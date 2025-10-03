Gordon Ramsay’s Herbaceous Crab Salad

AARP Hearing Center
This Chesapeake Bay-style crab salad has none of the fuss and all the flavor of its more famous counterpart, the Maryland crab cake. Now, we love ourselves a crab cake as much as the next guy, but there’s something about this salad that we love even more — there’s no dredging, frying or big mess to worry about.
Herbaceous Crab Salad
Makes 2 sandwiches
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
For the Crab Salad:
¼ cup finely diced celery
1 tablespoon minced shallot
2 tablespoons finely diced green bell pepper
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon minced fresh dill
1 tablespoon sliced fresh chives
Zest and juice of ½ lemon
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
8 ounces cooked jumbo lump crab meat, picked through, removing any shells
Pinch of kosher salt
Pinch of ground black pepper
For the sandwich assembly:
2 brioche lobster roll buns or hot dog buns, lightly toasted with mayonnaise
Picked dill fronds
Zest of 1 lemon
Small handful of butter lettuce leaves, torn as needed to fit the buns
Directions
Make the crab salad: In a medium bowl, combine the celery, shallot, bell pepper, mayonnaise, parsley, dill, chives, lemon zest and juice, and mustard. Mix well.
Gently fold in the crab meat, being careful not to break it down too much. Season with the salt and pepper.
Build the sandwiches: Open the brioche roll and add butter lettuce, crab salad, and dill. Finish with lemon zest.
Notes: We don’t want to tell you what to do, but you could make this sandwich with lobster.
Excerpted from Idiot Sandwich. Copyright © 2025 by Studio Ramsay Global LLC. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
