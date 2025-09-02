Javascript is not enabled.

AARP Backs Legislation to Help Local Police Fight Elder Fraud

Federal GUARD Act would provide more resources to investigate financial crimes

By

Emily Paulin & Natalie Missakian,

 
Updated April 22, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published September 10, 2024
/ Updated April 22, 2025
a one hundred dollar bill with yellow police tape
AARP (Source: Getty Images (2))

Criminals are defrauding older Americans at skyrocketing rates, thanks to advancing technologies and highly sophisticated schemes. While Americans 60 and older reported losing $1.9 billion to fraud in 2023, that figure is likely a severe undercount because the vast majority of fraud goes unreported. Actual losses are closer to $61.5 billion, the Federal Trade Commission estimates.

That’s why AARP is fighting for bipartisan federal legislation that would deliver new resources to law enforcement agencies to help them investigate those financial crimes. The Guarding Unprotected Aging Retirees from Deception (GUARD) Act, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), would direct federal funds to state, local and tribal authorities to train staff, hire fraud experts, secure specialized software to better detect and combat scams that can have devastating financial impacts on older adults.  

“Your bill will give law enforcement the tools they need to lock up these criminals who victimize America’s seniors,” wrote Bill Sweeney, AARP senior vice president for government affairs, in an April 21 letter to the bill’s sponsors. “This strong approach will help us tackle fraud and secure justice for victims.”

Co-sponsor Nunn applauded AARP’s critical role in helping to get the bill introduced in Congress.

“I will be clear this would not have happened alone,” Nunn told AARP Iowa state director, Michael Wagler during a press conference Monday held at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston, Iowa. “Thank you, AARP, for your steadfast support and championship of the GUARD Act.”

Police lack resources as finance scams skyrocket 

State and local law enforcement often report being overwhelmed by the increasing volume of fraud cases they receive. Officers also say they lack access to advanced tools and specialized skills in financial investigations, particularly for crimes exploiting new technologies and payment methods, like cryptocurrencies.

As a result, many cases may not be fully pursued when they don’t reach the threshold warranting federal investigation. That leaves older victims and their families devastated and with little recourse.

AARP hears from many of these fraud victims through our AARP Fraud Victim Support Group and Fraud Watch Network Helpline, which receives approximately 100,000 calls a year, Sweeney wrote in AARP’s letter. “Their stories are heart wrenching – even more so because so many of these criminals are able to get away with it,” he wrote.

GUARD Act grantees would be law enforcement agencies “investigating elder financial fraud, pig butchering, and general financial fraud,” according to the bill. The term ‘pig butchering’ refers to a type of scam in which criminals gradually build a personal relationship with their victims online before exploiting them financially, often through fake cryptocurrency investments or other fraudulent schemes.

Law enforcement agencies would be permitted to spend their funds on hiring and retaining expert personnel, providing training specific to complex financial investigations, obtaining software and technical tools or developing better data collection and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. The Act would allow federal agencies to assist grantees by giving them access to sophisticated federal tracing tools for blockchain and related technologies. Law enforcement agencies receiving grants would be required to report their findings and results to the federal government within a year of using the money.

“The GUARD Act provides 21st-century solutions to an ever-evolving problem,” Nunn said during his April 21 press conference. “We're empowering our local law enforcement to do the things necessary to help protect our communities.”

Fighting fraud is an AARP priority

Support for the GUARD Act is just one of the ways AARP works to protect older adults from fraud and scams. 

This year, we also endorsed federal legislation that mandates transparency from robocallers using artificial intelligence (AI) and doubles financial penalties for those who use AI to commit fraud. Another fraud-related bill we’ve endorsed, the Preventing Deep Fake Scams Act, would establish a dedicated task force to explore the use of AI to commit and detect financial fraud.

Learn How AARP is Fighting for You

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Read more about how we fight for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP has also submitted comments in response to proposed rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where we support efforts to curb identity theft and coerced debt, which have been the most common types of fraud reported to AARP’s Fraud Watch Network helpline for the past two years, and crack down on data brokers, who have increasingly helped facilitate fraud schemes by selling and mishandling data.

AARP also recently joined Amazon, Google and Walmart to create the National Elder Fraud Coordination Center. This center will help detect connections among fraud cases targeting older Americans and share that analysis with law enforcement agencies to help them focus investigations across local and state lines.

At the state level, we are pushing for stronger regulations on cryptocurrency ATMs, which criminals increasingly use to commit fraud. We have worked with lawmakers in at least 18 states to introduce legislation that would create protections, such as daily transaction limits, state operator license requirements, refund options for losses due to fraud, plus others.

AARP offers a wealth of resources to help older adults protect themselves. To stay ahead of the latest tactics, visit our Fraud Resource Center, listen to our podcast The Perfect Scam and use our scam-tracking map to find or report scams where you live. If you’ve been targeted, call our Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 for support.

Emily Paulin is an editor at aarp.org who covers nursing homes, health care, and federal and state policy. Her work has also appeared in Broadsheet, an Australian lifestyle publication.

Natalie Missakian covers federal and state policy and writes AARP’s Fighting for You Every Day blog. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Haven Register and daily newspapers in OhioShe has also written for the AARP Bulletin, the Hartford Business Journal and other publications.

