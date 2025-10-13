Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the latest news, claiming advice, and answers to frequently asked questions about Social Security

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

10 Ways to Fail at Retirement

Avoid these hazards to your money, health and happiness as you step away from work

By

Bruce Horovitz,

 
AARP
Comments
Published June 03, 2025
a crack in the ground extends toward two older adults sitting on lounge chairs
Glenn Harvey

Key takeaways

It’s not hard to find information on the things to do before you retire. Buckets of ink and billions of pixels have been expended explaining them. Yet many retirees still feel bored, isolated or stressed after leaving the workaday grind behind.

Maybe what they need is a bit of negative reinforcement — a fail-to-do guide, if you will. There are, after all, many things — critical things — that people manage to not do before or during retirement. Many are financial, but some involve physical, mental and emotional well-being﻿.,

By paying heed to these retirement land mines, you can sidestep them. Here are 10 of the most common.

1. Not accounting for longevity

Retiring before you’ve saved enough to last you through all of retirement’s unpredictable stages is arguably the top financial failure of most retirees, says Kerry Hannon, a Yahoo Finance columnist and co-author of the forthcoming book Retirement Bites: A Gen X Guide to Securing Your Financial Future.

According to Social Security Administration data, an average 65-year-old American woman can expect to live another 20 years, a man 17 years.  The U.S. Census Bureau projects the centenarian population will quadruple by 2054, to more than 420,000.

“People step away from the workplace without realizing they may have three decades to finance,” Hannon says. The simplest solution? Work longer, she says, if your health allows it and your job security holds out.

2. Not planning for the possibility of early retirement

Not all retirements happen on schedule. Roughly half of retirees are forced to leave work before they anticipated doing so, because of personal health, caregiving duties or professional upheavals such as layoffs or buyouts, says Pauline Johnson-Zielonka, founder of Retirement Life Plan, a company that provides products and services for people transitioning out of working life. 

“Have a plan B,” she says. You may aim to retire in five years, but what if circumstances cut that to two years? Think through the personal, financial and, if you’re in a couple, mutual adjustments. Both partners should be prepared for one having to retire early.

generic-video-poster

3. Not considering how you'll really spend your time

Retirement sounds so glorious in concept. The international travel. The golden beaches. The ability to choose how you’ll spend every moment of your time.

But this blessing can quickly become a curse if you fail to put serious thought into planning how you actually will spend that time, Hannon says. “We retire from something, but many of us fail to figure out what we’re retiring to,” she says.

Hannon advises starting to think through how you’ll want to spend your time at least five years before your target retirement date. She suggests creating a “vision board,” a collection of images that inspire you, motivate you and reflect your goals for retirement. You can put one together on a poster board or on your computer with a design app like Canva or Milanote.

As you do this self-exploration, allow time for a self-assessment that honestly explores your values, skills and dreams. Write down things you want to do and places you want to go that you haven’t had time for. How might you incorporate these things into your retirement?

Most Popular

4. Not communicating with your spouse

If you are married or living with a partner, your retirement seriously affects two people, not just one, says Chris Farrell, an economics and personal finance commentator on public radio’s Marketplace and the author of Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money, and Happiness in the Second Half of Life

It’s critical to have an ongoing conversation about retirement years before one or both of you retire, Farrell says, so each partner can paint a picture of what retirement means to them. “You want to understand what the other person is hoping to get from the experience,” he says.

5. Not readjusting your social life

It’s a lot easier to make friends when you’re surrounded by coworkers all day. Johnson-Zielonka says too many retirees make the mistake of assuming the relationships they’ve built with colleagues over the years will continue after they leave.

That’s rarely the case, she says. Without the common ground and regular contact of the workplace, work friendships “tend to fizzle out” without considerable effort on the retiree’s part.

“No one comes knocking on your door,” Johnson-Zielonka says. That means you need to put time and energy into retaining the relationship. Take the initiative in arranging get-togethers and offer to meet at or near your old workplace so it’s easy and convenient. You may suddenly have unlimited free time, but they don’t.

6. Not having a housing plan

When you were raising a family, where you lived probably had a lot to do with your kids — you wanted to be around good schools and places to play. In retirement, priorities shift: What can I afford on a fixed or reduced income? How good is the nearest hospital? Does my house and community accommodate changing needs as I age?

