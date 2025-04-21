9 AARP Benefits & Discounts That May Surprise You

AARP Hearing Center
Everyone knows about the insurance products, but there are hundreds of other AARP member benefits like carefully chosen discounts, programs and services that come with your membership.
AARP Benefits on the Go
The AARP Now app puts the power of membership in the palm of your hand. Get instant access to your digital membership card, stay connected with daily news stories, explore events happening nearby and discover member benefits wherever you are.
Free Online Games for AARP Members
Whether you like to do a daily crossword puzzle or test your skills at solitaire, you can access tons of free online games (including over 40 games created exclusively for members!) — and you can play them anytime, anywhere.
Easy Ways to Find AARP Member Benefits
See All Member Benefits
Discover all the benefits available with your membership in one place.
Get the AARP Now App
Download our app for easy access to your digital membership card, daily news, events and nearby benefits.
Download the Benefits Guide
View, save or print the guide to see the details of every member benefit.