The jury for the AARP Purpose® Prize® award is a panel of leaders in the fields of journalism, nonprofits, academia, innovation/technology and entertainment. These distinguished individuals were selected for their experience and judgment. After a rigorous vetting process, the jury makes recommendations about who should receive the AARP Purpose Prize award. An AARP executive makes the final decisions.
Zerqa Abid, My Project USA
Donna Butts, Generations United
Samira Cook Gaines, Purposeful World Strategies
Aurelia Flores, Virginia Venture Partners
Isabel González Whitaker, Moms Clean Air Force/EcoMadres
Keanne Henry, AARP
Elliot Imse, LGBTQ+ Victory Institute
Rosanna A. Marquez, AARP and AARP Foundation
Alan C. Miller, News Literacy Project
Eunice Lin Nichols, CoGenerate
Jason Orfanon, AARP
Beth Pann, Points of Light
Pavel Sullivan, Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Tina T. Tran, AARP
Ming-Ming Tung- Edelman, Refugee Artisan Initiative