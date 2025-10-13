It’s not hard to find information on the things to do before you retire. Buckets of ink and billions of pixels have been expended explaining them. Yet many retirees still feel bored, isolated or stressed after leaving the workaday grind behind.

Maybe what they need is a bit of negative reinforcement — a fail-to-do guide, if you will. There are, after all, many things — critical things — that people manage to not do before or during retirement. Many are financial, but some involve physical, mental and emotional well-being﻿.,

Members only

By paying heed to these retirement land mines, you can sidestep them. Here are 10 of the most common.

1. Not accounting for longevity

Retiring before you’ve saved enough to last you through all of retirement’s unpredictable stages is arguably the top financial failure of most retirees, says Kerry Hannon, a Yahoo Finance columnist and co-author of the forthcoming book Retirement Bites: A Gen X Guide to Securing Your Financial Future.

According to Social Security Administration data, an average 65-year-old American woman can expect to live another 20 years, a man 17 years. The U.S. Census Bureau projects the centenarian population will quadruple by 2054, to more than 420,000.

“People step away from the workplace without realizing they may have three decades to finance,” Hannon says. The simplest solution? Work longer, she says, if your health allows it and your job security holds out.

2. Not planning for the possibility of early retirement

Not all retirements happen on schedule. Roughly half of retirees are forced to leave work before they anticipated doing so, because of personal health, caregiving duties or professional upheavals such as layoffs or buyouts, says Pauline Johnson-Zielonka, founder of Retirement Life Plan, a company that provides products and services for people transitioning out of working life.

“Have a plan B,” she says. You may aim to retire in five years, but what if circumstances cut that to two years? Think through the personal, financial and, if you’re in a couple, mutual adjustments. Both partners should be prepared for one having to retire early.

Video: The 3 Spending Phases of Retirement

3. Not considering how you'll really spend your time

Retirement sounds so glorious in concept. The international travel. The golden beaches. The ability to choose how you’ll spend every moment of your time.

But this blessing can quickly become a curse if you fail to put serious thought into planning how you actually will spend that time, Hannon says. “We retire from something, but many of us fail to figure out what we’re retiring to,” she says.

Hannon advises starting to think through how you’ll want to spend your time at least five years before your target retirement date. She suggests creating a “vision board,” a collection of images that inspire you, motivate you and reflect your goals for retirement. You can put one together on a poster board or on your computer with a design app like Canva or Milanote.

As you do this self-exploration, allow time for a self-assessment that honestly explores your values, skills and dreams. Write down things you want to do and places you want to go that you haven’t had time for. How might you incorporate these things into your retirement?