Social Security and Medicare are the most effective and essential anti-poverty programs in American history. Social Security serves as the largest source of retirement income for most of its nearly 69 million beneficiaries, while for more than 68 million people, Medicare is the primary and, for many, only source of health care.

In these uncertain times, AARP is redoubling its efforts to preserve and strengthen both programs.

The discussion on how best to achieve these goals must begin with an important acknowledgment: Social Security and Medicare are not “entitlement” handouts. They are earned benefits — sacred promises that must be kept. For younger generations, these programs represent an essential lifeline to future retirement security.

For older Americans and individuals with disabilities, they ensure access to necessities like groceries, housing and medical care. Social Security and Medicare embody the best of America’s values: security, dignity and economic stability.

At 90 and 60 years old, respectively, Social Security and Medicare require adjustments to remain sustainable. Without congressional action, Social Security benefits could be reduced by nearly 17 percent in the next decade — a loss of about $4,000 a year for the average retired beneficiary. Chronic underfunding has also led to record-long wait times for those seeking assistance or applying for lifesaving disability benefits. Meanwhile, the Medicare trust fund will be able to pay all benefits until 2035, but long-term fixes are still necessary to ensure its financial health for future generations.