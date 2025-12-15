AARP Hearing Center
For years, people have been warned not to believe everything they read on the internet or on social media, and with the emergence of so-called deepfakes, not everything they see or hear is trustworthy, either. The burgeoning, all-too-easy-to-create, short-form videos referred to as “AI slop” have elevated those concerns.
Indeed, these latest artificial intelligence-infused videos, which you can generate in minutes by merely entering text and/or photo prompts, are a stark contrast to the middling, poor-quality and sometimes grotesque content that came before, a chief reason the entire category earned the unflattering “AI slop” moniker in the first place.
But AI slop is generally becoming slicker and, while not perfect, a lot less sloppy, making it more difficult to detect what is real.
Last October, when ChatGPT developer OpenAI announced it would block “disrespectful” and vulgar user-generated artificial intelligence clips depicting the likeness of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the company’s Sora 2 video-creation app, it brought renewed attention to AI slop and internet deepfakes.
Such fake, TikTok-like Sora videos, which for certain paid tier users on the web version are up to 25 seconds long, can appear unnervingly polished, and they’ve been flooding social media.
The Sora iOS app enables nonpaying users to easily create AI videos of up to 15 seconds long, though the number of videos a person can produce in a single day is limited. Sora jumped to the top of the free downloaded app charts in Apple’s App Store after its release at the end of September, even though it initially required an invitation code to use it. An Android version of Sora also hit the top of the free Google Play Store charts when it showed up weeks later.
The web version was released to the public last year.
Other AI tools, such as Veo 3 in Google’s Gemini, Midjourney V1 and Meta Vibes, are also lowering the bar for almost anyone to generate what can be uncannily realistic video clips.
Deepfakes are designed to mimic a real person or situation via voice and/or imagery. Fake photos of the late Pope Francis wearing a designer puffer coat famously went viral a couple of years ago. Videos circulating of Taylor Swift promoting free cookware were also fake.
Sora and its ilk can create what amounts to high-resolution deepfakes on steroids.
Entertaining fluff
Some of the newer AI slop videos are funny, mischievous memes, entertaining or, like much of what passes through cyberspace these days, downright silly, from a cat in a mixed martial arts ring celebrating a knockout to an Elvis Presley impersonator singing about making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. These are generally more slickly produced than what came before, even if the outrageous content should be a tip-off that what you’re seeing isn’t exactly realistic.
Mickey Mouse teams up with Sora
Lines are blurring. OpenAI just struck a deal with Walt Disney to bring Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Cinderella, Luke Skywalker and more than 200 other licensed characters, costumes and props from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars to Sora.
