A daughter's search for healing brought to life through Wish of a Lifetime: learn how you can help

Older Adults Cautious About TikTok Shutdown Even After U.S. Ownership Deal Appears Close

President Trump’s latest executive order supports keeping TikTok alive under American investors

By

Edward C. Baig,

 
Updated September 26, 2025
AARP
Published January 17, 2025
/ Updated September 26, 2025
a person standing before congress
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

In this story

Unanimous court decision | Platform has evolved | Older adults post, scroll |
Where will they go? | Fate of TikTok app | Data privacy concerns

TikTok’s temporary lease on life may not be so temporary after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will allow a version of the wildly popular but radioactive short-form video app to continue to operate in the United States under a group of American-led investors. The president previously signed three stays of execution delaying a federal ban on the Chinese-owned app.

President Trump’s original executive order delaying a ban was signed in January after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld a 2024 law banning TikTok unless ByteDance, its Chinese parent company, found an American buyer by Jan. 19. Lawmakers in favor of shutting down TikTok cite﻿d national security risks; critics countered that it’s an assault on free speech.

The original order instructed the attorney general not to take action to enforce the TikTok ban for 75 days, “to allow my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans.”

Any eventual shutdown has potentially devastating consequences for 170 million monthly users who’ve made the app wildly popular in the United States. Many of them are “grandfluencers” and others 50 and older, including some who leverage the platform to earn or supplement their income or to support charitable causes. ﻿﻿

Veteran Los Angeles TV writer Michael Jamin, 54, @michaeljaminwriter, who by his own account became TikTok famous while sharing knowledge of his craft, remains cautious about TikTok’s future.

“It’s still premature,” Jamin told AARP after hearing about the president’s latest executive order. “We haven’t begun to feel the effects [and] I’m hearing the U.S. is going to be part owner, but it’s not clear if that means the government or private U.S. companies﻿﻿.”

In January, before President Trump signed the first executive order, TikTok briefly shut down in the United States, followed by other apps ByteDance controls through its subsidiaries.﻿

Platform has evolved since 2017

Kids and teens recording outrageous dance videos fueled TikTok’s early formula. Social media denizens of all ages eventually flocked to TikTok for myriad reasons: to learn, be entertained, find recipes, socialize and promote causes and businesses.

TikTok’s algorithmic For You feed and thumb scrolling have been huge drivers of their success, says Cliff Lampe, social media professor at the University of Michigan School of Information. Copycats haven’t quite been able to duplicate that success.

Through the years, numerous celebrities planted a flag on the platform as well.

@bobdylan

Explore the world of Bob Dylan, now on TikTok. #bobdylan

♬ original sound - Bob Dylan

Music legend Bob Dylan, 84, signed on Jan. 14.

AARP maintains a presence on TikTok too.

 

Lots of older adults scroll through TikTok

About a third of the adult U.S. population uses the platform, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted the first half of 2024. Twenty-six percent are ages of 50 to 64; 10 percent are 65 and older.﻿

A more recent Pew survey notes that a fifth of U.S. adults now get news on TikTok, up from just 3 percent in 2020.

According to eMarketer forecasts, 9.1 million U.S. TikTok users are ages 45 to 54, 8.8 million 55 to 64 and 8 million 65 and older.

Even under a cloud, TikTok was still the 11th most popular free app in the Apple App Store on Friday , and No. 3 in the Google Play Store.

What’s next for TikTok content creators, users?

TV writer Jamin﻿, @michaelwjaminwriter﻿﻿, expects the absence of TikTok, were that still to happen, to damage his business.

“I already post on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. But the TikTok algorithm is the special sauce. It allows people to go viral. The other platforms don’t have the same reach. Ultimately, I’ll go where the fish are.”

@michaeljaminwriter

What’s the most Hollywood thing I’ve done. My story about seeing the musical Wicked. #wickedthemusical #hollywoodstory #truestory

♬ original sound - MichaelJaminWriter

Early on, schools of fish began swimming in another Chinese social networking app known as Xiaohongshu in its native country and RedNote in the U.S. The app temporarily topped the free download charts in both the App Store and Play Store.

“The most popular creators have multiple channels where you can find them,” says Lampe, the Michigan professor. The list may include Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, as well as lesser-known apps such as RedNote, ByteDance-owned Lemon8 and Texas-based Clapper.

Will the TikTok app remain?

﻿ While TikTok’s fate is still unsettled, it seems likely to survive as a spin-off app under a joint-venture, whose investors reportedly include Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, tech entrepreneur Michael Dell and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The proposed deal has been valued at around $14 billion.

TikTok creators, some users not concerned about data privacy

In the meantime, many TikTok diehards don’t see a difference between data collected on them from TikTok and data collected by the likes of Meta and Google. The Supreme Court cited concerns about the app gathering detailed information from users, including their contact lists, that could pose problems for national security.

“From an individual users’ point of view, worrying about the country is a little abstract,” Lampe says. “Their own personal risk in these sites has always felt low, which is why there’s never been a populist cry to get rid of TikTok. [It’s] because the risk of privacy violation there feels no different than the other platforms. Most people don’t feel like [they] have any national security secrets.”

New Yorker Helen Polise who has amassed 1.2 million followers for her @themuthership handle on TikTok, agrees.

“Every other app is taking our data and using it and targeting us with ads and collecting our information. ... People on TikTok don’t really care about the data problem. They’re just like, ‘This is my livelihood. If China wants photos of my dancing videos, whatever.’ That’s the attitude.”﻿

This story, originally published Jan. 17, 2025, was updated with President Trump’s latest executiv﻿e order supporting a pro﻿posed deal to pave the way for a version of TikTok to be under a group of American investors that pauses enforcement of the TikTok ban.

Edward C. Baig covers technology and other consumer topics. He previously worked for USA Today, BusinessWeek, U.S. News & World Report and Fortune, and is author of Macs for Dummies and coauthor of iPhone for Dummies and iPad for Dummies. Follow him on LinkedInThreads; and X, formerly known as Twitter.

