TikTok’s temporary lease on life may not be so temporary after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will allow a version of the wildly popular but radioactive short-form video app to continue to operate in the United States under a group of American-led investors. The president previously signed three stays of execution delaying a federal ban on the Chinese-owned app.

President Trump’s original executive order delaying a ban was signed in January after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld a 2024 law banning TikTok unless ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, found an American buyer by Jan. 19. Lawmakers in favor of shutting down TikTok cite﻿d national security risks; critics countered that it’s an assault on free speech.

The original order instructed the attorney general not to take action to enforce the TikTok ban for 75 days, “to allow my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans.”

Any eventual shutdown has potentially devastating consequences for 170 million monthly users who’ve made the app wildly popular in the United States. Many of them are “grandfluencers” and others 50 and older, including some who leverage the platform to earn or supplement their income or to support charitable causes. ﻿﻿

Veteran Los Angeles TV writer Michael Jamin, 54, @michaeljaminwriter, who by his own account became TikTok famous while sharing knowledge of his craft, remains cautious about TikTok’s future.

“It’s still premature,” Jamin told AARP after hearing about the president’s latest executive order. “We haven’t begun to feel the effects [and] I’m hearing the U.S. is going to be part owner, but it’s not clear if that means the government or private U.S. companies﻿﻿.”

In January, before President Trump signed the first executive order, TikTok briefly shut down in the United States, followed by other apps ByteDance controls through its subsidiaries.﻿

Platform has evolved since 2017

Kids and teens recording outrageous dance videos fueled TikTok’s early formula. Social media denizens of all ages eventually flocked to TikTok for myriad reasons: to learn, be entertained, find recipes, socialize and promote causes and businesses.