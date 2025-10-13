10 Things That Are No Longer Free

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the latest news, claiming advice, and answers to frequently asked questions about Social Security

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
99 Great Ways to Save Money and Beyond
View Series
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

10 Things That Are No Longer Free

Grocery bags, seat assignments on flights and other products and services that were gratis now come at a price

By

Maya Dollarhide and Donna Fuscaldo,

 
Updated June 27, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published September 26, 2022
/ Updated June 27, 2025
a person holding brown grocery pages surrounded by dollar signs and images of things that are no longer free
Cut It Out Design Studio (Getty images, 8)

Key takeaways

If travel, dining out and other enjoyable pastimes seem more expensive these days, it’s because they are — and even once-free goods and services, like in-store gift wrapping and coffee refills, now cost money. 

“It can be quite a shock to see a charge for something you used to get for free,” says Andrea Woroch, a consumer savings adviser in Bakersfield, California. “This is especially true for older consumers who were accustomed to getting certain items or services included in an upfront price.” 

Here are 10 freebies that are disappearing or gone for good.

1. Grocery bags

To protect the environment, a growing number of states and supermarket chains are banning or reducing the use of plastic bags in grocery stores. Depending on where you live and where you shop, plastic bags at the grocer may cost around 5 to 10 cents. 

An easy way to save: Bring your own reusable bags.

2. Seat assignment on flights

The price of an airline ticket used to be the same whether you were in an aisle seat or a window seat. Now prices can vary depending on where you sit, and many airlines charge a fee for seat selection.

According to an analysis by NerdWallet, Delta charges $15 on average each way for seat selection in basic economy, American Airlines charges $19 on average, Spirit charges $20 on average and Frontier charges a whopping $36 on average. 

When you spot cheap airline tickets, check whether there are seat selection fees, says Melanie Musson, a frequent flier who works and lives in Belgrade, Montana. “It’s the strategy of airlines to offer cheap base prices to attract customers who [then] end up paying more in fees.”

3. Compressed air for tires

Filling up your vehicle’s tires used to be free at most gas stations, but that’s no longer the case. Many stations now charge $1.50 to $2.50 per five minutes of compressed air.

Fed up with paying to maintain the correct tire pressure? FreeAirPump.com and GasBuddy.com let you search by ZIP code for gas stations and convenience stores that offer free compressed air.

You can also use a bike pump if the tires need only a few pounds of air, but you may be in for a bit of a workout. Another option is to get a portable tire inflator, which costs as little as $20; toss it in the trunk for peace of mind.

4. Resort amenities

Many hotels and resorts charge a “resort fee” for amenities they used to offer guests for free, like WiFi, parking and gym access. Some will even charge you separate fees for checking in early or using the in-room safe or coffee maker. 

Resort fees range from a few dollars to over $30 per night, depending on where you stay. More than 2,000 hotels in the U.S. charge a resort fee, according to ResortFeeChecker.com.

Many hotels and resorts used to include their fees on the checkout page when customers booked rooms online, making them easy to overlook. But the Federal Trade Commission recently required hotels and vacation rental platforms to disclose all mandatory fees up front. 

You might be able to dodge the resort fee if you book your room using points through the hotel’s loyalty program.

5. Restaurant reservations

A growing number of restaurants are requiring diners to provide their credit card information when reserving a table and charging fees for no-shows and late cancellations, according to Resy data cited by The New York Times. These fees typically run $20 to $40 per person.

If you need to cancel a reservation, do it by the restaurant’s stated cutoff time, which is typically 24 hours prior. If you have to make a last-minute cancellation, call the restaurant and ask for the fee to be waived. The establishment may be more amenable to waiving the fee if you agree to rebook for another date.

6. In-flight snacks

Peanuts, pretzels, cookies and other small bites used to be free on flights, but airlines are increasingly charging for them. 

Many budget airlines “don’t provide anything without a fee,” says Musson. “Your affordable flight can quickly become unaffordable when you add all the things you would have expected to be included.”

7. Paying with a credit card

Some businesses are passing credit card processing fees along to customers. These fees, often called “credit card convenience fees,” are typically 1.5 to 3.5 percent of the total bill.

Try using cash for smaller purchases to avoid these fees. If you must use a credit card, you might be able to offset the charges by using a card that offers rewards, like cash back or points.

8. Event processing fees

In the past, when attending a movie, sporting event or concert, you were typically on the hook only for the cost of admission.

Today, many ticket sellers charge customers “convenience fees” for processing ticket sales. These fees can be as little as a few dollars per ticket to $10 to $20 per ticket, depending on the merchant — or they could be a percentage of the ticket price, potentially adding a hefty sum of money to the cost.

“To skip those crazy ticket fees for concerts, games and online events, just grab tickets right at the venue, or look for days when they ditch the fees altogether,” recommends Laurie Hise, founder of the budgeting blog Passionate Penny Pincher.

9. In-store gift wrapping

Once a courtesy for shoppers, many brick-and-mortar retailers now charge as much as $15 to wrap up your purchases.  

The time of year you shop might help you evade gift wrapping fees. “Some retailers offer free gift wrapping during the holidays as a promotional perk, so look out for those offers,” says Woroch. “Otherwise, you may have to hit a spending minimum in order to qualify for free gift wrapping.”

10. Condiments and drink refills at restaurants​

Some restaurants and fast food chains, like Taco Bell, Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, now charge diners for coffee and soda refills, toppings and sauces. 

These fees aren’t easy to avoid, so don’t get blindsided: Before you place your order, kindly ask your server whether the restaurant charges for extras.

The key takeaways were created with the assistance of generative AI. An AARP editor reviewed and refined the content for accuracy and clarity.

%{postComment}%

Maya Dollarhide is a freelance writer whose work has been published by MarketWatchYahoo FinanceInvestopedia and other national publications.

Donna Fuscaldo is a contributing writer and editor focusing on personal finance and health. She has spent over two decades writing and covering news for several national publications including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All