing technologies and highly sophisticated schemes. While Americans 60 and older reported losing $1.9 billion to fraud in 2023, that figure is likely a severe undercount because the vast majority of fraud goes unreported. Actual losses are closer to $61.5 billion, the Federal Trade Commission estimates.
That’s why AARP is fighting for bipartisan federal legislation that would deliver new resources to law enforcement agencies to help them investigate those financial crimes. The Guarding Unprotected Aging Retirees from Deception (GUARD) Act, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), would direct federal funds to state, local and tribal authorities to train staff, hire fraud experts, secure specialized software to better detect and combat scams that can have devastating financial impacts on older adults.
“Your bill will give law enforcement the tools they need to lock up these criminals who victimize America’s seniors,” wrote Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs, in an April 21 letter to the bill’s sponsors. “This strong approach will help us tackle fraud and secure justice for victims.”
Co-sponsor Nunn applauded AARP’s critical role in helping to get the bill introduced in Congress.
“I will be clear this would not have happened alone,” Nunn told AARP Iowa state director, Michael Wagler during a press conference Monday held at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, Iowa. “Thank you, AARP, for your steadfast support and championship of the GUARD Act.”
