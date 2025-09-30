Apply for the AARP Purpose Prize Award

The AARP® Purpose Prize® award is a one-of-a-kind national award that honors people age 50-plus who are using their life experience to make a better future for us all. The award recognizes nonprofit founders with $75,000 for their organizations and a year of supports and resources to help broaden their impact. Examples of current supports include one-on-one leadership coaching for founders, data and evaluation consulting, succession planning, prospectus development, social media and branding support, and more.

Details about the next AARP Purpose Prize call for applications will be announced in 2026. Please continue to watch www.aarp.org/apply for more information.