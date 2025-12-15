Starting early 2026, you will be able to watch curated short-form Sora videos with those Disney characters, including on the Disney+ streaming service, and generate your own AI videos based on your own user prompts. Disney specified that the agreement “does not include any talent likenesses or voices” and that Disney and OpenAI “affirmed a shared commitment to maintaining robust controls to prevent the generation of illegal or harmful content.”

But there are still potentially troubling consequences associated with copyright, hoaxes, disinformation and the increased difficulty in determining what is credible and what is not across AI-generated videos.

“The barriers to entry to create AI disinformation and scams are lower than they’ve ever been, and the technology is better than it has ever been,” says Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise at the Poynter Institute. “I think what you see in Sora is the convergence of AI slop and deepfakes.”

To be sure, deepfakes have been around for several years, but people could usually figure out what wasn’t real from revealing visual imperfections: an extra finger on someone’s hand, say, or misaligned pupils.

These days, it’s harder to tell.

A recent research study from The CareSide, a home care provider in Australia, examined how well a sample of nearly 3,200 older adults in English-speaking countries, including the U.S., could correctly distinguish between AI and human-generated content: text, photos, audio and, yes, video. Scores declined significantly with age, and the study found that “older adults can detect AI-generated content only moderately better than a coin flip.”

Younger-age cohorts were also far from perfect, the study found.

In October, Newsguard, an organization that rates the trustworthiness of news and information websites, found that Sora generated convincing videos that advanced “provably false claims” 80 percent of the time when prompted to do so.

“You’re seeing the ability to generate real people, and they might be historic figures,” Mahadevan adds. “You can go on [Sora] and make the creator of the technology, Sam Altman, say [something like] ‘I’m Sam Altman, I founded ChatGPT, and here is why I want you to invest in my cryptocurrency.’ In the right hands, AI is a dream. But what I’ve seen is that the technology is advancing more rapidly than I think we can help people understand the dangers of it.”

Mahadevan actually encourages people to use Sora if only to understand it. Then, he says, “Think about how the tech might be used by political operatives. It’s pretty freaky.”

Beyond having fun, there are certainly legitimate uses of the technology. You might, for example, make explainer videos to show how something is done.

Through a feature called ﻿Cameos, you can appear in your own Sora videos, or in videos from people you approve of using your likeness. They in turn can give you the OK to use their ﻿Cameos. You’re given the option to create your own cameo when you first sign up for the app and then decide whether to make it available to the entire Sora community or keep it to yourself. You can also set preferences for how your cameo behaves and looks to other people.

As an exercise, I used my own ﻿Cameo to produce an implausible clip of myself feeding M&Ms to a bear, and another where I’m doing a funky song and dance routine not quite worthy of Fred Astaire.