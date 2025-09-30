AARP Hearing Center
AARP Vital Voices Research enables AARP state offices to gauge local opinions on a range of topics through regular surveys. Offered every three years, the surveys are a collaborative effort between AARP researchers and state office staff. The timing of the online phone surveys, along with the content, is customized to reflect the needs of each state.
State offices can use survey data to determine older adults' interests and needs when they develop new programs, assess member awareness on certain topics, and support advocacy and outreach efforts on legislative priorities.
View the above video to learn more about the Vital Voices project and how AARP is using it to support our work across the nation.
State Reports, 2025-2027
Alabama
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
District of Columbia
Florida
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Georgia
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Hawaii
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Idaho
Illinois
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Indiana
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
- Chartbook
- Infographic: Disaster Preparedness
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Maine
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Maryland
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Missouri
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
New Hampshire
New Jersey
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
New Mexico
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
New York
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
North Carolina
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
North Dakota
Ohio
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Oklahoma
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
OREGON
PENNSYLVANIA
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
South Carolina
South Dakota
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
VERMONT
VIRGIN ISLANDS
Virginia
- Chartbook
- Respondent Profile
- Annotated Questionnaire
- Methodology
WASHINGTON STATE
WEST VIRGINIA
WISCONSIN
Wyoming
For more information, please contact Aisha Bonner Cozad at abonner@aarp.org. For media inquiries, please contact External Relations at media@aarp.org. To access the past Vital Voices data, visit AARP Vital Voices Research, 2022-2024 and AARP Vital Voices Research, 2019–2021.