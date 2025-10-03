Gordon Ramsay’s Herbaceous Crab Salad

This Chesapeake Bay-style crab salad has none of the fuss and all the flavor of its more famous counterpart, the Maryland crab cake. Now, we love ourselves a crab cake as much as the next guy, but there’s something about this salad that we love even more — there’s no dredging, frying or big mess to worry about.

Herbaceous Crab Salad

Makes 2 sandwiches

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

For the Crab Salad:

¼ cup finely diced celery

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 tablespoons finely diced green bell pepper

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

1 tablespoon sliced fresh chives

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

8 ounces cooked jumbo lump crab meat, picked through, removing any shells

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

For the sandwich assembly:

2 brioche lobster roll buns or hot dog buns, lightly toasted with mayonnaise

Picked dill fronds

Zest of 1 lemon

Small handful of butter lettuce leaves, torn as needed to fit the buns

Directions

Make the crab salad: In a medium bowl, combine the celery, shallot, bell pepper, mayonnaise, parsley, dill, chives, lemon zest and juice, and mustard. Mix well.

Gently fold in the crab meat, being careful not to break it down too much. Season with the salt and pepper.

Build the sandwiches: Open the brioche roll and add butter lettuce, crab salad, and dill. Finish with lemon zest.

Notes: We don’t want to tell you what to do, but you could make this sandwich with lobster.

Excerpted from Idiot Sandwich. Copyright © 2025 by Studio Ramsay Global LLC. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.