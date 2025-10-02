Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Watch Out for the Latest Medicare Scams

Criminals want your personal information in order to perpetrate fraud

By

Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated June 25, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published December 03, 2018
/ Updated June 25, 2025
a medicare card sits in the middle of a spring trap
Illustration: Rob Dobi

In this story

Common scamsRed flagsProtect yourselfIf you’ve been targeted

You may get a phone call from someone asking whether you’ve received your new Medicare card yet. They may know your personal details, like your date of birth or address. Don’t let that convince you that the caller is legitimate; scammers can purchase or find such data easily enough.

Unfortunately, many people don’t realize that Medicare won’t contact you out of the blue. Victims engage with these criminals, sometimes giving away personal financial information and Medicare details.

Scammers can then use that personal information to commit identity fraud (stealing money from victims’ bank accounts, among other potential fraud crimes). They might use the stolen Medicare number to make bogus claims, typically for medical equipment, genetic testing kits, diabetic supplies or deceptive hospice enrollments.

Fraud, along with errors and abuse, causes Medicare to lose an estimated $60 billion annually.

generic-video-poster

Common Medicare scams

New card offers. Criminals pretend to be from Medicare and tell beneficiaries that they will receive a new Medicare card with a chip or one that is plastic instead of paper. (Medicare cards are paper and none have a chip.) They may even say the new card includes additional benefits, such as a gift card.

“The scammer will say they need to confirm the Medicare ID and other personal information. In some cases, they tell the person they just need to provide banking account information to make sure they can continue paying their premiums,” says Kim McKenna, Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) coordinator for the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Submission of false claims. “[Criminals] may use a person’s ID to contact a doctor’s office and request an order for medical equipment or tests, then submit claims without the beneficiary even knowing,” McKenna says. Scammers then get reimbursed by Medicare for the fake services.

Criminals take advantage of the fact that Medicare beneficiaries typically don’t receive a bill if Medicare and a supplemental policy cover the full cost, so victims may not even become aware of the fraud until services they didn’t receive appear on their quarterly summary notice.

In one of the most egregious scams, criminals enroll Medicare beneficiaries in hospice without their knowledge — even though they are not terminally ill — and collect payment from Medicare for hospice services that were never delivered. Meanwhile, the beneficiary has legitimate claims denied because Medicare won’t pay for many medical interventions after someone is enrolled in hospice.

cartoon of a woman holding a megaphone

Have you seen this scam?

  • Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 or report it with the AARP Scam Tracking Map.  
  • Get Watchdog Alerts for tips on avoiding such scams.
Report a Scam
Sign Up for Watchdog Alerts

How to recognize a Medicare scam

Unexpected calls from someone claiming to work for Medicare. “The only time someone would receive a call from Medicare is if the beneficiary called Medicare first and scheduled a phone appointment with a representative,” McKenna says.

Offers of a new Medicare card. “No one would receive a new Medicare card unless they personally requested one from Medicare, like in a case where their ID has been compromised,” she notes.

Fees for new or upgraded cards. Medicare cards are paper; there are no plastic Medicare cards or cards with chips. You can print a new Medicare card anytime from your online Medicare account.

Requests for personal information. “Medicare will not call beneficiaries to ask for personal information or to update your information or give you a new Medicare card number,” says Rose Morales, an SMP fraud investigative analyst with California Health Advocates.

Join Our Fight Against Fraud 

Here’s what you can do to help protect people 50 and older from scams and fraud: 

  • Sign up to become a digital fraud fighter to help raise awareness about the latest scams. 
  • Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country. 
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

Callers don’t clearly identify themselves. “Most scammers use generic phrases like ‘I’m calling from your health care provider’ or ‘I’m calling from Medicare Services,’ ” Morales says.

Threats of coverage cancellation. The caller says they’ll cancel your Medicare coverage unless you provide personal information over the phone. Medicare will never call you about canceling your coverage, and you will receive several bills and a delinquency notice in the mail before Medicare cancels your coverage for not paying Part B premiums.

Strange bills or charges. Take note if you receive a bill from a hospital or medical provider for care you didn’t receive, or you see a suspicious charge on your Medicare summary notice, which is your quarterly explanation of benefits from Medicare.

How to protect yourself from Medicare scams

1.   Know how Medicare works. As noted above, Medicare won’t call you out of the blue with requests for information or new card offers. Find out more at AARP’s Medicare resource center

2. Hang up immediately. If someone asks for your Medicare card number, hang up and call back on the number you know to be associated with them. Don’t use a number they give you. (It's good practice to never answer calls from people you don't know.)

3. Keep your Medicare card at home. Only carry your Medicare card if you need it for a medical appointment. If you’re worried about what happens if you’re in an accident, you can keep a copy of the card in your wallet with the number crossed out. If you’re in an accident, you’ll only need to show you have Medicare and your coverage start date and can provide the number later.

4. Read your Medicare claims notices. “Review your Medicare summary notice and explanation of benefits as you would with your own credit card statement,” Morales says. Look for claims for services you didn’t receive or for duplicate claims. You can check your claims record by reviewing the notice you receive in the mail every three months, or you can sign up to receive monthly electronic statements. To see current claims, go to your online Medicare account.  

5. Investigate odd charges. If you find suspicious charges on your Medicare summary notice, first contact your doctor’s office to ensure it isn’t just an error, and then contact Medicare or your local SMP to report the activity.

What to do if you’ve been targeted

Report the call to Medicare at 800-633-4227 and your state’s Senior Medicare Patrol at 877-808-2468. SMP volunteers can answer questions about suspicious charges and potential scams and help you report the fraud to Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, which investigates Medicare fraud. They can also help you determine whether your Medicare number has been compromised and you should get a new one.

Report scams to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

For support and guidance, the trained fraud specialists at the free AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline﻿, 877-908-3360, can share information on what to do next and how to avoid future scams. The AARP Fraud Watch Network also offers online group support sessions.

%{postComment}%

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.



Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

cartoon of a woman holding a megaphone

Have you seen this scam?

  • Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 or report it with the AARP Scam Tracking Map.  
  • Get Watchdog Alerts for tips on avoiding such scams.
Report a Scam
Sign Up for Watchdog Alerts

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All