Get the latest news, claiming advice, and answers to frequently asked questions about Social Security

Act Fast — These Energy Tax Breaks Are Going Away

Credits worth thousands of dollars for energy-efficient home improvements will disappear at the end of 2025

By

Cameron Huddleston,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 07, 2025
paper money with the image of a house. inside the house is a lightbulb with a dollar sign
AARP

If you’ve been considering energy-efficient upgrades to your home, now may be the time — as in﻿, right now. A raft of tax breaks designed to incentivize energy improvements are about to be switched off. 

The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit and the Residential Clean Energy Credit, which help homeowners save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on heat pumps, solar panels and other clean-energy changes, were originally set to end in 2032 and 2034, respectively, but the One Big Beautiful Bill Act ﻿accelerated their expiration to Dec. 31, 2025.

“The clock is ticking, and it’s really important for folks to start the process,” says Zach Pierce, head of policy at Rewiring America, a nonprofit focused on electrifying homes and communities.

Claiming the credits requires more than just buying energy-efficient equipment and materials﻿ — they also must be installed by the end of the year, says Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at Baird, a wealth management firm in Milwaukee. ﻿Depending on where you live, finding contractors who are available to do the work in time could be a challenge.

Here’s what to know to increase your chances of beating the deadline to claim these valuable tax breaks, including how the﻿y work, what types of upgrades qualify, which upgrades to prioritize and how to line up installation.

How do the credits work?

The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit is worth up to $3,200. You can claim 30 percent of the cost of qualified energy-efficient improvements, up to $1,200, for “building envelope components” (doors, windows, insulation, etc.) and up to $2,000 for heat pumps and biomass stoves and boilers. 

The Residential Clean Energy Credit is for solar, wind and geothermal systems. It’s equal to 30 percent of the total purchase and installation cost, with no limit on the dollar amount.

Depending on the upgrades you make, you can claim both credits, Steffen says. And if you claimed either or both in the past, you can claim them again for any upgrades you made this year.

You must submit Form 5695 when you file your federal tax return to claim the credits. Tax credits reduce your tax liability dollar for dollar. These particular credits are nonrefundable: ﻿If the credit amount you qualify for is more than what you owe in taxes, you won’t receive the difference as a refund.  

Another expiring energy tax break is the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit. It’s worth up to 30 percent of the cost of installing an electric vehicle charger at your home, up to $1,000. It ends June 30, 2026.

“For folks who went out and got a new EV or used EV, they can take their time to get the charger,” Pierce says.

What upgrades are eligible for the credits?

To qualify for the home energy tax credits, the equipment you install must be new and meet the standards listed below. (For good measure, you can ask manufacturers whether the materials or systems you’re considering buying qualify for the tax credits, Steffen says.)

Qualified expenses for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit

Building envelope components

Home energy audits

An energy audit entails hiring a professional who uses specialized equipment, such as infrared cameras, to examine your home and create a report with personalized recommendations for energy-efficiency improvements. “It’s like a physical for your home,” Pierce says. It must be conducted by a qualified home energy auditor. Contact your utility provider or local government energy office to find one in your area.

Residential energy property

﻿Qualified expenses must meet the Consortium for Energy Efficiency’s highest-ranking level for energy-efficient performance. The cost of upgrading your breaker box and other electrical components to support the following appliances and systems also qualifies for the credit.

  • Biomass stoves and boilers
  • Central air conditioners
  • Electric or natural gas heat pumps
  • Electric or natural gas heat pump water heaters
  • Natural gas, propane or oil water heaters
  • Natural gas, propane or oil furnaces or hot water boilers
  • Electric panel upgrade to support residential energy property

Qualified Expenses for the Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit

  • Battery storage technology: Must have a capacity of at least 3 kilowatt hours.
  • Geothermal heat pumps: Must meet Energy Star program requirements at the time of purchase.
  • Solar panels: Solar roofing tiles and solar roofing shingles qualify.
  • Solar water heaters: Must be certified by the Solar Rating & Certification Corporation or a comparable entity endorsed by the government of the state in which the water heater is installed.
  • Fuel cells: Must have a power output of at least one-half kilowatt of electricity using an electrochemical process and an electricity-only generation efficiency greater than 30 percent.
  • Wind turbines: No special requirements. 

For more details about claiming these credits, see the IRS Instructions for Form 5695 or consult your accountant.

Which upgrades should you prioritize?

Pierce recommends getting a home energy audit and using the report to identify which energy-efficiency upgrades to prioritize.

Home energy audits cost, on average, $437, according to the home improvement marketplace HomeAdvisor. But most qualify for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit, which offsets up to $150 of the cost. (In addition, many utility companies offer rebates for home energy audits.) 

If you can afford to purchase and install solar panels, now is an opportune time to do it, before the 30 percent tax credit expires at the end of the year. The average 12-kilowatt home solar system costs $29,649 to install without the credit, according to solar marketplace EnergySage, but the average payback period is only 6 to 12 years.

To see if your home is a good candidate for solar panels, enter your address into Google’s Project Sunroof. This tool uses Google Earth imagery to determine how many hours of usable sunlight your house receives each year, the recommended size of a solar installation for your roof and the estimated net energy savings over 20 years.

Line up installation ASAP

Don’t wait to find a contractor. Many are already booked solid through the end of the year, says Emily Walker, director of content and insights at EnergySage. You may need to do some digging to find one available in your area.  

You can get quotes from prescreened solar and heat pump installers at EnergySage.com. Rewiring America has a tool you can use to find contractors for a range of projects that qualify for the clean energy tax credits. You can also shop around for contractors on marketplaces like Angi, HomeAdvisor, Thumbtack and Yelp.

Cameron Huddleston is an award-winning personal finance journalist and author of Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk: How to Have Essential Conversations With Your Parents About Their Finances. Her work has appeared in Kiplinger.com, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Forbes Advisor, Chicago Tribune, Business Insider and many more online and print publications.

