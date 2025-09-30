AARP Vital Voices Research enables AARP state offices to gauge local opinions on a range of topics through regular surveys. Offered every three years, the surveys are a collaborative effort between AARP researchers and state office staff. The timing of the online phone surveys, along with the content, is customized to reflect the needs of each state.

State offices can use survey data to determine older adults' interests and needs when they develop new programs, assess member awareness on certain topics, and support advocacy and outreach efforts on legislative priorities.

View the above video to learn more about the Vital Voices project and how AARP is using it to support our work across the nation.

For more information, please contact Aisha Bonner Cozad at abonner@aarp.org. For media inquiries, please contact External Relations at media@aarp.org. To access the past Vital Voices data, visit AARP Vital Voices Research, 2022-2024 and AARP Vital Voices Research, 2019–2021.