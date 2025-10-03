For the Chile Fried Eggs:

6 teaspoons olive oil, separated

6 teaspoons unsalted butter, separated

6 large eggs

Kosher salt

Ground black pepper

Red chile flakes

For the sandwich assembly:

1 cup baby arugula or baby spinach

Directions

Make the bacon jam: In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until the fat renders and the bacon just begins to get crispy, about 10 minutes. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of rendered fat from the bacon and add the onions. Cook until the onions are nicely caramelized, about 20 minutes. Stir in the garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, maple syrup, brown sugar, chile flakes, salt, and pepper. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture up to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium and simmer until thick and jammy, about 45 minutes. Keep warm or cool and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Members only

Make the biscuits: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and baking soda. Using a box grater, shred the frozen butter directly into the flour mixture and gently toss to coat the butter pieces.

Slowly pour in the buttermilk and mix with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until just combined and a shaggy dough forms. The dough will look dry. Turn the dough onto a clean surface and press it into a rough rectangle. Be sure to do this quickly and to not overwork the dough — you want the dough to stay as cold as possible.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into roughly an 8 x 10-inch rectangle, then fold into thirds like a trifolded letter. Turn the dough 90 degrees and roll it out again. Repeat folding and rolling for a total of 4 or 5 folds. Use your hands to quickly form a rectangle about 4½ x 8 inches and about 1 inch thick. Transfer the dough to the sheet tray and freeze for 30 minutes. This helps the butter stay cold and the biscuits to be flaky when baked.

Preheat the oven to 375℉ and line a sheet tray with parchment paper. Once dough has chilled and rested, transfer the dough to a cutting board; using a lightly floured knife, trim the edges and cut into 6 square biscuits. Transfer the dough squares to the lined sheet tray and space about 2 inches apart. Brush the tops of each biscuit with melted butter. Bake until risen and golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack, then cut in half for sandwiches.

Cook the chile fried eggs: Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon butter in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Crack and egg into the skillet and cook until edges are slightly crisp, and the whites are set. Cover with lid, if needed, to finish cooking so the yolk stays runny when the whites are set. Season to taste with the salt, pepper, and red chile flakes, then remove from the pan. Repeat with the remaining eggs.

Build the sandwiches: Begin with the bottom half of the biscuit and spread with the bacon jam. Add a chile fried egg, followed by a layer of arugula. Finish with the top half of the biscuit.

Notes: Listen, are homemade biscuits almost always better than those store-bought kinds that you pop from a canister? Undeniably so. But sometimes we make sacrifices in life, and this could be one of them. If the toil of preparing biscuits from scratch makes your stomach sink, then by all means, support your local doughboy.

Excerpted from Idiot Sandwich. Copyright © 2025 by Studio Ramsay Global LLC. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.