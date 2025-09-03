AARP is partnering with two public health organizations to identify dementia risk factors and disrupt the disease before it strikes. The collaboration, launched Friday, is known as the Dementia Risk Reduction Project and includes AARP, the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Two-thirds of Americans have at least one major potential risk factor for dementia and the disease affects over 55 million people globally, including at least 6 million in the U.S. Despite ongoing research, much is still unknown about factors that may influence dementia risk, including around environment, health and lifestyle.

ADDI, a coalition of organizations working to find easier ways to share data and tools, and IHME, an independent health research organization, will work with AARP on this project. The initiative will identify how influences such as air pollution, alcohol use, depression, diabetes, high body mass index, hearing loss, hypertension, low education, physical inactivity, social isolation, smoking and traumatic brain injury vary by state and how these factors correlate to dementia risk. The research can assist both consumers and policymakers when addressing dementia risks in their communities.

“We can use this information to promote healthier brains and empower people to lower their own risks, potentially delaying dementia onset and fostering healthy aging,” Sarah Lock, AARP senior vice president for policy and executive director of the Global Council on Brain Health said in a statement. “This research aims to give older Americans more quality time with their loved ones.”

AARP hopes to get new information through this novel research initiative and share information to reduce risks, Lock said.

A growing body of evidence shows that mitigating risk factors and promoting healthy behaviors can reduce the risk of cognitive decline, possibly reducing the risk of dementia and protecting cognitive health.