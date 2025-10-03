Talk about bang for your buck. This one is so easy to make, we hesitate to even call it a recipe. Basically, you take all the best parts of a bagel and lox, chop it all together, and mix it with a hefty amount of scallion cream cheese, then smear it back on the bagel (which you toasted while you were doing all that chopping).

Members only

Everything Chopped on an Everything Bagel

Makes 4 sandwiches

Prep time: 12 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes﻿

Ingredients

For the Scallion Cream Cheese: (or substitute a store-bought savory cream cheese)

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

4 scallions, thinly sliced

Zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

For the Chopped Gravlax:

4 ounces gravlax

1 tablespoon capers in brine, drained

2 slices of seeded Roma tomato

2 slices of thinly sliced red onion

For the Arugula Mix:

1 cup arugula

Zest of ¼ lemon

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

For the sandwich assembly:

4 everything bagels, sliced in half lengthwise and toasted

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Directions

Make the scallion cream cheese: In a medium bowl, soften the cream cheese using a rubber spatula. Add the scallions, lemon zest and juice, a pinch of salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined. Remove ¼ cup of the mixture and reserve for assembly.

Make the chopped gravlax: Place the gravlax, capers, tomatoes, and onions on a clean cutting board. Roughly chop the ingredients together. Add the chopped mixture to the bowl with the remaining scallion cream cheese and fold together gently with a rubber spatula until evenly combined.

Prepare the arugula Mix: In a separate bowl, toss the arugula with the lemon zest, juice, and olive oil. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Build the sandwiches: Start with the bottom half of the bagel and spread on scallion cream cheese. Add the chopped gravlax mixture, followed by a handful of arugula mix. Finish with the top half of the bagel.

Excerpted from Idiot Sandwich. Copyright © 2025 by Studio Ramsay Global LLC. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.