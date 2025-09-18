Javascript is not enabled.

Pay, Job Protections for Home Care Aides at Risk Under Proposed Federal Rule

Paid care assistants would no longer be entitled to overtime and minimum wage

By

Molly Snow,

 
AARP
Published September 18, 2025
a nurse helping someone with a walker
AARP (Getty Images)

The federal government is considering a rollback of labor protections for home care workers that could result in lower pay and make it more difficult for families to access home- and community-based services for their aging loved ones.

AARP is urging officials to revisit the proposal, saying it could exacerbate the caregiver shortage and undermine the economic security of these workers, whom older adults and their families often rely on for day-to-day care, wrote Jennifer Jones, AARP’s vice president of financial security and livable communities, in a comment on the proposal.

In July, the U.S Department of Labor published a draft rule that would exclude home care workers who provide essential medical and personal care from minimum wage and overtime pay protections as set out more broadly by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), a federal law. ﻿​

​These workers are professionals who work in private homes, group homes or certified agencies. They support their clients by assisting with everyday tasks and personal care, monitoring vital signs or providing basic wound care. ﻿​

​Limiting their access to minimum wage and overtime would further strain the national caregiver workforce, creating uncertainty in regulations and making recruitment and retention more difficult. This, in turn, could threaten access to home care and force more people into costly institutional settings, Jones wrote. ﻿​

​According to the FLSA, most employees are required to be paid at least the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 per hour, plus overtime for hours exceeding 40 in a workweek. ﻿​

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

​In the 1970s, the FLSA was amended to include domestic workers, but it still excluded many home care workers and aides — even those who worked for third-party agencies. In 2013 many home care workers gained minimum wage and overtime protections for the first time after the government determined its previous exclusions were too broad. ﻿

​​Now, however, the Trump administration is contemplating a rollback of the 2013 rule, which, if adopted, would once again exclude many workers from guaranteed minimum wage and overtime pay. Opponents say this falsely equates home care workers’ vital jobs with occasional home visits or babysitting. ﻿​

​“For an occupation where there is great demand and an ongoing struggle for competitive and livable wages, it does not make sense to revert to this dated view,” wrote Jones. ﻿​

Impacts Would Destabilize Caregiving Industry

Federal officials say the proposed rule lifts regulatory burdens on third-party employment agencies by reducing compliance costs, thus lowering the barrier for more providers to enter the market. ﻿​

​However, the proposal also acknowledges that any benefits must be weighed against “likely reductions in employee earnings and worker protections.” ​﻿​

Chris Burks, an attorney specializing in federal labor issues at Punchwork Law, emphasized that this tradeoff should not be overlooked: Paying caregivers fairly helps attract highly skilled individuals who feel secure in their jobs and are less likely to quit. ​﻿​

Without labor protections in place, the industry lacks a level playing field, which creates instability, he notes. Some agencies might choose to offer overtime and the minimum wage, but they wouldn’t be required to. Others could see it as an easy way to reduce costs. ﻿​

​“It's much better to have clear, across-the-board regulations,” Burks says. ﻿​

​The rule also doesn’t reflect the professionalized nature of caregiving today, AARP and other advocates say. ﻿​

​Originally, the law viewed home care work as providing pure companionship. At that time, caregiver arrangements were informal, such as those with a family member or friend. ﻿​

​But today, many home care workers perform clinical tasks in addition to assisting with everyday duties like getting to appointments, preparing meals or taking care of household chores for an individual who cannot do them independently. ﻿​

​Between 2014 and 2023, national home care employment grew 116 percent, according to data from PHI, a research group supporting the direct care workforce. ﻿​

​Limiting compensation for this workforce would occur at a time when demand for home health aides is still on the rise. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these jobs are expected to grow 25 percent by 2031. ﻿​

​Meanwhile, 28 percent of unpaid family caregivers report struggling to find home health aides and other support services, often because of budget constraints or limited availability, particularly in rural areas, according to the 2025 Caregiving in the U.S. report. ﻿​

​“Virtually the only way to draw more workers into the profession is to improve these jobs,” wrote Heidi Shierholz and Samantha Sanders in a comment submitted by the Economic Policy Institute. “Stripping away protections that boost pay will make recruitment harder, not easier, and will worsen the problem of insufficient access to home care services.” ​

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

