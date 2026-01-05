An SSA-1099, also known as a Social Security Benefit Statement, details income from Social Security payments. The Social Security Administration mails SSA-1099s every January to U.S. citizens and residents who received benefits the previous year so they can include the information on their tax returns.

If you did not receive your SSA-1099 or have misplaced it, you can get a replacement online if you have a My Social Security account. Sign in to your account and click the link for Replacement Documents. You’ll be able to access your form and save a printable copy.

The same goes for an SSA-1042S, the tax form the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends to beneficiaries outside the United States who are not U.S. citizens and are not considered U.S. residents for tax purposes. Broadly speaking, that means foreign nationals who qualify for benefits based on a period of living legally and working in the U.S. (or being married to someone who did) but do not have a green card or did not spend a substantial portion of the prior three years in the country.

If you don’t have a My Social Security account, you can call Social Security at 800-772-1213 or schedule an appointment at your local SSA office to request a new SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S. If you live abroad, contact your nearest Federal Benefits Unit.

Replacement copies of both documents are available starting Feb. 1 each year.

Keep in mind

You do not need these forms if the only benefit you receive is Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a Social Security-run program that makes monthly payments to people with very low incomes who are 65 or older, blind or have a disability. SSI benefits are not taxable.