Few folks who move in retirement think this through fully, says David Conti, a retirement coach in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.  “You need a holistic strategy for a long-term real estate plan,” he says. “Physical needs, neighborhood changes and financial realities may shift dramatically over five, 10 or even 25 years.”

Among the things to consider: Should I downsize and by how much? Do I want extra space to host the kids and grandkids? Should I get a single-story place in case stairs become a problem? Can I make renovations for safety and accessibility? If my spouse dies first, would I still want to live here? Are there long-term care options nearby?

7. Not strategizing for healthy aging

When we’re younger, we may take our body’s resilience for granted. That needs to change as we age, Conti says, but many retirees struggle to adjust long-held dietary habits or exercise routines. “Making small, sustainable changes can significantly impact overall health and quality of life in retirement,” he says.

For example, Conti was a distance runner for decades. But at age 64, with two knee surgeries behind him, he’s stopped running to lessen the impact on his knees. Instead, he regularly takes long walks and does weight training to support bone strength.

“The key is to keep moving and active,” he says. Low-impact exercises like stretching, yoga and Qigong are “excellent for maintaining flexibility and balance" but gentle on the joints and muscles, he says.

On the dietary front, Conti recommends being more mindful of portion sizes and opting for nutrient-dense foods. “Focus on incorporating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins into your meals while reducing processed foods and added sugars,” he says.

8. Not anticipating large medical bills

If you’re fortunate enough to live a long life, you likely will have to reckon with health care costs that increase with age. According to the National Council on Aging, 95 percent of people age 60 and over have at least one chronic health condition, and nearly 80 percent have two or more.

Relatively few folks plan for this, Hannon says. “I don’t think people understand how much medical bills can be,” she adds. “They think Medicare will cover it.”

Wrong. Medicare Part B, which covers outpatient care, typically pays 80 percent of the Medicare-approved cost of health care services; the patient pays the remaining 20 percent. Fidelity estimates that the average retiree who turned 65 in 2024 will have out-of-pocket medical costs of $165,000 over the rest of their life.

Hannon recommends dedicating a portion of your retirement savings to medical bills. You might also look into a health savings account (HSA), which can provide tax advantages as well as help you cover medical costs.

9. Not modifying your portfolio

Just as health needs change with age, so do financial needs. Financial planners generally recommend dialing back the risk level in your investments in retirement, when preserving assets may take precedence over growing them.  Still, Hannon says, many older adults, especially those without advisers, fail to do this and leave their portfolios alone.

That can spell trouble, particularly if you remain heavily invested in stocks and there’s an extended down market. “You no longer have 10 or 20 years for things to bounce back,” says Hannon.

She encourages retirees to move more of their assets into fixed-income investments such as U.S. Treasuries, corporate and municipal bonds, certificates of deposit (CDs) and high-yield savings accounts. These provide fixed returns, in the form of interest or dividends, for a set period. Less volatile than stocks, they may offer less upside potential, Hannon says, but they provide ballast in a well-diversified portfolio.

10. Not talking openly with family about money

Having a frank family discussion about finances can be uncomfortable, Conti says, but not having one can lead to confusion and stress.

Say you intend to leave a financial legacy to a favorite charity or charities rather than passing all your money on to your children and grandchildren. It’s better for all concerned if they know that ahead of time rather than finding out only after your death.

Conti suggests sitting down with your adult children for an initial money talk before you retire, not after. The first meeting doesn’t have to go into specifics, but it should at least open a window into your wishes. “Start small. Don’t go into details up front. Take baby steps and manage expectations little by little,” he says.

Future discussions can delve more deeply into how much your heirs stand to receive and bequests that reflect your values and interests. Explain why an organization or cause is important to you so your children clearly understand your posthumous support.

Conti also recommends including your kids in a meeting with your financial advisers, if you have any. It can be a big help for your children to know and be comfortable dealing with them.

The key takeaways were created with the assistance of generative AI. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

%{postComment}%

Bruce Horovitz is a contributing writer who covers personal finance and caregiving. He previously wrote for The Los Angeles Times and USA Today. Horovitz regularly writes for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Investor’s Business Daily, AARP The Magazine, AARP Bulletin, Kaiser Health News and PBS’s Next Avenue.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All