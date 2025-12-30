Fraud Wars was created to confront a growing and deeply personal issue: fraud. The series, hosted by Kathy Stokes, the Director of AARP's AARP Fraud Watch Network™, features true stories of fraud victims-turned-survivors, told in their own words. We focused on highlighting the tactics and sophistication of criminals rather than the actions of those targeted, resulting in compelling, emotional content that connects and empowers those who have been touched by fraud.

An 'FBI Agent' Stole $600,000, Then Vanished

Judith Boivin’s story makes clear that no one is immune to today’s fraud criminals

Behind Her Boyfriend’s Blue Eyes, a Romance Scammer Lurked

‘I am broke but not broken,’ says Jackie Crenshaw, who had nearly $1 million stolen by a fake suitor in an investment scam.

A Sympathetic Ear for Scam Victims

Retired defense attorney Stew Abrams, 68, takes his skills from the courtroom to the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline.

Exposing a Grandparent Scam

Fraud expert Chris Coady discovered that her mother-in-law was sending money to a fake lawyer claiming her grandson was in jail.

Her Nightmare Began With a Fake “Amazon Fraud Protection” Call

Criminals stole $400,000 from Mary Ellen Strange during a months-long scam. She’s now committed to helping others avoid similar crimes