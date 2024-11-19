Here are the review criteria we use to assess the applicants’ organizations:

The issue the applicant is trying to solve (10 points). Does the applicant clearly define the compelling social problem they are trying to solve? Is the description rudimentary or detailed?

How the organization is trying to solve that problem (10 points). Does the applicant have clearly outlined strategies to address the issue they are working on? Are the strategies in initial stages and/or untested? Are the strategies tested and proven?

The populations and areas served by the organization (10 points). Does the applicant distinctly define how many clients its organization serves and the geographic reach of its service areas? Does the applicant provide only basic details or do they provide deep, detailed information?

How the organization measures the impact of its work (20 points). Does the applicant’s organization provide clear and tangible benefits to their identified service populations? What kind of data does it collect and how does the organization track and measure its impact? Do they have clear goals with specific metrics for each outcome/output?

The personal story of someone who has benefited from the organization’s work (10 points). Is the example of a personal story detailed and compelling? Can the resulting benefits described be directly tied to the work of the applicant’s organization?

The organization’s position for long-term sustainability (20 points). Is the organization’s work sustainable? Does the organization have a track record of success? Does the organization have the resources, staff, etc. to successfully execute its work? Does the organization have a long-term strategic plan or vision? Does the organization have diverse funding sources? Does the organization have a growth plan?

The applicant’s inspiration for founding their organization (10 points). Is the applicant able to clearly articulate the personal journey that led them to address this social problem?

How being over 50 impacted their approach (10 points). Is there a clear connection between their lived experience and the work they are doing? Has the applicant identified how being 50 or older has made or makes a difference in how they do the work they do?

In the event of a tie, tied applications will be re-judged based on the same criteria listed above and the Round Winner will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Applicants agree to the Official Rules and to the decisions of the AARP Reviewers and Jurors and an AARP Executive, which shall be final and binding in all respects. Award of a prize to any Round Winner will be subject to verification of that Round Winner’s eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.