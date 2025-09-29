About the AARP Purpose Prize Award

En español | You live. You learn. You give back. No one knows this better than people 50 and older, who have spent decades accumulating a wealth of knowledge that only life experience can bring. Armed with this wisdom, they are a powerhouse of innovation, tackling some of the greatest societal challenges of our time and inspiring others to do the same.

The AARP® Purpose Prize® award supports AARP's mission by honoring extraordinary people 50 and older who tap into the power of life experience to build a better future for us all.

AARP Purpose Prize winners receive $75,000 for their founded nonprofits and a year of technical support to help broaden the scope of their organization’s work. Examples of current supports include one-on-one leadership coaching for founders, data and evaluation consulting, succession planning, prospectus development, social media and branding support, and more.