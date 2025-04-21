Javascript is not enabled.

Medical Breakthroughs: Discover how the latest innovations are transforming health care for adults 50 and older

Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

9 AARP Benefits & Discounts That May Surprise You

If you ever wonder if your AARP membership is worth it, consider some of these extras.

By

AARP

 
Updated April 09, 2025
Updated April 09, 2025
AARP members checking exclusive travel and shopping discounts on their phone

Everyone knows about the insurance products, but there are hundreds of other AARP member benefits like carefully chosen discounts, programs and services that come with your membership.

AARP Benefits on the Go
Free Online Games for AARP Members
Eyewear, Vision Exams and Hearing Care
AARP Discounts on Dining, Shopping and Tech
Free Online Movie Screenings
AARP Prescription Discounts
Insurance Coverage & Safe Driving Solutions
Share Your AARP Member Benefits
Career and Finance Benefits for AARP Members
Discover All of Your Member Benefits Today!

AARP Benefits on the Go

The A A R P Now smartphone app puts the power of membership in the palm of your hand

The AARP Now app puts the power of membership in the palm of your hand. Get instant access to your digital membership card, stay connected with daily news stories, explore events happening nearby and discover member benefits wherever you are.

Back to List

Free Online Games for AARP Members

Whether you like to do a daily crossword puzzle or test your skills at solitaire, you can access tons of free A A R P online games

Whether you like to do a daily crossword puzzle or test your skills at solitaire, you can access tons of free online games (including over 40 games created exclusively for members!) — and you can play them anytime, anywhere. 

Back to List
Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP The Magazine.

Join AARP
Renew Today

Eyewear, Vision Exams and Hearing Care

Eyewear, vision exams and hearing care benefits from your A A R P membership

AARP members can save on complete pairs of glasses (frames and lenses) at LensCrafters and Target Optical, and access vision insurance plans from VSP tailored for you and your family.

Thinking about getting your hearing checked? Members can take advantage of a free hearing test once a year (by phone or computer) through the National Hearing Test and get results within minutes. Be sure to also check out the AARP Hearing Center to find helpful resources and advice for recognizing and managing hearing loss, protecting your ears and more.

Back to List

AARP Discounts on Dining, Shopping and Tech

A A R P membership includes over 30 different restaurant, and technology discounts as well as savings at many of your favorite local restaurants and stores

AARP membership can help make your money go further in a variety of ways. Members can find restaurant discounts at dozens of popular national chains — like Outback SteakhouseBonefish GrillCarrabba’s Italian Grill and Denny's — as well as your favorite local spots. Looking to save on your cell phone bill? Explore AARP member discounts at Consumer Cellular. You can also find a variety of shopping discounts including savings on an annual Walmart+ membership and coupons for local shops

 

Back to List

Free Online Movie Screenings

A A R P offers free online movie screenings through the Movies for Grownups program

AARP offers free online movie screenings through the Movies for Grownups program. You can check out what screenings are available and sign up to take part. Plus, get our critics’ picks of the best movies to stream at home. Looking for your next binge-worthy TV show? Check out TV for Grownups to find the latest show reviews, celebrity interviews, news, quizzes and more. 

Back to List

AARP Prescription Discounts

A A R P Prescription Discounts For The Whole Family

The AARP® Prescription Discounts provided by Optum Rx program offers a free prescription discount card that can help you save on FDA-approved medications not covered by your current insurance at over 66,000-plus participating retail pharmacies such as Walgreens PharmacyCVS Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy. While the program is open to anyone, whether you’re an AARP member or not, members receive deeper discounts on medications, home delivery and coverage extends to any dependents — regardless of age.

Back to List

Insurance Coverage & Safe Driving Solutions

Insurance coverage and safe driving solutions specially designed for the 50-plus

Whether you’re buying a car or home, looking for savings on health coverage or even plans for your pet, AARP members can access a range of insurance options from trusted providers. Explore AARP Insurance Benefits to find a variety of plans and coverage options designed to provide you with peace of mind and protection.

AARP also offers simple ways to help you stay safe on the road and save in the process. One of AARP's most popular driver safety resources is the AARP Smart Driver™ Course which helps you refresh your driving skills and teaches proven techniques to stay safe behind the wheel. Members can take the course at a discounted rate (in a classroom or online), and you may qualify for a discount on your car insurance upon completion — check with your agent for details.

Back to List

Share Your AARP Member Benefits

You can add a spouse or partner to your A A R P membership for free so you can both take advantage of the benefits

Did you know you can add a spouse or another household member to your AARP membership for FREE? It’s quick and easy to add a second member to your account so you can both take advantage of all the benefits AARP membership has to offer.

Back to List

Career and Finance Benefits for AARP Members

The A A R P Job Board is a job search tool that focuses on experienced workers

Looking for a new job or want to give your career a boost? Trying to shore up that nest egg before retirement? Your AARP member benefits include a wide range of career resources and job search tools as well and financial products and resources to help you plan and save for what’s ahead. Explore AARP Work & Finance benefits today.

Back to List

Discover All of Your Member Benefits Today!

See a full list of benefits that come with your AARP membership

• See a full list of benefits that come with your AARP membership

• Explore local AARP discounts for restaurants, stores and entertainment options near you

• Get the AARP Now app for access to daily news, local events and benefits

 Sign up for Member Benefits Text Alerts

• Download the AARP Member Benefits Guide to discover the details of each and every benefit

Back to List
Image Alt Attribute

AARP Membership — $15 for Your First Year When You Sign Up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP The Magazine.

Join Now

