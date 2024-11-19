We are looking for people who have founded 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) non-profit organizations doing extraordinary things by tapping their life experience to make a better future for people of any age. Your organization doesn’t have to have a big budget or a large team to be a strong candidate.
Because we believe that life experience can change the world, you must be at least 50 years old as of February 28, 2025, and have founded your organization at the age of 40 or later to apply. See official rules for more details.
We are not looking for people who have simply applied strong management skills to improve an organization’s performance, i.e. doing the job they were hired to do and doing it very well. This should also not be viewed as a lifetime achievement award. We are looking for people who saw a problem, created a solution and are still actively engaged in their work.
The application is not intended to be a nomination of another person for the AARP Purpose Prize award. Applicants who advance to later rounds must undergo a background check and participate in online interviews with members of the Purpose Prize jury. Winners are expected to participate in video and photo production days and be active participants in the yearlong technical supports. While a founder may receive assistance to complete the application, they should submit their own application.
Here are the review criteria we use to assess the applicants’ organizations:
The issue the applicant is trying to solve (10 points). Does the applicant clearly define the compelling social problem they are trying to solve? Is the description rudimentary or detailed?
How the organization is trying to solve that problem (10 points). Does the applicant have clearly outlined strategies to address the issue they are working on? Are the strategies in initial stages and/or untested? Are the strategies tested and proven?
The populations and areas served by the organization (10 points). Does the applicant distinctly define how many clients its organization serves and the geographic reach of its service areas? Does the applicant provide only basic details or do they provide deep, detailed information?
How the organization measures the impact of its work (20 points). Does the applicant’s organization provide clear and tangible benefits to their identified service populations? What kind of data does it collect and how does the organization track and measure its impact? Do they have clear goals with specific metrics for each outcome/output?
The personal story of someone who has benefited from the organization’s work (10 points). Is the example of a personal story detailed and compelling? Can the resulting benefits described be directly tied to the work of the applicant’s organization?
The organization’s position for long-term sustainability (20 points). Is the organization’s work sustainable? Does the organization have a track record of success? Does the organization have the resources, staff, etc. to successfully execute its work? Does the organization have a long-term strategic plan or vision? Does the organization have diverse funding sources? Does the organization have a growth plan?
The applicant’s inspiration for founding their organization (10 points). Is the applicant able to clearly articulate the personal journey that led them to address this social problem?
How being over 50 impacted their approach (10 points). Is there a clear connection between their lived experience and the work they are doing? Has the applicant identified how being 50 or older has made or makes a difference in how they do the work they do?
In the event of a tie, tied applications will be re-judged based on the same criteria listed above and the Round Winner will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Applicants agree to the Official Rules and to the decisions of the AARP Reviewers and Jurors and an AARP Executive, which shall be final and binding in all respects. Award of a prize to any Round Winner will be subject to verification of that Round Winner’s eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.
Yes, but both cofounders must meet all the criteria and they must demonstrate how they have each contributed significantly to the work. No more than two (2) individuals may apply and a primary and secondary applicant must be designated within the one (1) application submission.
Yes, we do accept applications from people whose work primarily benefits people living outside U.S. borders, but you must be a legal resident of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia and the 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) non-profit organization you founded must have its principal place of business in the United States or the District of Columbia.
We do not limit the types of social impact issues that will be considered. Below are examples of relevant topics/issues:
Organizations that are exclusively religious will not be considered. However, applicants working in faith-based settings that have a broader social mission are eligible and encouraged to apply. See official rules for additional details.
AARP membership is not required to apply. Being an AARP member will not increase your chance or odds of winning.
Because we believe that life experience can change the world, you must be at least 50 to apply and have founded your organization at the age of 40 or later to qualify. Important note: The AARP Purpose Prize award is not a lifetime achievement award. It celebrates people who are currently using their life experience and creativity to make a difference on important social issues.
An applicant must still have an active role in the organization for which they are applying (e.g., paid or volunteer staff member, board member, trustee, etc.).
Officers, directors, and employees of AARP, its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies, and/or their affiliates, assigns, agents, vendors or representatives (hereinafter referred to collectively as “Sponsor & Others”), and all other persons or entities associated with the development, administration, judging, promotion, execution of this Purpose Prize Contest are not eligible to apply. AARP-appointed volunteers (e.g. AARP State Presidents and Regional Volunteer Directors) and staff and their immediate family members are not allowed to apply. Former AARP-appointed volunteers and staff and their immediate family members may apply only after a seven (7) year grace period. Additionally, past Purpose Prize and AARP Purpose Prize winners, past fellows from the previous two (2) years of AARP Purpose Prize classes, current AARP or AARP Foundation grantees, elected officials, individuals whose Founded Non-Profit/Project is exclusively religious or sectarian, individuals that work for organizations that share a board member with AARP and members of the same household and immediate families (e.g. parents, children, spouse, siblings) are not eligible. The Purpose Prize Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and is void where prohibited.
An independent panel of jurors selects the final winners subject to the final approval of an AARP executive. Jurors are distinguished national leaders selected for their experience and thought leadership.
Yes, projects fiscally sponsored by 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) non-profit organization are eligible. Applicants with a fiscal sponsor will be required to provide a copy of the fiscal sponsor’s IRS determination letter or most recent IRS Form 990 and a copy of their fiscal sponsorship agreement. See the Official Rules for complete details.
Each AARP Purpose Prize winner’s founded 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations will receive $75,000. Our hope is that the funds will be used for future work towards the greater social good.
Winners and their organizations also receive a year of supports and resources to help broaden their impact. Current supports may include one-on-one leadership coaching for founders, data and evaluation consulting, succession planning, prospectus development, social media and branding support, and more.
Note: All taxes associated with the acceptance and/or uses of cash awarded are the sole responsibility of individual winners and their founded non-profits. Cash awarded will be reported by AARP to the IRS as AARP deems necessary according to applicable law. It is further the policy of AARP that all AARP Purpose Prize winners and founded non-profits be advised to consult with their own tax professionals and/or legal counsel to ascertain the tax impact of the founded non-profits receiving the cash awards.
The individual winners receive:
The official rules are located at http://purposeprize.org.