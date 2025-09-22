Social Security Administration (SSA) field offices observe 11 annual federal holidays. Offices are closed to visitors on these days, and telephone help from live representatives is not available. That will be the case on Monday, Oct 13, when federal government agencies close for Columbus Day (observed in some states and cities as Indigenous Peoples’ Day).

Here is the Social Security holiday schedule for 2025: ﻿

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 20

Monday, Jan. 20 Washington’s Birthday: Monday, Feb. 17

Monday, Feb. 17 Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19

Thursday, June 19 Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 1 Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13

Monday, Oct. 13 Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Tuesday, Nov. 11 Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 27

Thursday, Nov. 27 Christmas: Thursday, Dec. 25

When a federal holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, government agencies observe it on the preceding Friday or the following Monday, respectively.

Under normal operations, Social Security offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Appointments are required in most circumstances to get in-person service. Call Social Security’s toll-free national helpline (800-772-1213) or contact your local office directly to schedule a visit.

Upon arrival, you can use the SSA’s mobile check-in service to notify staff, secure a place in line and get a notification when they're ready for you. You can also check in using on-site kiosks installed at most field offices.